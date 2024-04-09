Stargate movies watch order: How to watch all 8 Stargate movies

Are you ready to take an epic adventure through the Stargate movies? With its intriguing blend of science fiction, adventure, and mythology, the Stargate film series provides an unparalleled cinematic experience for fans worldwide. But, with many films covering different eras and story arcs, knowing the optimal watch order can be challenging. Explore the Stargate movie universe, from its conception to its most recent exploits.

The Stargate franchise premiered in 1994 and became one of the most successful science fiction television franchises ever. The Stargate universe is characterised by its exploration of alien worlds, encounters with advanced civilisations, and constant fights with evil forces seeking to destroy or conquer Earth. There are 8 Stargate movies, and to get the storyline right, you should watch the films chronologically.

Stargate movies watch order

How many Stargate movies are there? The Stargate franchise comprises eight movies and TV series, each contributing something unique to the popular science fiction adventure.

Before diving into the watch order, take a moment to familiarise yourself with the rich tapestry of the Stargate universe. Here is a complete list of Stargate movies in order of release:

TV series/movie Year of release Stargate 1994 Stargate SG-1 1997–2007 Stargate Infinity 2002–2003 Stargate: Atlantis 2004–2009 Stargate: The Ark of Truth 2008 Stargate: Continuum 2009 Stargate: Universe 2009–2011 Stargate Origins 2018

It's important to note that Stargate: Infinity was a short-lived animated series that is not considered official canon, but avid enthusiasts of the franchise may still enjoy the storylines it contains.

What order should I watch the Stargate movies in?

It is quite challenging to watch the Stargate franchise in perfect chronological order. This is mainly due to the crossover between Stargate: SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.

There were relatively few crossovers, as the two shows are set in different galaxies, but their parallel arcs have confused some viewers. Here is a complete timeframe and Stargate franchise viewing order.

1. Stargate Origins (2018)

The 10-part Web series Stargate Origins is the franchise's first prequel story. It takes place in the late 1930s, ten years after the Stargate was discovered (as seen briefly in the opening scenes of the 1994 film).

If you're following the narrative chronologically, you should watch it first — even before the 1990s-set movie. This series delves into the past of Dr. Catherine Langford, whose father discovered the Stargate.

2. Stargate (1994)

Chronologically, the next film is Stargate, the 1994 film that launched the franchise. The narrative revolves around discovering an ancient Stargate that can be used to travel between stars.

The first Stargate expedition finds that humans are not alone and that terrifying threats exist in the broader galaxy, particularly the malevolent Goa'uld.

3. Stargate: SG-1 Seasons 1-7

For ten seasons, Stargate: SG-1 followed a select group of explorers entrusted with battling the Goa'uld and forming partnerships with other races to help mankind live in a dangerous galaxy. Though the thrilling finale of Stargate SG-1 season 7 sets up a new spinoff, Stargate Atlantis, you should watch the first seven seasons in order.

4. Stargate: SG-1 Season 8 & Stargate Atlantis Season 1

Stargate Atlantis and Stargate: SG-1 aired concurrently, making the viewing order somewhat complex. The perfect order of viewing would be:

Stargate: SG-1 season 8, episodes 1 and 2

season 8, episodes 1 and 2 Stargate Atlantis season 1, episodes 1 and 2

At this point, viewers can watch the remaining episodes of Stargate: SG-1 season 8 before moving on to Stargate Atlantis. It is important to do it this way because the last scene of Stargate: SG-1 season 8 sets up the conclusion of Stargate Atlantis season 1.

5. Stargate: SG-1 Season 9 & Stargate Atlantis Season 2

There is no explicit crossover between Stargate: SG-1 season 9 and Stargate Atlantis season 2, making viewing considerably easier.

It's advisable to start with Stargate Atlantis season 2 since the first episodes logically follow on from Earth's invention of intergalactic travel technology, which mankind has developed with the aid of alien Asgardians like Michael Shanks' Thor. Stargate Atlantis season 2 and Stargate: SG-1 season 9 conclude on cliffhangers.

6. Stargate: SG-1 Season 10 & Stargate Atlantis Season 3

Stargate Atlantis season 3 and Stargate: SG-1 season 10 see an increase in contact between Earth and the Atlantis base, making the viewing order slightly more challenging. The ideal approach would be:

Stargate: SG-1 season ten episode one

season ten episode one Stargate Atlantis Season three, Episode one

Season three, Episode one Stargate: SG-1 Season ten, Episode two

Season ten, Episode two Stargate: Atlantis Season three, Episode two

Season three, Episode two Stargate: SG-1 season ten, episode three, followed by episodes four–eight

season ten, episode three, followed by episodes four–eight Stargate Atlantis season three, episodes three to twenty

season three, episodes three to twenty The remaining part of Stargate: SG-1 Season ten

7. Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Stargate: SG-1 only aired ten seasons, but the story extended into a series of made-for-TV films. However, it is easier to navigate from here. Consider watching Stargate: The Ark of Truth next if you agree with this Stargate watch order.

Ark of Truth ends the Ori arc from the SG-1 series finale, permanently eliminating the enemy. The movie introduces the Ark of Truth, an ancient device capable of defeating the Ori.

8. Atlantis Season 4

Once you are done watching Ark of Truth, go back to Stargate Atlantis and watch Season 4. The Stargate series was going through several changes at the time. Stargate Atlantis aired alone since its predecessor, Stargate SG-1, was no longer airing at the time. Second, there was a significant shift in casting.

9. Stargate: Continuum

After the fourth season of Stargate Atlantis, take a break to watch Stargate: Continuum. While essentially an independent plot, this movie fits chronologically between Atlantis seasons four and five.

Stargate: Continuum finishes the story arc of Ba'al. One survivor, Ba'al, remained after the evil Goa'uld were vanquished in Stargate SG-1 season 8. In SG-1 seasons 9 and 10, Ba'al continued to have a limited role, sometimes forming partnerships with Earthlings but ultimately staying evil.

10. Atlantis Season 5

It's time to make your farewell trip back to Stargate Atlantis after finishing Continuum. This is the show's fifth and final season. The programme does a fantastic job of combining several plots from earlier films.

The Wraith find Earth's location in the Stargate Atlantis finale and travel there to consume everyone. The team decides to fly Atlantis to Earth and engage in a colossal battle to drive away the Wraith. Atlantis touches down in the Pacific Ocean, near San Francisco, following an epic battle and magnificent triumph.

11. Stargate Universe seasons 1 and 2

After the conclusion of Stargate Atlantis, fans got another show called Stargate Universe, which lasted only two seasons.

The Stargate movie cast members in this series differ from the rest of the franchise. In Stargate Universe, Earthlings find that the Ancients, an old alien race, sent an expedition ship deep into the universe.

Was there a 2nd Stargate movie?

Yes, there were sequels to the first Stargate film. There were ten seasons of Stargate SG-1 television series, five seasons of Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, Stargate: Continuum, two seasons of Stargate Universe, and Stargate Origins web TV Series.

Which Stargate movie is the best?

Fans' opinions on the best Stargate movie may differ, as each film has distinct characteristics and appeal. Some may prefer the original Stargate film for its groundbreaking premise, while others may prefer Stargate: Continuum's rich storytelling and character development.

As you begin watching the Stargate movies, beware that each film offers a thrilling adventure packed with intrigue, discovery, and epic battles. Following this watch order and immersing yourself in the compelling Stargate plots will help you appreciate the franchise's rich mythology and enduring legacy.

