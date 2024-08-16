Who are Rick Ross' kids? Everything about the rapper's son and daughters

Rick Ross, the "Boss" of the rap game, is best known for his deep, commanding voice and chart-topping hits. Over the years, the rapper has built a successful career with multiple Grammy nominations and platinum albums. But beyond his music, Rick Ross is also a proud father. Learn all about Rick Ross' kids, their ages, and who their mothers are.

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is an American rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur. He first gained global recognition in 2006 with his debut single, Hustlin, from his album Port of Miami. His celebrity status has led to public interest in his personal life, particularly regarding his children.

Full name William Leonard Roberts II Nicknames Rozay, The Boss, Renzel, Teflon Da Don Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Five School Miami Carol City Senior High School University Albany State University Profession Rapper, songwriter, record executive Net worth $150 million–$160 million Instagram @richforever X (Twitter) @rickross

Who are Rick Ross' kids?

How many kids does Rick Ross have? The American rapper officially has five children: three sons and two daughters. However, there are rumours that he had sired another child, a daughter born in late 2023.

Ross has always expressed his love and pride for his kids, often sharing moments with them on social media. Here's a closer look at Rick Ross' children, their ages, and who their mothers are.

1. Toie Roberts

Full name: Toie Roberts

Toie Roberts Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 March 2002

17 March 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Mother: Lastonia Leviston

Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter, is his oldest child, born on 17 March 2002. Her mother is Lastonia Leviston. Toie is known for strikingly resembling her father and has a close relationship with him.

According to Sowetan Live, in 2018, the rapper threw her a lavish sweet sixteen birthday party at Casa Casuarina in Miami. Ross gifted her daughter a white Bentley Bentayga SUV and an iced-out necklace.

Toie has a son named PJ, born on 24 June 2022. She is also an entrepreneur and has an impressive following on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life and interests.

2. William Roberts III

Full name: William Leonard Roberts III

William Leonard Roberts III Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 2005

September 2005 Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)

19 years old (as of 2024) Mother: Tia Kemp

William "Lil Rick" Roberts III is Rick Ross' oldest son. He was born in September 2005 to Ross and Tia Kemp. Despite the ups and downs in Rick Ross' relationship with Tia Kemp, the rapper has maintained a strong connection with his son.

According to Hip Hop Wired, in 2007, Tia sued her baby daddy for child custody, which dragged on until 2010. She won an increase in child support in June 2018.

3. Berkeley Hermes Roberts

Full name: Berkeley Hermes Roberts

Berkeley Hermes Roberts Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 September 2017

6 September 2017 Age: 7 years old (as of August 2024)

7 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Mother: Briana Camille

Berkeley Hermes Roberts is the adorable daughter of Rick Ross and Brianna Camille. Berkeley and her younger brothers, Billion and Bliss, are full siblings.

What is Rick Ross' daughter's age? Berkeley is seven years old (as of August 2024). She'll celebrate her eighth birthday on 6 September 2024.

4. Billion Leonard Roberts

Full name: Billion Leonard Roberts

Billion Leonard Roberts Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 November 2018

6 November 2018 Age: 5 years old (as of August 2024)

5 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Mother: Briana Camille

Billion Leonard Roberts, Rick Ross' son, is the second child of the famous rapper and his former partner Briana Camille. Billion's life remains largely out of the spotlight.

5. Bliss Roberts

Full name: Bliss Roberts

Bliss Roberts Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 2020

August 2020 Age: 4 years old (as of 2024)

4 years old (as of 2024) Mother: Briana Camille

Bliss Roberts is the third child of Rick Ross and Briana Camille. He was born during a complicated period in his parents' relationship, resulting in a heated legal battle. According to TMZ, in 2021, the court ordered the rapper to pay Briana $11,000 monthly in child support, kids' insurance, and other expenses.

Au'mei Moon Roberts (alleged)

Full name: Au'mei Moon Roberts

Au'mei Moon Roberts Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14 November 2023

14 November 2023 Age: 9 months old (as of August 2024)

9 months old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Mother: Cierra Nichole

Au'mei Moon Roberts is allegedly Rick Ross' secret daughter with model and entrepreneur Cierra Nichole. While the rapper hasn't officially confirmed being the father, the Instagram post indirectly suggests it. Cierra Nichole shared the news on her Instagram on 15 January 2024. She wrote:

Au'mei Moon Roberts 11/14 7 lbs 2 oz of Perfection 😍Happy 2 months to Mommies 3rd Beautiful Princess of the Castle 💫🩷I love you So Much. You are sooo perfect I can't keep my eyes off of you. These past 2 months have been the best so I had to bless the world with your presence 💫🙏🏽🤍 @piinkhearts3

However, one reply from the post stood out as it seemed to confirm about baby Au'mei Moon's father. A fan wrote,

Congrats to you and Rick Ross new bundle of joy @piink__bombshell 💯

To which Cierra Nichole herself responded:

Thank you.

The rapper also replied to the post using a love emoji.

Who did Rick Ross have kids with?

The rapper shares his children with different women: Tia Kemp, Lastonia Leviston, Briana Camille (official), and Cierra Nichole (alleged).

FAQs

Who is Rick Ross? He is an American rapper, songwriter, and record executive known for his deep voice and hit songs. Who did Rick Ross have kids with? The rapper officially had his children with Tia Kemp, Lastonia Leviston, and Briana Camille. Who are Rick Ross and Tia Kemp's kids? The former couple has only one child, William Roberts III. Who are Rick Ross' children? The rapper's children are Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts, Bliss Roberts and Au'mei Moon Roberts (alleged). What are Rick Ross' kids' ages? His children range in age from 5 to 22 (as of 2024). Who are Rick Ross and Briana Camille's kids? They are Berkeley Hermes, Billion Leonard and Bliss Roberts.

Rick Ross' kids are Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts, Bliss Roberts and Au'mei Moon Roberts (alleged). As a father, Rick Ross has balanced his fame and family life while ensuring the best for his children.

