Sarah Jakes Roberts is the daughter of Bishop TD Jakes. She is known for her inspirational sermons, bestselling books, and motivational speaking. A significant aspect of her journey includes her marriage to Pastor Touré Roberts, a spiritual leader in his own right. Explores Sarah Jakes's husband's life, his ministry, and family.

Sarah Jakes's husband, Pastor Touré Roberts, is an acclaimed pastor, best-selling author, producer, investor, podcaster, media figure, and humanitarian. He is also the founder of ONE, an influential congregation shaking up the world of faith, science, commerce, and entertainment by redefining what it means to believe and belong.

Touré Roberts' profile summary

Full name Touré Roberts Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Trinity College, California State University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Mother Mama Tommye Jean Williams Father Simba Wiley Roberts Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Sarah Jakes Roberts Children 6 Occupation Pastor, author, producer, investor, podcast host, media figure, humanitarian Net worth $3 million–$20 million Instagram @toureroberts

Biography of Sarah Jakes's husband (Pastor Touré Roberts)

Sarah Jakes's husband is Pastor Touré Roberts, an American citizen of African-American descent. His father is Simba Wiley Roberts, and his mother is Mama Tommye Jean Williams.

Touré attended Trinity College in the United States and earned a bachelor's degree in Science in Business Administration. He also attended California State University, Northridge, California, to further his studies.

What is Touré Roberts' age?

The American pastor was born on 8 September 1972 in Oakland, California, United States. He is 52 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Touré Roberts do for a living?

Sarah Jakes's husband is a multi-faceted personality. He's a pastor, podcast host, entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, and humanitarian. Here's an overview of his career and business ventures:

Ministry work

According to Touré's LinkedIn profile, he founded the global movement known as ONE. It is among the most influential congregations in the United States.

Every week, thousands of people assemble on his physical campus to listen to God's word. In addition to one-on-one engagements, he has a large following on different social media sites.

Roberts also serves as senior pastor at The Potter's House alongside his wife, Sarah Jakes.

Where is Touré Roberts' church? The Potter's House is a 50-thousand-member multi-cultural and multi-generational church in Dallas, Texas, with an internet presence that reaches millions worldwide.

Authoring

Sarah Jakes's husband is recognised as one of the best-selling authors in the United States. He has written and published three books: Purpose Awakening, Wholeness, and Balance.

Thanks to his writing expertise, he has also been featured in various major media outlets, including CBS, Good Morning America, and Bloomberg.

The pastor has also appeared as a guest on several television networks, including Discovery Channel, OWN, and BET.

Podcasting

Touré hosts The Called Podcast, a dynamic growth and development resource. He spreads his impact and teachings through two weekly podcast programs: one episode focuses on leadership, and the other on spiritual development.

Business ventures

Since July 2019, Touré Roberts has served as the CEO of Called Leaders, a comprehensive leadership resource. It aims to educate, empower, and inspire future technology, business, entertainment, science, and faith leaders.

In 2022, Roberts founded Eight Eighteen Investments, an initiative to solidify and organise his commitment to supporting and financing innovative ideas. Eight Eighteen focuses on health and wellness, biotechnology, and healthcare education technologies.

The American author has also established One House, a growing music, publishing, and multimedia company. Numerous award-winning writers, producers, artists, and creatives have joined forces through this project to leave an indelible mark through entertainment.

Philanthropy

Sarah Jakes's husband is also a humanitarian. He has launched programs to address various issues, including global health, national and international emergency relief, food and housing insecurity, and wraparound services for women and children.

What is Touré Roberts' net worth?

According to Famous People and Net Worth Post, the American preacher's alleged net worth is between $3 million and $20 million. He has amassed wealth from various careers as a pastor, podcast host, entrepreneur, and author.

How did Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts meet?

The duo first met in 2014 through a mutual friend. After a few months of dating, Roberts got down on one knee and proposed to Sarah on 22 September 2014.

Is Sarah Jakes Roberts still married?

Sarah and Touré tied the knot on 23 November 2014. However, they were initially married before meeting each other.

Touré Roberts’ first marriage was with Lori Roberts, an American children’s books author and motivational speaker. She prefers to live a low-key life, but if you want to see pictures of Toure Roberts' first wife, you can visit her Instagram account, where she shares a bit of her personal life.

Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts' ex-husband?

The American pastor was married to former NFL linebacker Robert Henson before meeting Touré. They divorced in 2012 after a four-year marriage.

Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts' children

The couple are proud parents of six children. Ren Taylor, Teya Hunter, and Isaiah Roberts are Touré Roberts' kids from his first marriage to Lori.

Ren, an American singer, was born on 21 May 1996. She is 28 years old as of 2024. Teya Hunter, a blogger and YouTuber, was born on 11 February 1998. She is 26 years old as of 2024. Isaiah Roberts, an artist and member of Generation One, was born on 29 October 2002. He is 22 years old as of 2024.

Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' biological children?

Sarah Jakes has three biological children. Her firstborn son, Malachi Xander Jakes, is a blogger born on 3 October 2002. He is 22 years old as of 2024. Information about Malachi's father remains undisclosed.

Sarah's second biological child is Makenzie Ann Henson. She was born on 14 August 2009 to Sarah and Robert Henson. As of 2024, Makenzie is 15 years old.

Sarah's youngest child, Ella Roberts, was born on 10 February 2016. She is 8 years old as of 2024. Ella is the only child between Sarah Jakes and her husband, Touré.

FAQs

Sarah Jakes's husband, Touré Roberts, is a famous American pastor, author, entrepreneur, podcast host, media figure, and philanthropist. The couple met in 2014 and tied the knot in that same year. Sarah and Roberts are proud parents of six children.

