Jalen Brunson's net worth: How much the Knicks' star point guard is worth

Jalen Brunson is an accomplished basketball player from the United States who plays for the New York Knicks in the NBA. His personal life has been scrutinised, and many are interested in learning more about his fortune. This article explores Jalen Brunson's net worth and all sources of his income besides playing basketball.

Jalen Brunson at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (L). He is at the launch hosted by Macy's at Classic Car Club (R). Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Manoli Figetakis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jalen Brunson's net worth reflects his impressive financial achievements on and off the basketball court. His NBA revenues, brand sponsorships, profitable investments, and humanitarian endeavours contribute to his projected net worth, establishing him as a significant figure in sports.

Full name Jalen Marquis Brunson Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 189 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Ali Marks Children Jordyn James Brunson Father Rick Brunson Mother Sandra Brunson Siblings Erica Brunson Education Villanova University, Stevenson High School Profession Basketball player Years active 2018–present Position Point guard Net worth $18 million–$20 million Instagram @jalenbrunson1

What is Jalen Brunson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pinkvilla, and Sportskeeda, the American basketball player has an alleged net worth of between $18 million and $20 million.

Jalen reportedly earns an annual salary of $26 million. Here is Jalen Brunson's salary history, spanning from the 2018/19 season to the 2024/25 season.

Season Team Salary 2024/25 New York Knicks $24,960,001 2023/24 New York Knicks $26,346,666 2022/23 New York Knicks $27,733,332 2021/22 Dallas Mavericks $1,802,057 2020/21 Dallas Mavericks $1,663,861 2019/20 Dallas Mavericks $1,416,852 2018/19 Dallas Mavericks $1,230,000

Jalen Brunson primarily earns income through his basketball playing career. Here is a breakdown of his sources of revenue.

Jalen Brunson's contract earnings

The American basketball player agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks worth $104 million, which is completely guaranteed. The agreement guarantees him a yearly average salary of $26,000,000.

Top-5 facts about Jalen Brunson. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jalen Brunson's contract extension

Jalen Brunson recently extended his contract with the New York Knicks for another four years with an agreement of $156.5 million. He will get a basic salary of $24,960,001. This deal begins in the 2025-26 season and demonstrates his increasing worth to the team.

According to the revised terms, Marquis will be a free agent without restrictions in 2029, with an athlete option for the 2028/2029 NBA season.

Jalen Brunson's endorsements

Jalen has inked a few sponsorship deals over the years. He has collaborated with Dollar Shave Club, which sells grooming goods. Marquis contracts with Nike and wears the brand's trainers on the court.

He has also collaborated with American Express, Hecho Tequila Soda, Faherty, MSI Computers, Pedialyte, and DoorDash, among other lucrative businesses. These commercial collaborations and endorsement deals contribute significantly to Jalen Brunson's net worth.

Properties

Jalen Brunson's impressive success in the NBA is reflected in his luxurious properties and high-end vehicles. From his stunning mansion in Texas to his collection of luxury cars, Brunson enjoys the finer things in life that come with his athletic achievements.

Jalen Brunson's house

Brunson owns a stunning mansion outside Dallas, Texas. The property spans over 7,000 square feet and includes six bathrooms, six bedrooms, and two master rooms with balconies overlooking the pool and lake.

Cars

The basketball player reportedly owns several high-end autos. Some of his expensive vehicles allegedly include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, which is worth over $200,000, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, valued at $350,000, and the Lamborghini Urus SUV, estimated to be approximately $220,000.

Jalen Brunson speaks at a press conference during media day at the Knicks Training Facility on 30 September 2024 in Tarrytown, New York. Photo: Dustin Satloff

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Jalen Brunson? He is an American basketball player who plays for the New York Knicks in the NBA. How old is Jalen Brunson? As of 2024, he is 28 years old. He was born on 31 August 1996. Who is Jalen Brunson's daddy? His dad is Rick Brunson, an American basketball coach. How many children does Jalen Brunson have? He has one child, a daughter called Jordyn James Brunson. How much did the Knicks give Jalen Brunson? He signed a four-year extension deal of $156.5 million. How long has Brunson been in the NBA? He has been in the National Basketball Association for over five years since 2018. Does Jalen Brunson have a Nike deal? He is the recipient of a unique Player Exclusive (PE) sneaker.

Jalen Brunson's net worth is alleged to be between $18 million and $20 million. He is an outstanding New York Knicks player who has amassed substantial financial success throughout his basketball career. His career revenues from contracts and sponsorships help to supplement his fortune.

