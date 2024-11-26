Meet Nana Ama McBrown's children: Everything about her 5 adorable children
Felicity Ama Agyemang, known popularly as Nana Ama McBrown, is a Ghanaian TV show hostess, actress, and song composer. She became well-known for her part in the television series Tentacles. Given her celebrity prominence, many people want to know more about her family, particularly her children. Discover all you need to know about Nana Ama McBrown's children.
Nana Ama McBrown has struggled with fertility issues for many years. She was, however, gifted with a miraculous baby in 2019 following IVF treatment. Discover more about Nana Ama McBrown's children in this article.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Felicity Ama Agyemang
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|15 August 1977
|Age
|47 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Kumasi, Ghana
|Current residence
|Kumasi, Ghana
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|149
|Weight in kilograms
|68
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Maxwell Mawu Mensah
|Children
|Maxine Mawushi Mensah
|Father
|Kwabena Nkrumah
|Mother
|Cecilia Agyenim Boateng
|Siblings
|6
|Education
|James Madison University College of Business
|Profession
|TV show hostess, actress, song composer
|Years active
|1998–Present
|Net worth
|$900,000
|@iamamamcbrown
Nana Ama McBrown's children
Nana Ama McBrown has five kids: one biological and four adopted. While few details are available about her children, some are known to the public. Here are details and pictures of Nana Ama McBrown's children.
1. Maxine Mawushi Mensah
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 21 February 2019
- Age: 5 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Canada
Maxine Mawushi Mensah is Nana Ama McBrown's biological child. She was born on 19 February 2019 in Canada. Maxine is the first child of Felicity Ama Agyemang and her spouse, Maxwell Mawu Mensah. She is a celebrity child, brand ambassador, fashion model, and social media influencer.
What is Nana Ama Mc Brown's daughter's age? She is 5 years old as of 2024. As of this writing, the celebrity kid has a YouTube channel called Baby Maxin TV, which has 160K subscribers and over 10 million views. She also has an Instagram account with 278K followers.
Her page contains adorable images and videos documenting her developmental milestones, from crawling to stepping and learning her initial words. Maxin's mother maintains all of her social media accounts.
In addition to being a fashion model, Baby Mawushi has signed multiple endorsement contracts with various brands. She has been selected as the brand ambassador for Amalena Children's Haven and the public face of a Ghanaian diaper brand.
2. Nikita McBrown
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 3 January
- Place of birth: Ghana
Nikita McBrown is Nana Ama McBrown's fully grown stepdaughter. She celebrates her birthday on 3 January of every year. She rose to prominence in 2021 after throwing a lavish birthday party at the McBrown's home.
3. Phoebe Mensah
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 21 June
- Place of birth: Accra, Ghana
Phoebe Mensah is Nana Ama McBrown's stepdaughter. She is one of the two kids of actress McBrown's spouse, Maxwell Mensah. Phoebe rose to prominence after Nana hosted her birthday celebration on 21 June 2020.
The party was a combined one because her brother, Chauncey Mensah, had also commemorated his birthday earlier that month, on 11 June 2020.
4. Chauncey Mensah
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 June
- Place of birth: Accra, Ghana
Chauncey Mensah is Nana Ama McBrown's stepson. He is Maxwell Mensah's son. Chauncey celebrates his birthday on 11 June every year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
5. Adepa
- Gender: Female
- Place of birth: Ghana
Who is Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child? Adepa. Ama fostered a young child named Adepa, who had lost her mother. She was inspired to adopt Adepa after finding that her mom had died when she was just over a year old.
FAQs
- Who is Nana Ama McBrown? She is a Ghanaian TV personality, actress, and song composer known for her role in Tentacles.
- What is Nana Ama McBrown's date of birth? Nana celebrates her birthday on 15 August every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
- Which school did Nana Ama McBrown attend? She went to St. Peter's International Residential School before moving to Minnesota International and Central International.
- How many children does Nana Ama McBrown have? She has five kids: one biological and four adopted.
- Who is Nana Ama McBrown's biological child? Maxine Mawushi Mensah.
- Does Nana Ama McBrown have twins? She doesn't have twins.
- How old was Nana Ama McBrown before giving birth? She was 41 years old as of 21 February 2019. Nana was born on 15 August 1977.
- Does Nana Ama McBrown have siblings? She has six siblings.
Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian television personality, actress, and song composer. She has five children, one biological and four adopted. Nana Ama McBrown's children are Maxine Mawushi Mensah, Nikita McBrown, Phoebe Mensah, Chauncey Mensah, and Adepa.
