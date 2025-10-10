Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth and how Borat, comedy, and Hollywood built his fortune
Celebrity biographies

by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
6 min read

Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth of $80 million reflects his highly lucrative career as an actor, comedian, producer, and writer. While he is best known for playing daring characters such as Borat, Brüno, and Ali G, his fortune is based not only on his on-screen performances, but also on profitable projects that assure him a significant share of the income.

Sacha Baron Cohen at a party and at SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L). Cohen attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York. Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Taylor Hill (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Much of Baron Cohen's wealth is attributed to the success of his fictional satirical characters, such as Brüno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen.
  • He supplements his income by taking on writer, executive producer, and director roles.
  • Baron Cohen has made significant ventures outside entertainment, most notably in real estate.

Sacha Baron Cohen's profile summary

Full nameSacha Noam Baron Cohen
GenderMale
Date of birth13 October 1971
Age53 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthHammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityBritish
EthnicityMixed
ReligionJudaism
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6′3″
Height in centimetres191
Weight in pounds176
Weight in kilograms80
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-wifeIsla Fisher
ChildrenOlive, Elula, Montgomery
FatherGerald Baron Cohen
MotherDaniella Weiser
SiblingsErran Baron Cohen, Amnon Baron Cohen
EducationChrist's College, Cambridge, St Columba's College, Haberdashers' Boys' School
ProfessionActor, comedian, producer, and writer
Years active1995–present
Net worth$80 million
Instagram@sachabaroncohen
X (Twitter)@SachaBaronCohen
Facebook@SachaBaronCohen

What is Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sacha Baron Cohen has an alleged net worth of $80 million. His earnings come from various roles in the entertainment sector and other ventures. Cohen's primary sources of revenue include:

Early ventures: Television hosting

Cohen began his career as a television host. He hosted local and satellite television programs, including Pump TV (1995–1996) and the youth chat show F2F for Granada Talk TV (1996).

Facts about Sacha Baron Cohen
Top-5 facts about Sacha Baron Cohen. Photo: Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

His first big break in television occurred in 1998, when he appeared on the late-night satire series The 11 O'Clock Show. The show gave the Ali G character extensive exposure, and he rapidly became a star, winning the British Comedy Award for Best Male Newcomer.

Film and television roles

Sacha began acting as Raoul in the 1995 TV movie Jack & Jeremy's Police 4. He was later featured in several other films and television series, including Brüno (2009) and The Daily Show (2006–2012). According to his IMDb profile, the English actor has 47 acting credits. Some of them include;

YearMovie/TV showRole
2025IronheartMephisto
2024DisclaimerRobert Ravenscroft
2021LucaUncle Ugo (voice)
2020Borat Subsequent MoviefilmBorat Sagdiyev
2020The Trial of the Chicago 7Abbie Hoffman
2019The SpyEli Cohen
2018Who Is America?Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, PhD
2016Alice Through the Looking GlassTime
2015Jimmy Kimmel Live!Borat Sagdiyev
2013Anchorman 2: The Legend ContinuesBBC News Anchor
2012Madagascar 3: Europe's Most WantedJulien (voice)
2006–2012The Daily ShowAdmiral General Aladeen
2006–2012Saturday Night LiveAdmiral General Aladeen
2011HugoStation Inspector
2010The SimpsonsJakob (voice)
2009The Tonight Show with Conan O'BrienBrüno
2009BrünoBrüno
2008Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaJulien (voice)
2007Comic Relief 2007: The Big OneBorat
2002Ali G IndahouseAli G

Sacha Baron Cohen's income from acting

According to Parade, Sacha's film Borat (2006) grossed $263 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million. Following the cancellation of a theatre release due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Amazon reportedly paid $80 million for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's (2020) distribution rights.

Sacha Baron Cohen attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala
Sacha Baron Cohen attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 19 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

Sacha received an upfront salary of at least $20 million for his work on the 2012 film The Dictator. Forbes estimated that he earned $30 million in the 12 months before the film's premiere.

According to Truthdig, he received a salary of more than £16 million for his movie Brüno, which included an upfront payment and 15% of the box office takings.

Sacha Baron Cohen's career as a producer

Beyond acting, Baron Cohen has taken on production duties in several of his film projects, generating additional cash from the behind-the-scenes parts of filmmaking. Some of his producer and executive producer credits include:

  • Debunking Borat (2021)
  • Borat's American Lockdown (2021)
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
  • The Spy (2019)
  • Who Is America? (2018)
  • The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
  • The Dictator (2012)
  • Brüno (2009)
  • Borat (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen attends the "Disclaimer" Special Event during the 68th BFI London Film Festival
Sacha Baron Cohen attends the "Disclaimer" Special Event during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on 10 October 2024 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford
Source: Getty Images

Writing credits

Cohen's writing career is distinguished by the creation and development of satirical and frequently provocative characters who have appeared in television shows and films for over two decades.

Cohen has received multiple honours for his distinctive writing style, including an Oscar nomination. Some of his notable film writing credits include: Ali G's Christmas Message to the Nation (1999) and Comedy Nation (1998).

Sacha Baron Cohen's house and real estate investments

Sacha has made significant real estate investments, mainly in Los Angeles and London, frequently with his former wife, actress Isla Fisher. In 2010, Parade reported that they paid $14 million for a massive mansion in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.

According to Haute Living, in 2013, Cohen and Fisher listed a refurbished mid-century modern property in the Hollywood Hills for $2.595 million. They had previously leased out the 2,806-square-foot investment property for approximately $10,000 per month.

Sacha Baron Cohen is seen out and about
Sacha Baron Cohen is seen out and about on 21 May 2023 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Mega
Source: Getty Images

In 2018, The Times reported that Cohen and Fisher were selling a Grade I listed mansion on Chester Terrace in central London for £15.95 million. They had previously bought the property for an estimated £13 million and renovated it.

A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's car collection

According to TheRichest, Sacha Baron Cohen's automotive collection includes a Mini Cooper S, priced between $31,400 and $36,400; an Audi A8 L, priced between $84,800 and $123,000; and a high-performance Land Rover Discovery, starting at $56,600.

FAQs

  1. What was Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth before the divorce? According to Celebrity Net Worth, before their divorce in late 2023, Sacha and his ex-wife, Fisher, had a combined net worth of $160 million.
  2. What is Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth after the divorce? He has an alleged net worth of $80 million.
  3. Was Sacha Baron Cohen a model? Sacha briefly worked as a fashion model following his university graduation.
  4. What did Eminem say about Sacha Baron Cohen? Eminem stated that the controversial 2009 MTV Movie Awards altercation with Sacha Baron Cohen was a planned and staged prank.
  5. How much did Sacha Baron Cohen make from Bruno? He received a salary of more than £16 million for his movie, Brüno.
  6. Who is the rapper played by Sacha Baron Cohen? The rapper played by the British actor is Ali G.
  7. Why is Sacha Baron Cohen so rich? Sacha Baron Cohen's riches come from a multifaceted career that encompasses acting, comedy, production, and writing.
  8. Who is Borat's real wife? He is currently divorced. Cohen was married to Australian actress Isla Fisher.
  9. Was Borat profitable? Sacha's film Borat (2006) grossed $263 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million.

Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth is mainly derived from his success as the producer, writer, and star of widely recognised and hugely profitable satire franchises such as Borat and The Dictator. His creative and financial success has translated into a planned wealth preservation and growth approach via a substantial real estate portfolio.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Kevin Von Erich's net worth. Kevin Von Erich's net worth has been built over decades of wrestling prowess, media rights, and real estate ventures.

Kevin Ross Adkisson began his wrestling career in 1976 as Kevin Von Erich. He joined his dad's famed wrestling business, Big Time Wrestling, which would eventually become the legendary World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). Read the article for more information.

