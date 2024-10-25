Jalen Brunson's net worth: How much the Knicks' star point guard is worth
Jalen Brunson is an accomplished basketball player from the United States who plays for the New York Knicks in the NBA. His personal life has been scrutinised, and many are interested in learning more about his fortune. This article explores Jalen Brunson's net worth and all sources of his income besides playing basketball.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Jalen Brunson's net worth reflects his impressive financial achievements on and off the basketball court. His NBA revenues, brand sponsorships, profitable investments, and humanitarian endeavours contribute to his projected net worth, establishing him as a significant figure in sports.
Jalen Brunson's profile summary
|Full name
|Jalen Marquis Brunson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|31 August 1996
|Age
|28 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|189
|Weight in kilograms
|86
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Ali Marks
|Children
|Jordyn James Brunson
|Father
|Rick Brunson
|Mother
|Sandra Brunson
|Siblings
|Erica Brunson
|Education
|Villanova University, Stevenson High School
|Profession
|Basketball player
|Years active
|2018–present
|Position
|Point guard
|Net worth
|$18 million–$20 million
|@jalenbrunson1
What is Jalen Brunson's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pinkvilla, and Sportskeeda, the American basketball player has an alleged net worth of between $18 million and $20 million.
Jalen reportedly earns an annual salary of $26 million. Here is Jalen Brunson's salary history, spanning from the 2018/19 season to the 2024/25 season.
|Season
|Team
|Salary
|2024/25
|New York Knicks
|$24,960,001
|2023/24
|New York Knicks
|$26,346,666
|2022/23
|New York Knicks
|$27,733,332
|2021/22
|Dallas Mavericks
|$1,802,057
|2020/21
|Dallas Mavericks
|$1,663,861
|2019/20
|Dallas Mavericks
|$1,416,852
|2018/19
|Dallas Mavericks
|$1,230,000
Jalen Brunson primarily earns income through his basketball playing career. Here is a breakdown of his sources of revenue.
Jalen Brunson's contract earnings
The American basketball player agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks worth $104 million, which is completely guaranteed. The agreement guarantees him a yearly average salary of $26,000,000.
Jalen Brunson's contract extension
Jalen Brunson recently extended his contract with the New York Knicks for another four years with an agreement of $156.5 million. He will get a basic salary of $24,960,001. This deal begins in the 2025-26 season and demonstrates his increasing worth to the team.
According to the revised terms, Marquis will be a free agent without restrictions in 2029, with an athlete option for the 2028/2029 NBA season.
Jalen Brunson's endorsements
Jalen has inked a few sponsorship deals over the years. He has collaborated with Dollar Shave Club, which sells grooming goods. Marquis contracts with Nike and wears the brand's trainers on the court.
He has also collaborated with American Express, Hecho Tequila Soda, Faherty, MSI Computers, Pedialyte, and DoorDash, among other lucrative businesses. These commercial collaborations and endorsement deals contribute significantly to Jalen Brunson's net worth.
Properties
Jalen Brunson's impressive success in the NBA is reflected in his luxurious properties and high-end vehicles. From his stunning mansion in Texas to his collection of luxury cars, Brunson enjoys the finer things in life that come with his athletic achievements.
Jalen Brunson's house
Brunson owns a stunning mansion outside Dallas, Texas. The property spans over 7,000 square feet and includes six bathrooms, six bedrooms, and two master rooms with balconies overlooking the pool and lake.
Cars
The basketball player reportedly owns several high-end autos. Some of his expensive vehicles allegedly include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, which is worth over $200,000, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, valued at $350,000, and the Lamborghini Urus SUV, estimated to be approximately $220,000.
FAQs
- Who is Jalen Brunson? He is an American basketball player who plays for the New York Knicks in the NBA.
- How old is Jalen Brunson? As of 2024, he is 28 years old. He was born on 31 August 1996.
- Who is Jalen Brunson's daddy? His dad is Rick Brunson, an American basketball coach.
- How many children does Jalen Brunson have? He has one child, a daughter called Jordyn James Brunson.
- How much did the Knicks give Jalen Brunson? He signed a four-year extension deal of $156.5 million.
- How long has Brunson been in the NBA? He has been in the National Basketball Association for over five years since 2018.
- Does Jalen Brunson have a Nike deal? He is the recipient of a unique Player Exclusive (PE) sneaker.
Jalen Brunson's net worth is alleged to be between $18 million and $20 million. He is an outstanding New York Knicks player who has amassed substantial financial success throughout his basketball career. His career revenues from contracts and sponsorships help to supplement his fortune.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Damian Lillard's net worth. Damian Lillard is well-known for his outstanding basketball talents. He has become a prominent NBA player and an emblem of success.
Damian Lillard plays professional basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks. His net worth has increased over time, and Forbes ranks him as one of the highest-earning athletes in 2024. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com