Appiah Stadium has generated talking points on social media with his latest comments on the 2026 World Cup

This comes after he opened up on the setback he faced in his attempt to travel to the US to watch the tournament

The US Embassy has already warned persons intending to travel to the US for the football games to ensure they adhere to the rules of their visa

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Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed frustration regarding the 2026 World Cup.

This follows his account of the difficulties he faced in his quest to obtain a US visa.

Ardent NDC supporter Appiah Stadium cries out on national television after he failed to get a US visa for the World Cup. Photo credit: @Plustv/YouTube, AsianDelight/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking on Royal TV’s Atesem show, the ardent John Mahama supporter, who sounded disappointed, said it all happened after he attempted to book a US visa interview but was notified that there were no interview slots available.

Appiah Stadium further added that even if he had been successful, some people, including members of his party, would allege that President John Mahama funded his trip.

“Even as the World Cup has started, I am here. Should I do all I can to get the visa to be at the World Cup, people in Ghana who dislike me, including those in my party, will say President Mahama has sponsored my travel. I applied for an appointment, but there were no available interview dates.”

His disclosure on the show about his experience with the US Embassy left the host and panellists emotional.

The senior national team, who are in the group with England, Croatia, and Panama, are currently camping in Rhode Island in the US.

The team will travel to Canada to play their first World Cup opening match against Panama at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, June 17.

The senior national team is set to play two games in the US during the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Twitter

US Embassy cautions travellers about World Cup

Already, the US Embassy in Accra has warned Ghanaians planning to travel for the 2026 World Cup to strictly adhere to immigration laws.

At a media briefing on February 20, the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Rolf Olson, said the expanded visa appointment window is open to all visitor visa applicants, including those intending to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He advised prospective travellers to apply early but stressed the responsibility that comes with being granted a visa.

Olson also stated emphatically that obtaining a visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the US.

According to the Embassy, there will be no special visa procedures or expedited processes specifically for World Cup applicants, noting that existing measures are sufficient to ensure smooth processing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions online.

Watch the TikTok video of Appiah Stadium after failing to secure a US visa to watch the World Cup.

US warns Ghanaians over visa fraud

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has issued a caution to Ghanaians and other foreign nationals regarding travel to the country.

A statement from the US State Department warned prospective applicants about the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh