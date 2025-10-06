Martin Yan's net worth and the fortune from decades of cooking, culture, and TV
Martin Yan's net worth is alleged to be $10 million, accumulated over more than four decades as a cultural and culinary legend. The acclaimed Chinese-American chef is best known as the charismatic host of Yan Can Cook, a long-running PBS cooking show that premiered in 1982 and has shown thousands of episodes in over 50 countries.
Martin Yan's profile summary
|Full name
|Martin Yan
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|22 December 1948
|Age
|76 years old (as of September 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Guangzhou, Guangdong, China
|Current residence
|San Mateo, California, United States
|Nationality
|American, Chinese
|Ethnicity
|Chinese-American
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Weight in pounds
|138
|Weight in kilograms
|62
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Susan Yoshimura Yan
|Children
|Devin Yan, Colin Yan
|Education
|University of California, Davis, Munsang College
|Profession
|Chef, restaurateur, author, actor, television personality
|Net worth
|$10 million
|@chefmartinyan
What is Martin Yan's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Yan has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His wealth is derived from a lengthy and diverse career in the culinary and media industries. Yan's sources of income include:
Television: From chef's table to television icon
Martin Yan's over four-decade-long television career is defined by the long-running series Yan Can Cook. His lively demeanour and popular catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!" have elevated him to culinary and cultural celebrity status. Some of his television appearances include:
|Year
|Television series
|Role
|2024
|The Cook Up with Adam Liaw
|Self - Chef & cookbook author
|2022
|Bling Empire
|Self - Chef and Cookbook Author
|2022
|The Great Vegas Recipe
|Self
|2019
|100 Days, Drinks, Dishes, and Destinations
|Self - Chef & cookbook author
|2017
|Rick Stein's Road to Mexico
|Self - Chef & cookbook author
|2015
|Thailand Kitchen of the World
|Self
|2005–2013
|Iron Chef America: The Series
|Self - ICA Judge
|2013
|Hell's Kitchen
|Self - Guest Judge
|2011
|True Passion Martin Yan
|Self
|2010
|Martin Yan's Hidden China
|Self
|2009
|Anna & Kristina's Grocery Bag
|Self - Chef & cookbook author
|2007
|Food Paradise
|Self-Owner-Chef: M.Y. China
|2000
|Yan Can Cook: The Best of Asia
|Self
|1998–1999
|Yan Can Cook - Best of Hong Kong
|1982–present
|Yan Can Cook
|Self
Martin Yan's cookbooks
Yan is a prolific author, having produced more than 30 recipes in his career. His books have partnered with his various television shows, helping to demystify Chinese and other Asian cuisines for a worldwide audience. Some of Yan's best-selling books, according to the Yan Can Cook website, include:
- Signature Knife with GIFT Finger Guard
- Pro Knife & Finger Guard
- Pro & Signature Knives, Diamond Steel Sharpener & Finger Guard
- Signature Knife & Diamond Steel Sharpener
- The Taste of Nostalgia Hong Kong Series
- Best of Yan Can Cook cookbook
- Feast cookbook
- M.Y. China Cookbook
- MY Asian Kitchen cookbook
- Quick & Easy Cookbook
Martin Yan restaurants: Where work meets the world
Martin Yan has launched multiple restaurants in his career, frequently adopting his television show's collaborative and engaging approach. His restaurants include: M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California.
Martin Yan's public appearances
Martin Yan generates income via public appearances, including paid cooking demonstrations, speaking engagements, and personal appearances at corporate events and food festivals. As a well-known celebrity chef, he is a significant draw for many events.
According to All American Speakers, Martin's speaking fee for a live event ranges between $20,000 and $30,000.
A look at Martin Yan's endorsements and brand partnerships
Throughout his career, the Hong Kong-American chef has served as a brand ambassador and endorser for many food and home appliance firms, including American Pistachio Growers, ADELA Gold Cooking Oil, Kikkoman, Lee Kum Kee, Meyer Corporation, and General Electric (GE).
Martin Yan's consulting work
In addition to his television appearances, cookbooks, and restaurants, chef Martin Yan makes income via consulting with major enterprises and hospitality organisations.
As a licensed master chef and culinary ambassador, his knowledge is highly sought after by the food and hotel industries.
Cooking schools: How many does Martin Yan have?
The Chinese-American TV personality has founded two cooking schools: Yan Can International Cooking School, founded in California in 1985, and Martin Yan Culinary Arts Centre, an international culinary academy for professional chefs that he founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2007.
FAQs
- Does Martin Yan own a restaurant? He owns multiple restaurants, including M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California.
- What chef has the highest net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk is the wealthiest chef in the world, with an alleged net worth of $500 million.
- Is Martin Yan a real chef? Martin Yan is a true chef, with substantial professional credentials and expertise.
- What is Andrew Zimmerman's net worth? According to Medium, he has an alleged net worth of $14 million.
- Where does Martin Yan live? He resides in San Mateo in the San Francisco Bay Area, United States.
- Where did Martin Yan grow up? Martin Yan was born and grew up in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. He moved to Hong Kong at 13.
- What is Martin Yan known for? He is best known as a television host for his long-running PBS-TV cooking show, Yan Can Cook, which he has hosted since 1982.
- How many books has Martin Yan written? According to his Instagram page, celebrity chef Martin Yan has written 37 books.
Martin Yan's net worth is estimated to be in the millions. He transformed a passionate hobby into a global brand by becoming a recognised master chef, prolific author of over 30 cookbooks, and popular host of the iconic PBS series Yan Can Cook. Yan's signature catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!", broke down cultural barriers to popularise Asian cuisine worldwide.
