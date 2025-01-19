Meet Pete Wentz's parents, Pete Wentz Sr. and Dale Wentz, and their influence

Pete Wentz is an American musician best known as the bassist and primary lyricist for the rock band Fall Out Boy of the hit song Sugar, We're Goin' Down. Wentz's fame and success have generated interest in his early life and background. Meet Pete Wentz's parents and learn about their influence on his life and career.

Pete Wentz (C) arrives for a VIP preview party and his 29th birthday celebration with his parents, Pete Wentz Sr. (L) and Dale Wentz (R), at Angels & Kings in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jerry Lai

Source: Getty Images

Many are familiar with Pete Wentz's music career, but only a few understand his upbringing. The musician was born and raised in Wilmette, Illinois, an affluent suburb of Chicago. Pete Wentz's parents played a crucial role in shaping his character and supporting his musical aspirations from a young age.

Pete Wentz's parents profile summary

Full names Dale Ann Wentz (née Lewis) Pete "Roy" Wentz II Gender Female Male Nationality American American Ethnicity Afro-Jamaican English-German Sexuality Straight Straight Marital status Married Married Children Three Three Profession High school admissions counsellor Attorney

Who are Pete Wentz's parents?

Pete Wentz's parents are Dale Wentz (née Lewis), a high school admissions counsellor, and Pete "Roy" Wentz II, an attorney. They met while working on Joe Biden's Senate campaign in the early 1970s and married years later in January 1977.

Pete shared a photo of him being held by then-Senator Biden as a child in the 80s beside his mother. He wrote in a 2020 Instagram post:

My parents met while working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 1970s. He is a beacon of empathy, compassion, and kindness.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Pete Wentz's parents.

Dale Wentz (née Lewis)

Pete Wentz's mom, Dale Ann Lewis, was born to Ambassador Arthur Winston Lewis and Frances Lewis, both of Jamaican descent. She has one sister, Dian Cuendet-Lewis. Their father served in diplomatic missions for America in Eastern Europe and Africa before retiring in 1987.

Dale is also distantly related to Colin Powell, the first African-American Secretary of State (her dad's cousin).

Dale has worked as a high school admissions counsellor and previously worked at her son's high school, North Shore Country Day School. Her husband, Pete II, revealed this information on the Fathering Excellence Podcast, as reported by People magazine.

She became head of admissions at the school where Peter graduated from. But it was after he graduated before she went to work there.

Pete Wentz II

Pete's father, Pete Wentz II, is a career man best known as an attorney, a professor, and an executive director. He worked as general counsel for twenty years before joining Northwestern Law School as an administrator and professor.

Pete Sr's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Roy Albert Wentz Jr. of Wilmington, Delaware, USA. Pete II is of English and German descent.

Pete II talked about his career during the Fathering Excellence podcast.

For most of my career as a lawyer, I was a company general counsel for about 20 years. Then, I went to Northwestern's Law School, worked in administration, and taught a course I still teach.

He continued:

About 15 years ago, I joined a firm that specializes in crisis management. I use my legal background to help them figure out strategies, tell the story they want to tell, and do other such things.

Pete Wentz's siblings

Pete Wentz has two siblings: a younger sister, Hillary, and a younger brother, Andrew. Hillary is a singer-songwriter and social media influencer. Andrew is a drummer and has participated in several musical projects, including working with Pete in Fall Out Boy.

Their father talked about them during his podcast interview.

They were perfect kids because they didn't get into much trouble in school or elsewhere. Andrew and Hillary bonded a little more because they're closer in age now, but I think they all looked up to Peter.

He continued:

And since he was older and learned a lot from him and also learned maybe from, if he got in trouble a little bit, they'd know what to avoid.

Pete Wentz's family tree

Pete's family background is a blend of English, German, and Afro-Jamaic heritage. According to Geneastar, his father's side traces back to the 19th century to his great-grandfather Roy Albert Wentz (1886–1974). Pete's grandfather was Roy Albert Wentz I (1919–2003).

Pete's mother's side traces to his maternal grandparents, Ambassador Arthur Winston Lewis (1926–2019) and his wife Frances Lewis.

FAQs

Who is Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz? Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III is an American musician best known as the bassist and primary lyricist for the rock band Fall Out Boy. Who are Pete Wentz's parents? His parents are Dale Wentz (née Lewis), a high school admissions counsellor, and Pete Wentz II, an attorney and professor. How did Pete Wentz's parents meet? They met in the 1970s while working on Joe Biden's senatorial campaign. They were Senator Biden's legislative assistants during his first term. What is Pete Wentz's parents' nationality? Pete Wentz's parents are both American, born and raised. What is Pete Wentz's parents' ethnicity? Pete Wentz's father is of English and German descent, while his mother is of Afro-Jamaic descent. How many kids does Pete Wentz have? The musician has three children: Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Saint Laszlo Wentz, and Marvel Jane Wentz. How old was Ashlee Simpson when she married Pete Wentz? Ashlee Simpson was 23 years old when she married Pete Wentz in 2008. Are Pete Wentz and Carson Wentz related? No, they are not related. The only similarity between them is that they share the same last name.

Pete Wentz's parents are Dale Wentz (née Lewis) and Pete "Roy" Wentz II. They have played an essential role in shaping their son's character, work ethic, and musical aspirations. Dale and Pete Sr. married in 1977 after meeting while working on Joe Biden's Senate campaign in the early 1970s.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Black Sherif's parents. Black Sherif is a renowned Ghanaian singer and rapper known for hit songs, including First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku the Traveller.

Black Sherif's fame and success have generated interest in his personal life, especially his parents. They have played an integral role in his upbringing and his venture into music. So, who are they? Discover more details about them in this read.

Source: YEN.com.gh