Who is Bailey Zimmerman’s wife? Facts about his relationship
Bailey Zimmerman is an American country music singer-songwriter who first gained prominence in 2022 following the release of his hit single, Fall in Love. His other notable tracks include Hell Or High Water and New To Country. Beyond his music career, Bailey's personal life has often been a subject of fascination among his fans. Who is Bailey Zimmerman's wife?
Bailey Zimmerman made his professional music debut in early 2021 after he released his single Never Comin' Home. Throughout his career, he has received several nominations, including two CMT and Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition to his career, many seek to know who Bailey Zimmerman's wife is.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Bailey Lynn Zimmerman
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|27 January 2000
|Age
|24 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Louisville, Illinois, United States
|Current residence
|Nashville, Tennessee, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7''
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|141
|Weight in kilograms
|64
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Kristi Bailey Haerr
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|North Clay High School
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@bailey.zimmerman
|TikTok
|@bailey.zimmerman
|YouTube
|Bailey Zimmerman
Who is Bailey Zimmerman?
The American entertainer was born on 27 January 2000 in Louisville, Illinois, United States. Zimmerman's mother is Kristi Bailey Haerr, a former accountant. His father owned a trucking business, and he used to listen to country music while accompanying his dad on long hauls across the United States. Additionally, his father owns a towing and salvage yard.
He grew up alongside his elder brother, Dalton and younger brother, Nicholas Eugene. Dalton works with Marine Corps Recruitment, while Nicholas is a marine in California.
Zimmerman is a prominent American country singer and songwriter. He came into the limelight in 2021 when he released his debut song, Never Comin' Home. The following year, Bailey's fame skyrocketed after he released his breakthrough single, Fall in Love. His debut studio EP, Leave the Light On, was released the same year.
In May 2023, the Louisville native released his first studio album, Religiously. The Album. The singer's raspy and gritty voice has since won him massive followings in the American country music industry. Here is a list of some of the musician's songs.
- Hell Or High Water
- New To Country
- Where It Ends
- Get to Gettin' Gone
- Fix'n to Break
- Forget About You
- From the Fall
- Warzone
- Pain Won't Last
- Other Side Of Lettin' Go
Who is Bailey Zimmerman's wife?
The American entertainer has no wife and is seemingly single as of this writing. There is also no record of Bailey Zimmerman's ex-wife. The Warzone singer has also not disclosed any information regarding his past relationships.
However, Zimmerman has, on several occasions, stated that he desires to get a wife. During his recent interview on Audacy's Friday Night Takeover in May 2024, the songwriter disclosed that he wished his marriage would resemble that of one of his grandparents. He said:
I just want to find a wife, bro. I just want to find a wife.
He added:
My grandma always told me she got with my grandpa when he was 17 and she was 18 and that’s how their love lasted because they went through everything in life together. That’s what I’m lookin’ for, I’m lookin’ for that grandpa, grandma type of love.
Is Bailey Zimmerman's wife Kristen Murphy?
Kristen Murphy is not his wife. Many people mistake Murphy as Bailey Zimmerman's country singer's wife because she owns a website with her partner, who is also called Bailey Zimmerman.
FAQs
- Who is Bailey Zimmerman? He is an American country music singer-songwriter. Some of his hit songs are Fall in Love and Hell Or High Water.
- How old is Bailey Zimmerman? The singer is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 27 January 2000.
- Where is Bailey Zimmerman from? The Fall in Love hitmaker was born in Louisville, Illinois, United States.
- Who are Bailey Zimmerman's parents? His mother is Kristi Haerr, but the entertainer's father's name is unknown.
- Does Bailey Zimmerman have siblings? He has an elder brother named Dalton and a younger brother named Nicholas Eugene.
- Who are Bailey Zimmerman's wife and kids? The country music singer is not married, and he doesn't have kids.
- What is Bailey Zimmerman's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 141 pounds (64 kilograms).
Many have speculated about Bailey Zimmerman's wife, though the country singer remains single and focused on his career. He is best known for hits like From the Fall, Warzone, and Fall in Love.
