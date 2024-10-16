Who is William Levy’s son? All about the actor's son Christopher Levy

William Levy is an American-Cuban actor and former model best known for his roles in Addicted (2014) and Montecristo (2023). In addition to his career, William's children, especially his son, Christopher Levy, have been of interest to most of his fans. Explore the untold story of William Levy’s son, exploring his upbringing, education, and personal interests.

Christopher is seen running on the field during a past game (L), and he poses with his dad, his dad's arm wrapped around Levy's shoulder (R). Photo: @christopherlevy on Instagram (modified by author)

William Levy's son, Christopher Levy, came into the spotlight following his parents' popularity in the entertainment industry. His mother, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, is a household name in the entertainment world. She has been cast in films and TV shows, such as Wild Heart, Amor Comprado, and Ojos de Mujer.

Christopher Levy's profile summary

Full name Christopher Alexander Levy Famous as Tophy Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 160 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father William Levy Mother Elizabeth Gutiérrez Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ivy Puente Education American Heritage High School Profession Baseball player Instagram @christopherlevy

William Levy's son's biography

Christopher Alexander Levy was born on 13 March 2006 in Miami, Florida, United States. His parents are William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez. He was raised alongside his younger sister, Kailey Alexandra. She was born on 7 March 2010. Christopher attends American Heritage High School and is set to graduate in 2025.

Christopher Alexander's parents

Christopher Levy's father, William, is a famous American-Cuban actor, model, and producer. He has starred in numerous movies and TV series, including The Scent of Passion (2021), Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), Addicted (2014), and Montecristo (2023). He currently has over 29 acting credits under his name.

On the other hand, Christopher's mother, Elizabeth, is an American actress and model of Mexican descent. Gutiérrez began her career in modelling before transitioning to acting. She is widely known for leading roles in popular telenovelas like Amor Comprado, El Fantasma de Elena, Ojos de Mujer, and Wild Heart.

Are Christopher Levy's parents together?

Top 5 facts about Christopher Levy. Photo: @christopherlevy on Instagram (modified by author)

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez are not together. After a long, on-and-off relationship, they officially confirmed their separation in April 2024. The former couple first met in 2003 while filming the reality show Protagonistas de Novela 2 and formed a romantic connection.

William and Elizabeth wedded that same year. However, the pair called off their relationship in early 2024, with Elizabeth breaking the news in an exclusive interview with Hola. Elizabeth said:

Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love, I just think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago that he met.

She added:

What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy.

Following their breakup, the ex-couple are currently living separately. It is reported that Christopher has been living with his father, while Kailey has been living with her mother.

Christopher Levy's baseball career

The American celebrity kid is a talented baseball player playing for the American Heritage Patriots team. He is recognised for his skills as an infielder. Christopher has participated in and won various showcases and tournaments. He recently helped his team win a trophy.

His body build, impressive speed on the bases, and a solid understanding of the game have earned him the attention of scouts. This has made him a promising prospect for professional opportunities.

Who is Christopher Levy's novia?

The popular baseball player is dating Ivy Puente. It is alleged that the couple began seeing each other between late 2023 and January 2024. Christopher often shares romantic moments with Ivy on social media, showcasing their affection.

The couple was recently spotted attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami in May 2024. They were adorning matching caps and holding each other.

What happened to William Levy's son Christopher?

In October 2020, Christopher had a severe accident while driving an electric golf cart in Florida. Christopher Levy's accident occurred when the then 14-year-old was with his two friends.

The cart overturned, pinning Christopher underneath. Consequently, he suffered severe injuries to both knees and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Christopher's two friends who had accompanied him in the electric cart were ejected from the cart and suffered trauma injuries. Following the incident, William took to Instagram to thank fans who showed concern about his son's well-being. He wrote;

Thanks to everyone who without knowing us pray for our son Christopher as a family.. May God heal Christopher and the other lads completely and quickly. With God, everything is possible, and he protects his servants who call on him.

After five surgeries, constant rehabilitation, and psychological support, the baseball player recovered and is back on the field.

What is Christopher Levy's height?

The young athlete is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Christopher Levy's mother? His mother is Elizabeth Gutiérrez, an American actress who starred in El Fantasma de Elena and Ojos de Mujer. How old is Christopher Levy? The celebrity kid is 18 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 March 2006. Does William Levy have a son? Yes. His son is Christopher Levy. Which team does Christopher Levy play for? He plays baseball for the American Heritage Patriots team. Who is Christopher Levy's sister? His younger sister is Kailey Alexandra. She is 14 years old as of 2024. What is Christopher Levy's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Christopher Levy is the only son of popular American-Cuban actor William Levy and actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez. William Levy's son plays high school baseball for the American Heritage Patriots team. He has a younger sister named Kailey.

