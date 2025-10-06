Martin Yan's net worth and the fortune from decades of cooking, culture, and TV

Martin Yan's net worth is alleged to be $10 million, accumulated over more than four decades as a cultural and culinary legend. The acclaimed Chinese-American chef is best known as the charismatic host of Yan Can Cook, a long-running PBS cooking show that premiered in 1982 and has shown thousands of episodes in over 50 countries.

Martin Yan speaks onstage in Chicago, Illinois (L). Martin arrives for the second annual Gold Gala at the Music Center (R). Photo: Jeff Schear, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Martin Yan is a well-known Chinese-American chef, restaurateur, author, actor, and television personality .

. His success is partly due to his decades-long television series, Yan Can Cook , which premiered in 1982.

, which premiered in 1982. Over his career, Martin has published over 30 cookbooks , which have generated a significant amount of income.

, which have generated a significant amount of income. In addition to cooking, he has broadened his influence by becoming a culinary consultant for large food and hospitality firms.

Martin Yan's profile summary

Full name Martin Yan Gender Male Date of birth 22 December 1948 Age 76 years old (as of September 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Guangzhou, Guangdong, China Current residence San Mateo, California, United States Nationality American, Chinese Ethnicity Chinese-American Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Susan Yoshimura Yan Children Devin Yan, Colin Yan Education University of California, Davis, Munsang College Profession Chef, restaurateur, author, actor, television personality Net worth $10 million Instagram @chefmartinyan

What is Martin Yan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Yan has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His wealth is derived from a lengthy and diverse career in the culinary and media industries. Yan's sources of income include:

Television: From chef's table to television icon

Martin Yan's over four-decade-long television career is defined by the long-running series Yan Can Cook. His lively demeanour and popular catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!" have elevated him to culinary and cultural celebrity status. Some of his television appearances include:

Top-5 facts about Martin Yan. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Year Television series Role 2024 The Cook Up with Adam Liaw Self - Chef & cookbook author 2022 Bling Empire Self - Chef and Cookbook Author 2022 The Great Vegas Recipe Self 2019 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes, and Destinations Self - Chef & cookbook author 2017 Rick Stein's Road to Mexico Self - Chef & cookbook author 2015 Thailand Kitchen of the World Self 2005–2013 Iron Chef America: The Series Self - ICA Judge 2013 Hell's Kitchen Self - Guest Judge 2011 True Passion Martin Yan Self 2010 Martin Yan's Hidden China Self 2009 Anna & Kristina's Grocery Bag Self - Chef & cookbook author 2007 Food Paradise Self-Owner-Chef: M.Y. China 2000 Yan Can Cook: The Best of Asia Self 1998–1999 Yan Can Cook - Best of Hong Kong 1982–present Yan Can Cook Self

Martin Yan's cookbooks

Yan is a prolific author, having produced more than 30 recipes in his career. His books have partnered with his various television shows, helping to demystify Chinese and other Asian cuisines for a worldwide audience. Some of Yan's best-selling books, according to the Yan Can Cook website, include:

Martin Yan's cookbooks: The Best of Yan Can Cook (L) and MY Asian Kitchen (R). Photo: @GilroyLibrary (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Signature Knife with GIFT Finger Guard

Pro Knife & Finger Guard

Pro & Signature Knives, Diamond Steel Sharpener & Finger Guard

Signature Knife & Diamond Steel Sharpener

The Taste of Nostalgia Hong Kong Series

Best of Yan Can Cook cookbook

Feast cookbook

M.Y. China Cookbook

MY Asian Kitchen cookbook

Quick & Easy Cookbook

Martin Yan restaurants: Where work meets the world

Martin Yan has launched multiple restaurants in his career, frequently adopting his television show's collaborative and engaging approach. His restaurants include: M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California.

Martin Yan's public appearances

Martin Yan generates income via public appearances, including paid cooking demonstrations, speaking engagements, and personal appearances at corporate events and food festivals. As a well-known celebrity chef, he is a significant draw for many events.

Martin Yan is sharing his fresh dishes with one of his crowds at Martin Yan's Asian Favourites Tour. Photo: Faris Hadziq

Source: Getty Images

According to All American Speakers, Martin's speaking fee for a live event ranges between $20,000 and $30,000.

A look at Martin Yan's endorsements and brand partnerships

Throughout his career, the Hong Kong-American chef has served as a brand ambassador and endorser for many food and home appliance firms, including American Pistachio Growers, ADELA Gold Cooking Oil, Kikkoman, Lee Kum Kee, Meyer Corporation, and General Electric (GE).

Martin Yan's consulting work

In addition to his television appearances, cookbooks, and restaurants, chef Martin Yan makes income via consulting with major enterprises and hospitality organisations.

As a licensed master chef and culinary ambassador, his knowledge is highly sought after by the food and hotel industries.

Cooking schools: How many does Martin Yan have?

The Chinese-American TV personality has founded two cooking schools: Yan Can International Cooking School, founded in California in 1985, and Martin Yan Culinary Arts Centre, an international culinary academy for professional chefs that he founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2007.

Crystal Kwok (L), Martin Yan (M), Mer Lee (2nd R), Elizabeth Wong (R) on 24 October 1995. Photo: David Thorpe

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Does Martin Yan own a restaurant? He owns multiple restaurants, including M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California. What chef has the highest net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk is the wealthiest chef in the world, with an alleged net worth of $500 million. Is Martin Yan a real chef? Martin Yan is a true chef, with substantial professional credentials and expertise. What is Andrew Zimmerman's net worth? According to Medium, he has an alleged net worth of $14 million. Where does Martin Yan live? He resides in San Mateo in the San Francisco Bay Area, United States. Where did Martin Yan grow up? Martin Yan was born and grew up in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. He moved to Hong Kong at 13. What is Martin Yan known for? He is best known as a television host for his long-running PBS-TV cooking show, Yan Can Cook, which he has hosted since 1982. How many books has Martin Yan written? According to his Instagram page, celebrity chef Martin Yan has written 37 books.

Martin Yan's net worth is estimated to be in the millions. He transformed a passionate hobby into a global brand by becoming a recognised master chef, prolific author of over 30 cookbooks, and popular host of the iconic PBS series Yan Can Cook. Yan's signature catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!", broke down cultural barriers to popularise Asian cuisine worldwide.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Jill Whelan's net worth. Jill is an American actress who rose to fame as a child star, best known for her depiction of Vicki Stubing on the long-running television series The Love Boat.

Jill Whelan's net worth, estimated in the millions, demonstrates her astonishing transformation from kid celebrity to diverse professional. Read the article for more details about her net worth.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh