Meet Kane Brown's parents: The untold story about Kane Brown's dad and mom

Kane Brown is an American singer and songwriter. He has released three studio albums, three extended plays (EPs) and over twenty singles. But aside from his music career, fans are curious to know more about him. For instance, who are Kane Brown's parents?

Kane Brown at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards (L). Brown at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium (R). Photo: Tammie Arroyo, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kane Brown has made a name for himself as an accomplished country musician. He was born on 21 October 1993 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The musician is 30 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Full name Kane Allen Brown Gender Male Date of birth 21 October 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Mother Tabatha Brown Siblings Two (half-siblings) Marital status Married Wife Katelyn Jae Children Two School Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $6 million–$12 million Instagram @kanebrown Facebook @KaneBrownCountry Twitter @kanebrown

Kane Brown's parents

The American country music star was born to Tabatha Brown and an African-American man whose name is not in the public domain. However, due to the absence of his father, he was raised by his mother and an abusive stepfather.

In his song Learning, Kane revealed that when he was six, his stepfather nearly beat him to death for wetting the bed. Luckily, his grandmother (who was a sheriff) rescued him by putting his abusive stepdad in jail.

Five facts about American musician Kane Brown. Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His mother struggled to raise him as they were homeless at some point in life. Kane's grandmother also played a big part in raising him. In an interview with CMT, the musician talked about the strong women who raised him. He said:

I was raised with strong women around me. My mom worked multiple jobs, and my Nana was truly a sheriff in my town. To be able to honour them is incredible because no matter how much we struggled, my mom and Nana never let me see it. They sheltered me from any problems, and I appreciate them for that.

What happened to Kane Brown's father?

Kane Brown's dad got jailed when he (Kane) was only three years old; therefore, he was absent during his childhood. But despite his absence, the country musician has mentioned in various interviews that he still keeps in contact with him. He even disclosed that his dad went to jail in 1996.

According to an interview he had with Pop Culture, the musician revealed more information about his father. He said:

He's a drummer, which I didn't even know. He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I'm going to hire him when he gets out.

What nationality are Kane Brown's parents?

Kane Brown's parents' nationality is American. They were born in different parts of the United States. The musician's mother is of European-American descent, while his father is of African-American descent with Cherokee roots.

Kane Brown's parents' pics

Here are some photos of Kane Brown and his mother. His father is currently in jail, making it difficult to find his photos at the moment.

Kane Brown's mom, Tabatha Michelle Brown, poses alone (L) and with his son (R). Photo: @Lion Angel Company on Facebook, @Heather30792450 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Kane Brown's ethnicity?

The musician is of mixed ethnicity. However, while growing up, he thought that he was white because of the absence of his father, who is of African-American ethnicity. In an interview with People, Kane revealed:

I thought I was full white, which honestly, I can't even really say because I didn't see colours. I found out that I was biracial, and I still wasn't thinking anything of it, but then I started getting called the N-word. I didn't even know what it meant, and that's when it started affecting me. I got in fights over it when I was little.

Where does Kane Brown's family live?

The country musician's family resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. His family comprise his wife, Katelyn Brown (née Jae) and their two daughters, Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane. Kane and Jae have been married since 2018.

Their firstborn child, Kingsley Rose, was born on 29 October 2019, while their second, Kodi Jane, was born on 31 December 2021. According to People, in December 2023, the couple announced to the public that they were expecting their third child. The child is due in 2024.

FAQs

Who is Kane Brown? He is an American musician known for the songs Used to Love You Sober, Heaven, Lose It, and One Thing Right (with Marshmello). Who are Kane Brown's parents? His mother's name is Tabatha Brown. However, his father's name is private. What is Kane Brown's father's name? His name is not in the public domain; he is currently serving time in jail. Where did Kane Brown come from? He hails from rural northwest Georgia and is in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area. How many brothers and sisters does Kane Brown have? The country musician has two siblings: half-sister Heidi and half-brother CJ Cordell. What nationality is Kane? The famous country musician is American, having been born and raised there. How black is Kane Brown? The country musician is half black and half white. His father is African-American, while his mother is of European-American descent. Does Kane Brown have children? Yes, he does. As of early 2024, the musician has two daughters: Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane.

Kane Brown's parents are Tabatha Brown, his mother, and an African-American man whose name is private. His mother and grandmother primarily raised him, as his biological father got jailed when Kane was young.

