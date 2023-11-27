Avri Roel Downey biography: Who is Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter?

Robert Downey Jr. is a well-known American actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in various films and TV series such as Iron Man (2008), Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Robert has three children from his two marriages. However, many followers want to know more about his daughter, Avri Roel Downey.

Robert Downey Jr.'s youngest daughter, Avri Roel Downey. Photo: @AvriRoelDowney on Facebook (modified by author)

Avri Roel Downey is an American celebrity kid who rose to prominence due to her celebrity parents. She is the youngest child of Susan Nicole, an American film producer and actor, Robert Downey Jr. As a celebrity kid, she has garnered attention due to her parents.

Avri Roel Downey's profile summary

Avri Roel Downey's biography

The American celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to her parents, Susan Nicole and Robert Downey Jr. She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity (Lithuanian-Hungarian-Jewish-Irish-Scottish-German-English-Swiss)

Avri Roel's parents

Roel's dad, Robert Downey Jr., is a renowned producer, actor and writer. He started acting in the 1970 film Pound as Puppy (as Bob Downey). He has later been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as True Believer (1989), Restoration (1995), Family Guy (2005), The Avengers (2012) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Her mom, Susan Nicole, is a film producer from the United States. She was co-chair of Dark Castle Entertainment and senior vice president of production at Silver Pictures, Joel Silver's production firm, until February 2009.

She is widely recognised for her roles as a producer in films and TV series such as RocknRolla (2008), Sherlock Holmes (2009), The Book of Eli (2010), and Unknown (2011).

Avri's parents married in a Jewish ceremony in August 2005 in Amagansett, New York, and have been together ever since.

Avri Roel's siblings

The celebrity child has two elder siblings: Exton Elias and Indio Falconer. Exton Elias is her biological elder brother, born on 7 February 2012. Indio Falconer is her half-brother from her dad's first marriage to Deborah Falconer.

How old is Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter?

Avri Roel Downey's age is nine years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 November 2014. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

FAQs

Who is Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter? She is an American celebrity child widely recognised as Susan Nicole and Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter. How old is Avri Downey? She is 9 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 November 2014. Where was Avri Roel Downey born? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Avri Roel Downey's mother? Her mom, Susan Nicole, is a famous film producer from the United States. Does Avri Roel Downey have short hair? She does not have short hair and has not shaved her head, although she did assist her father in shaving his head for his upcoming TV show, The Sympathiser. Who are Robert Downey Jr.'s kids? He has three children—two sons, Exton Elias and Indio Falconer, and a daughter, Avri Roel. How wealthy are Avri Roel Downey's parents? Her dad has an estimated net worth of $300 million as of 2023. Her mom has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023.

Avri Roel Downey is an American celebrity kid who rose to prominence as Susan Nicole and Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter. Her dad is a renowned American actor, producer, and writer, while her mum is a famous film producer from the United States.

