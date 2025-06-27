Julie Bowen's net worth is estimated at $18 million as of 2025. She amassed wealth primarily through her role as Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. In addition to acting, the American actress has earned a fortune from film production, directing, and real estate investments.

Julie Bowen's profile summary

Full name Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Brown University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Father John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr. Mother Suzanne Luetkemeyer Siblings 2 (Annie, Molly) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Scott Phillips (2004–2018) Children 3 Profession Actress, producer, director Net worth $18 million Instagram @itsjuliebowen

What is Julie Bowen's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, Julie Bowen's alleged net worth is $18 million as of 2025. She has amassed wealth through her illustrious career as an actress, producer, and director in the film industry. The acclaimed actress has also accumulated a fortune from real estate investments.

A closer look at Julie Bowen's acting career

Julie Bowen began her professional acting career in the early 1990s. Her first credited appearance was in the 1992 ABC daytime serial opera Loving. She followed this up with roles in television shows such as Class of '96 and ER.

During this time, the actress began appearing in films, including Happy Gilmore, Multiplicity, and An American Werewolf in Paris.

Julie Bowen's breakout television role was as Carol Vessey, the charismatic and intelligent high school teacher and Ed Stevens's love interest in NBC's Ed. The show aired for four seasons and earned a devoted fan following.

In the mid-2000s, the American actress showcased her dramatic range with recurring roles on two of ABC's most popular series: Boston Legal (2005–2007), where she played Denise Bauer, and Lost (2005–2007), where she portrayed Sarah Shephard.

Sitcom stardom: Modern Family (2009–2020)

Bowen rose to prominence in 2009 when she was cast as Claire Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family. Her depiction of the tightly wound yet endearing matriarch earned her six Primetime Emmy nominations, including two consecutive wins in 2011 and 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

When Modern Family premiered in 2009, Julie Bowen's salary per episode was approximately between $30,000 and $60,000. By around 2014, her salary had increased to $190,000 per episode. In later seasons (2018–2020), the Hollywood star reached the top-tier wage of $500,000 per episode.

The actress's acting career is marked by versatility across TV and film, with about 70 acting credits on her IMDb profile. Here is a list of more of Julie Bowen's movies and TV shows:

Extreme (1995)

(1995) Life of the Party (2018)

(2018) DuckTales (2019)

(2019) Hubie Halloween (2020)

(2020) Tangled: The Series (2017-2020)

(2017-2020) The Fallout (2021)

(2021) Totally Killer (2023)

(2023) Hysteria! (2024)

Behind the scenes: Producing and directing

Since 2020, Julie has taken on more behind-the-camera roles as a producer and director. She founded Bowen & Sons, a production firm that has produced several projects with a first-look deal at Universal Television.

Her producing credits include Prom Pact (Disney Channel) and Up to Speed with Julie Bowen (2020). As a director, the Hollywood actress has directed episodes of Modern Family and shorts like Girl Code (2019).

Julie Bowen's real estate investments

Julie Bowen has made savvy real estate investments over the years. Following her divorce from real estate investor Scott Phillips, she purchased a spectacular 3,212-square-foot property with four bedrooms and three baths in the Hollywood Hills for roughly $3.1 million in 2017. The home is now on the market for $3.85 million

The American producer and director had previously owned a 3,570-square-foot Studio City property that she bought for $1.875 million in 2004 and sold for $2.1 million in 2009.

She also purchased a 3,475-square-foot property in Studio City for $2.75 million in 2007.

FAQs

Who is Julie Bowen? She is a critically acclaimed American actress, best known as Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. How old is Julie Bowen? The actress is 55 years old as of 2025. She was born on 3 March 1970. How did Julie Bowen get famous? Her significant fame came in 2009 when she was cast as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. How much money did Julie Bowen make on Modern Family? The talented producer earned an estimated $24 to $26 million from Modern Family. How much does Julie Bowen make per episode? Bowen was earning up to $500,000 per episode in the final seasons of Modern Family. What are the other famous characters of Julie Bowen? The actress has starred as Carol Vessey in Ed, Denise Bauer in Boston Legal, and Sarah Shephard in Lost.

Julie Bowen's net worth is a testament to her talent, grit, and savvy decision‑making. Her legacy in Hollywood keeps growing with a growing production company and continued dedication in front and behind the camera.

