Meet Hugo Wilson Dallas, youngest child of Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

Usually, when a child is born to celebrity couples, their lives may not be as private as they may wish to be. However, to some parents, it is an opportunity to turn them into young stars; to others, it's a struggle to keep the kids' lives' private, as seen with the Dallas' family. Take a closer look at the life of Hugo Wilson Dallas, one of Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin's sons.

Hugo and Oliver Finlay with their parents walking on the street in Los Angeles. Photo: @joshdallas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

One of the hardest things to do as a celebrity is to keep your life and family private. However, Joshua Dallas has managed to keep his children away from the public eye for more than half a decade. He has shared some photos with the boys but always covers their faces with emojis.

Profile summary

Full name Hugo Wilson Dallas Gender Male Date of birth 1 June 2016 Age 6 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Mother Ginnifer Goodwin Father Josh Dallas Siblings Oliver Finlay Profession Celebrity child Popular for Son of Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

Hugo Wilson's biography

Hugo Wilson was born on 1 June 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Additionally, he is the second child in a family of two children, and his parents are famous actors. But how old is Hugo Wilson Dallas? He will be turning seven years old on 1 June 2023. His star sign is Gemini.

Hugo Wilson Dallas' family

Wilson was born into a small family consisting of his father, mother and elder brother Oliver Finlay. The family lives in their family home in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Who are Hugo's siblings?

He was born as the second and currently last child of Josh and Ginnifer. He has an elder brother, Oliver Finlay, who was born on 29 May 2014 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angles, USA.

Celebrity doctor Dr Paul Crane helped deliver him. Dr Crane also delivered Kim and Khloe Kardashian's children.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the "The Twilight Zone" Premiere in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Wilson's net worth

As of 2023, Wilson is just a 6-year-old kid with no income source. Currently, he is living off his parent’s wealth. His father's net worth is $3 million, and his mother's $8 million.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Hugo Wilson Dallas? He is the youngest son of one of the American TV stars Ginnifer Goodwin and her husband, Josh Dallas. Who are Hugo Wilson's parents? Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin of the Once Upon a Time TV series are his parents. Is Ginnifer Goodwin still married? She married actor Joshua Dallas in April 2014, and they are together up to date. Did Ginnifer Goodwin have her baby? Fans of the couple wonder whether Ginnifer had her baby on set. The actress took a break and returned two months after the birth of Hugo Wilson. Who are in the Dallas' family? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Hugo Wilson Dallas and Oliver Dallas. Did Hugo Wilson do a wedding? There has not been any indication of anyone wedding Hugo Wilson Dallas as he is still a minor. What is Hugo Wilson's net worth? Hugo is still a child with no career and income source.

Being born into a celebrity family doesn't give you options for a private life. You might enjoy some privacy for a while, but fans will want to know you at some point, as is the case for Hugo Wilson Dallas. However, being a celebrity child has its perquisites in the long run.

Yen.com.gh published the story of Cassandra Marino, Caitlyn Jenner's daughter from the Kardashian family. The Kardashians have been known for their prominence in fashion design, entertainment, reality TV show and business.

However, some are more famous than others, and we mirrored Cassandra Marino in this article. Find out why she is not as famous as the rest of the Kardashian children and why she prefers to live away from the limelight.

Source: YEN.com.gh