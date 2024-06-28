What is Whitney Cummings' net worth? How much is the media personality worth

Whitney Cummings is a renowned American actress, producer, writer and comedian. She is best known for her roles in The Wedding Ringer and Made of Honor. Due to her impressive popularity, her fortune has been a topic of interest among her fans. Find out Whitney Cummings' net worth and how she amassed it.

Whitney arrives at the 2024 People's Choice Awards (L); she attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whitney Cummings made her acting debut in 2004 when she appeared as CyberBunnyLilly in the movie EMR. She has since starred in projects like The Ridiculous 6 (2015) and Cooper's Bar (2023). Due to her successful career, Whitney Cummings' net worth has grown significantly.

Profile summary

Full name Whitney Ann Cummings Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Georgetown, Washington DC, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Straight Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Vince Cummings Mother Patti Cummings Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Alex Barnes Children 1 Education St. Andrew's Episcopal School, University of Southern California, University of Pennsylvania Profession Actress, producer, writer, comedian Net worth $35 million Instagram @whitneycummings X (Twitter) @whitneycummings Facebook

Who is Whitney Cummings?

The American star was born Whitney Ann Cummings in Georgetown, Washington DC, USA, to Patti and Vince Cummings. Her mother, Patti, worked as a public relations director for Neiman Marcus at Mazza Gallerie, while her father worked as a lawyer and a venture capitalist.

Whitney's parents divorced when she was five years old. The stand-up comedian has two elder siblings: a sister named Ashley and a stepbrother named Kevin. The American producer graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in 2002.

While in high school, she also studied acting at Washington D.C.'s Studio Theater. She later enrolled at the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a degree in Communications and Film.

What is Whitney Cummings' net worth?

Top-5 facts about Whitney Cummings. Photo: Bauer-Griffi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist. Whitney has an alleged net worth of $35 million. She has accumulated her net worth from her acting, writing, producing and comedy careers. Here are some of the highlights of some of her earnings:

Career and income sources

Over the years, Whitney has accumulated significant wealth from her successful career and ventures. Below is a complete breakdown of how the popular comedian stuck up her wealth:

Whitney Cummings' movies and TV shows

Cummings began her acting career in 2004 when she was featured in EMR. She has since appeared in major films and TV series, such as Made of Honour and The Wedding Ringer. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of some of the projects the American actress has featured in:

Year Movies/TV series Role 2023 Cooper's Bar Britney Lasker, Britney Savo 2023 Physical Rita Bachmann 2023 Accused Brenda 2023 At Midnight Margot Cohen 2022 Good Mourning Maxine 2022 Studio 666 Samantha 2021 Tacoma FD Courtney 2021 How It Ends Mandy 2020 Good People Hazel Miller 2020 The Opening Act Brooke 2019 Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ Elizageth Murghey 2018 Adam Ruins Everything Samantha 2018 Crushing Whitney Cummings 2018 Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast 2017 The Female Brain Julia 2017 Unforgettable Ali 2016 A Lot Amanda 2015-2016 Maron Whitney Cummings 2016 Workaholics Juliette

Writing and film production

Apart from acting, Cummings has also ventured into writing and producing careers. In 2011, Whitney co-created and produced the NBC TV Show Whitney.

She has also produced Whitney Cummings: Mouthy, Roseanne, A Lot, and 2 Broke Girls. She has over 20 writing credits, including The Roast of Bert Kreischer, Just for Laughs, and Last Call with Carson Daly.

Stand-up comedy

Whitney attends the 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Cummings began performing stand-up comedy in 2004. From 2007 to 2014, she appeared as a regular roundtable guest on the E! series Chelsea Lately. She has also appeared in comedy projects like The Tony Rock Project, Made of Honor, and Comedy Central Roasts of Joan Rivers.

She released her first hour-long stand-up special, Money Shot, in 2010 on Comedy Central. She later released a second stand-up special for the network, I Love You (2014). Her third special, I'm Your Girlfriend, was aired on HBO in 2016 and later released as an audio streaming album in 2021.

Real estate

In 2011, Whitney bought a $1.49 million property in Studio City, a Los Angeles, California neighbourhood. In May 2019, she bought a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $4.3 million.

How old is Whitney Cummings?

Whitney Cummings' age is 41 years as of 2024. The American actress was born on 4 September 1982. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who is Whitney Cummings' husband?

The American stand-up comedian does not have a husband. However, she was previously engaged to Miles Skinner before splitting in 2020. She later revealed that she was seeing another man, a veterinarian named Alex Barnes.

I'm dating someone, and I want to propose to him. Look, I'm 39. I don't have time for him to plan.

On 18 December 2023, Cummings shared a photo on her Instagram page carrying her first child, Henry Cummings. However, she has yet to reveal the father of her child.

3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.

FAQs

Who is Whitney Cummings? She is a renowned actress, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian from America. What is Whitney Cummings's age? Whitney was born on September 4, 1982, and is 41 years old as of 2024. Is Whitney Cummings married? The popular entertainer is not married. However, she was previously engaged to Miles Skinner. Who is Whitney Cummings' partner? She is currently dating Alex Barnes, a veterinarian. Does Whitney Cummings have a child? She has a son named Henry Cummings. He was born in December 2023. What is Whitney Cummings' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $35 million. What is Whitney Cummings' height? She is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall.

Whitney Cummings is a popular American actress, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian. Due to her unmatched talent, Whitney Cummings' net worth has grown immensely over the years. She has amassed her wealth mainly through her career in the entertainment industry.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Mark Rober's net worth. He is an American YouTuber, inventor and engineer. He is popular for uploading science-inspired and DIY gadget videos on his self-titled YouTube channel.

Mark Rober worked as an engineer for NASA. He later started making science-centred YouTube videos that skyrocketed him to stardom. This article explores his current net worth and how he earned his wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh