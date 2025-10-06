Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Martin Yan's net worth and the fortune from decades of cooking, culture, and TV
Celebrity biographies

Martin Yan's net worth and the fortune from decades of cooking, culture, and TV

by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Martin Yan's net worth is alleged to be $10 million, accumulated over more than four decades as a cultural and culinary legend. The acclaimed Chinese-American chef is best known as the charismatic host of Yan Can Cook, a long-running PBS cooking show that premiered in 1982 and has shown thousands of episodes in over 50 countries.

Martin Yan speaks onstage and arrives for the second annual Gold Gala
Martin Yan speaks onstage in Chicago, Illinois (L). Martin arrives for the second annual Gold Gala at the Music Center (R). Photo: Jeff Schear, Michael Tran (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Martin Yan is a well-known Chinese-American chef, restaurateur, author, actor, and television personality.
  • His success is partly due to his decades-long television series, Yan Can Cook, which premiered in 1982.
  • Over his career, Martin has published over 30 cookbooks, which have generated a significant amount of income.
  • In addition to cooking, he has broadened his influence by becoming a culinary consultant for large food and hospitality firms.

Martin Yan's profile summary

Full nameMartin Yan
GenderMale
Date of birth22 December 1948
Age76 years old (as of September 2025)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthGuangzhou, Guangdong, China
Current residenceSan Mateo, California, United States
NationalityAmerican, Chinese
EthnicityChinese-American
SexualityStraight
Weight in pounds138
Weight in kilograms62
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
WifeSusan Yoshimura Yan
ChildrenDevin Yan, Colin Yan
EducationUniversity of California, Davis, Munsang College
ProfessionChef, restaurateur, author, actor, television personality
Net worth$10 million
Instagram@chefmartinyan

Read also

What is Martin Yan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Yan has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His wealth is derived from a lengthy and diverse career in the culinary and media industries. Yan's sources of income include:

Television: From chef's table to television icon

Martin Yan's over four-decade-long television career is defined by the long-running series Yan Can Cook. His lively demeanour and popular catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!" have elevated him to culinary and cultural celebrity status. Some of his television appearances include:

Facts about Martin Yan
Top-5 facts about Martin Yan. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC
YearTelevision seriesRole
2024The Cook Up with Adam LiawSelf - Chef & cookbook author
2022Bling EmpireSelf - Chef and Cookbook Author
2022The Great Vegas RecipeSelf
2019100 Days, Drinks, Dishes, and DestinationsSelf - Chef & cookbook author
2017Rick Stein's Road to MexicoSelf - Chef & cookbook author
2015Thailand Kitchen of the WorldSelf
2005–2013Iron Chef America: The SeriesSelf - ICA Judge
2013Hell's KitchenSelf - Guest Judge
2011True Passion Martin YanSelf
2010Martin Yan's Hidden ChinaSelf
2009Anna & Kristina's Grocery BagSelf - Chef & cookbook author
2007Food ParadiseSelf-Owner-Chef: M.Y. China
2000Yan Can Cook: The Best of AsiaSelf
1998–1999Yan Can Cook - Best of Hong Kong
1982–presentYan Can CookSelf

Read also

Martin Yan's cookbooks

Yan is a prolific author, having produced more than 30 recipes in his career. His books have partnered with his various television shows, helping to demystify Chinese and other Asian cuisines for a worldwide audience. Some of Yan's best-selling books, according to the Yan Can Cook website, include:

Martin Yan's cookbooks
Martin Yan's cookbooks: The Best of Yan Can Cook (L) and MY Asian Kitchen (R). Photo: @GilroyLibrary (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Signature Knife with GIFT Finger Guard
  • Pro Knife & Finger Guard
  • Pro & Signature Knives, Diamond Steel Sharpener & Finger Guard
  • Signature Knife & Diamond Steel Sharpener
  • The Taste of Nostalgia Hong Kong Series
  • Best of Yan Can Cook cookbook
  • Feast cookbook
  • M.Y. China Cookbook
  • MY Asian Kitchen cookbook
  • Quick & Easy Cookbook

Martin Yan restaurants: Where work meets the world

Martin Yan has launched multiple restaurants in his career, frequently adopting his television show's collaborative and engaging approach. His restaurants include: M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California.

Read also

Martin Yan's public appearances

Martin Yan generates income via public appearances, including paid cooking demonstrations, speaking engagements, and personal appearances at corporate events and food festivals. As a well-known celebrity chef, he is a significant draw for many events.

Martin Yan is sharing his fresh dishes
Martin Yan is sharing his fresh dishes with one of his crowds at Martin Yan's Asian Favourites Tour. Photo: Faris Hadziq
Source: Getty Images

According to All American Speakers, Martin's speaking fee for a live event ranges between $20,000 and $30,000.

A look at Martin Yan's endorsements and brand partnerships

Throughout his career, the Hong Kong-American chef has served as a brand ambassador and endorser for many food and home appliance firms, including American Pistachio Growers, ADELA Gold Cooking Oil, Kikkoman, Lee Kum Kee, Meyer Corporation, and General Electric (GE).

Martin Yan's consulting work

In addition to his television appearances, cookbooks, and restaurants, chef Martin Yan makes income via consulting with major enterprises and hospitality organisations.

As a licensed master chef and culinary ambassador, his knowledge is highly sought after by the food and hotel industries.

Read also

Cooking schools: How many does Martin Yan have?

The Chinese-American TV personality has founded two cooking schools: Yan Can International Cooking School, founded in California in 1985, and Martin Yan Culinary Arts Centre, an international culinary academy for professional chefs that he founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2007.

Crystal Kwok, Martin Yan, Mer Lee, Elizabeth Wong
Crystal Kwok (L), Martin Yan (M), Mer Lee (2nd R), Elizabeth Wong (R) on 24 October 1995. Photo: David Thorpe
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Does Martin Yan own a restaurant? He owns multiple restaurants, including M.Y. China in San Francisco, California, M.Y. Asia in Las Vegas, and SensAsian in Irvine, California.
  2. What chef has the highest net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk is the wealthiest chef in the world, with an alleged net worth of $500 million.
  3. Is Martin Yan a real chef? Martin Yan is a true chef, with substantial professional credentials and expertise.
  4. What is Andrew Zimmerman's net worth? According to Medium, he has an alleged net worth of $14 million.
  5. Where does Martin Yan live? He resides in San Mateo in the San Francisco Bay Area, United States.
  6. Where did Martin Yan grow up? Martin Yan was born and grew up in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. He moved to Hong Kong at 13.
  7. What is Martin Yan known for? He is best known as a television host for his long-running PBS-TV cooking show, Yan Can Cook, which he has hosted since 1982.
  8. How many books has Martin Yan written? According to his Instagram page, celebrity chef Martin Yan has written 37 books.

Read also

Martin Yan's net worth is estimated to be in the millions. He transformed a passionate hobby into a global brand by becoming a recognised master chef, prolific author of over 30 cookbooks, and popular host of the iconic PBS series Yan Can Cook. Yan's signature catchphrase, "If Yan can cook, so can you!", broke down cultural barriers to popularise Asian cuisine worldwide.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Jill Whelan's net worth. Jill is an American actress who rose to fame as a child star, best known for her depiction of Vicki Stubing on the long-running television series The Love Boat.

Jill Whelan's net worth, estimated in the millions, demonstrates her astonishing transformation from kid celebrity to diverse professional. Read the article for more details about her net worth.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Racheal Murimi avatar

Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge on various topics, including biographies, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com

Hot: