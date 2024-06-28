What is Whitney Cummings' net worth? How much is the media personality worth
Whitney Cummings is a renowned American actress, producer, writer and comedian. She is best known for her roles in The Wedding Ringer and Made of Honor. Due to her impressive popularity, her fortune has been a topic of interest among her fans. Find out Whitney Cummings' net worth and how she amassed it.
Whitney Cummings made her acting debut in 2004 when she appeared as CyberBunnyLilly in the movie EMR. She has since starred in projects like The Ridiculous 6 (2015) and Cooper's Bar (2023). Due to her successful career, Whitney Cummings' net worth has grown significantly.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Whitney Ann Cummings
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|4 September 1982
|Age
|41 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Georgetown, Washington DC, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Straight
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|177
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Father
|Vince Cummings
|Mother
|Patti Cummings
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Alex Barnes
|Children
|1
|Education
|St. Andrew's Episcopal School,University of Southern California,University of Pennsylvania
|Profession
|Actress, producer, writer, comedian
|Net worth
|$35 million
|@whitneycummings
|X (Twitter)
|@whitneycummings
|@whitneycummimgs
Who is Whitney Cummings?
The American star was born Whitney Ann Cummings in Georgetown, Washington DC, USA, to Patti and Vince Cummings. Her mother, Patti, worked as a public relations director for Neiman Marcus at Mazza Gallerie, while her father worked as a lawyer and a venture capitalist.
Whitney's parents divorced when she was five years old. The stand-up comedian has two elder siblings: a sister named Ashley and a stepbrother named Kevin. The American producer graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in 2002.
While in high school, she also studied acting at Washington D.C.'s Studio Theater. She later enrolled at the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a degree in Communications and Film.
What is Whitney Cummings' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist. Whitney has an alleged net worth of $35 million. She has accumulated her net worth from her acting, writing, producing and comedy careers. Here are some of the highlights of some of her earnings:
Career and income sources
Over the years, Whitney has accumulated significant wealth from her successful career and ventures. Below is a complete breakdown of how the popular comedian stuck up her wealth:
Whitney Cummings' movies and TV shows
Cummings began her acting career in 2004 when she was featured in EMR. She has since appeared in major films and TV series, such as Made of Honour and The Wedding Ringer. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of some of the projects the American actress has featured in:
|Year
|Movies/TV series
|Role
|2023
|Cooper's Bar
|Britney Lasker, Britney Savo
|2023
|Physical
|Rita Bachmann
|2023
|Accused
|Brenda
|2023
|At Midnight
|Margot Cohen
|2022
|Good Mourning
|Maxine
|2022
|Studio 666
|Samantha
|2021
|Tacoma FD
|Courtney
|2021
|How It Ends
|Mandy
|2020
|Good People
|Hazel Miller
|2020
|The Opening Act
|Brooke
|2019
|Bajillion Dollar Propertie$
|Elizageth Murghey
|2018
|Adam Ruins Everything
|Samantha
|2018
|Crushing
|Whitney Cummings
|2018
|Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast
|2017
|The Female Brain
|Julia
|2017
|Unforgettable
|Ali
|2016
|A Lot
|Amanda
|2015-2016
|Maron
|Whitney Cummings
|2016
|Workaholics
|Juliette
Writing and film production
Apart from acting, Cummings has also ventured into writing and producing careers. In 2011, Whitney co-created and produced the NBC TV Show Whitney.
She has also produced Whitney Cummings: Mouthy, Roseanne, A Lot, and 2 Broke Girls. She has over 20 writing credits, including The Roast of Bert Kreischer, Just for Laughs, and Last Call with Carson Daly.
Stand-up comedy
Cummings began performing stand-up comedy in 2004. From 2007 to 2014, she appeared as a regular roundtable guest on the E! series Chelsea Lately. She has also appeared in comedy projects like The Tony Rock Project, Made of Honor, and Comedy Central Roasts of Joan Rivers.
She released her first hour-long stand-up special, Money Shot, in 2010 on Comedy Central. She later released a second stand-up special for the network, I Love You (2014). Her third special, I'm Your Girlfriend, was aired on HBO in 2016 and later released as an audio streaming album in 2021.
Real estate
In 2011, Whitney bought a $1.49 million property in Studio City, a Los Angeles, California neighbourhood. In May 2019, she bought a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $4.3 million.
How old is Whitney Cummings?
Whitney Cummings' age is 41 years as of 2024. The American actress was born on 4 September 1982. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Who is Whitney Cummings' husband?
The American stand-up comedian does not have a husband. However, she was previously engaged to Miles Skinner before splitting in 2020. She later revealed that she was seeing another man, a veterinarian named Alex Barnes.
I'm dating someone, and I want to propose to him. Look, I'm 39. I don't have time for him to plan.
On 18 December 2023, Cummings shared a photo on her Instagram page carrying her first child, Henry Cummings. However, she has yet to reveal the father of her child.
3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.
FAQs
- Who is Whitney Cummings? She is a renowned actress, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian from America.
- What is Whitney Cummings's age? Whitney was born on September 4, 1982, and is 41 years old as of 2024.
- Is Whitney Cummings married? The popular entertainer is not married. However, she was previously engaged to Miles Skinner.
- Who is Whitney Cummings' partner? She is currently dating Alex Barnes, a veterinarian.
- Does Whitney Cummings have a child? She has a son named Henry Cummings. He was born in December 2023.
- What is Whitney Cummings' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $35 million.
- What is Whitney Cummings' height? She is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall.
Whitney Cummings is a popular American actress, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian. Due to her unmatched talent, Whitney Cummings' net worth has grown immensely over the years. She has amassed her wealth mainly through her career in the entertainment industry.
