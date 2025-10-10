Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth and how Borat, comedy, and Hollywood built his fortune
Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth of $80 million reflects his highly lucrative career as an actor, comedian, producer, and writer. While he is best known for playing daring characters such as Borat, Brüno, and Ali G, his fortune is based not only on his on-screen performances, but also on profitable projects that assure him a significant share of the income.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Sacha Baron Cohen's profile summary
- What is Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth?
- Sacha Baron Cohen's house and real estate investments
- A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's car collection
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Much of Baron Cohen's wealth is attributed to the success of his fictional satirical characters, such as Brüno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen.
- He supplements his income by taking on writer, executive producer, and director roles.
- Baron Cohen has made significant ventures outside entertainment, most notably in real estate.
Sacha Baron Cohen's profile summary
|Full name
|Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|13 October 1971
|Age
|53 years old (as of October 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6′3″
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Isla Fisher
|Children
|Olive, Elula, Montgomery
|Father
|Gerald Baron Cohen
|Mother
|Daniella Weiser
|Siblings
|Erran Baron Cohen, Amnon Baron Cohen
|Education
|Christ's College, Cambridge, St Columba's College, Haberdashers' Boys' School
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, producer, and writer
|Years active
|1995–present
|Net worth
|$80 million
|@sachabaroncohen
|X (Twitter)
|@SachaBaronCohen
|@SachaBaronCohen
What is Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sacha Baron Cohen has an alleged net worth of $80 million. His earnings come from various roles in the entertainment sector and other ventures. Cohen's primary sources of revenue include:
Early ventures: Television hosting
Cohen began his career as a television host. He hosted local and satellite television programs, including Pump TV (1995–1996) and the youth chat show F2F for Granada Talk TV (1996).
His first big break in television occurred in 1998, when he appeared on the late-night satire series The 11 O'Clock Show. The show gave the Ali G character extensive exposure, and he rapidly became a star, winning the British Comedy Award for Best Male Newcomer.
Film and television roles
Sacha began acting as Raoul in the 1995 TV movie Jack & Jeremy's Police 4. He was later featured in several other films and television series, including Brüno (2009) and The Daily Show (2006–2012). According to his IMDb profile, the English actor has 47 acting credits. Some of them include;
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2025
|Ironheart
|Mephisto
|2024
|Disclaimer
|Robert Ravenscroft
|2021
|Luca
|Uncle Ugo (voice)
|2020
|Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
|Borat Sagdiyev
|2020
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|Abbie Hoffman
|2019
|The Spy
|Eli Cohen
|2018
|Who Is America?
|Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr, PhD
|2016
|Alice Through the Looking Glass
|Time
|2015
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|Borat Sagdiyev
|2013
|Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
|BBC News Anchor
|2012
|Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
|Julien (voice)
|2006–2012
|The Daily Show
|Admiral General Aladeen
|2006–2012
|Saturday Night Live
|Admiral General Aladeen
|2011
|Hugo
|Station Inspector
|2010
|The Simpsons
|Jakob (voice)
|2009
|The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien
|Brüno
|2009
|Brüno
|Brüno
|2008
|Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
|Julien (voice)
|2007
|Comic Relief 2007: The Big One
|Borat
|2002
|Ali G Indahouse
|Ali G
Sacha Baron Cohen's income from acting
According to Parade, Sacha's film Borat (2006) grossed $263 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million. Following the cancellation of a theatre release due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Amazon reportedly paid $80 million for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's (2020) distribution rights.
Sacha received an upfront salary of at least $20 million for his work on the 2012 film The Dictator. Forbes estimated that he earned $30 million in the 12 months before the film's premiere.
According to Truthdig, he received a salary of more than £16 million for his movie Brüno, which included an upfront payment and 15% of the box office takings.
Sacha Baron Cohen's career as a producer
Beyond acting, Baron Cohen has taken on production duties in several of his film projects, generating additional cash from the behind-the-scenes parts of filmmaking. Some of his producer and executive producer credits include:
- Debunking Borat (2021)
- Borat's American Lockdown (2021)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
- The Spy (2019)
- Who Is America? (2018)
- The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
- The Dictator (2012)
- Brüno (2009)
- Borat (2006)
Writing credits
Cohen's writing career is distinguished by the creation and development of satirical and frequently provocative characters who have appeared in television shows and films for over two decades.
Cohen has received multiple honours for his distinctive writing style, including an Oscar nomination. Some of his notable film writing credits include: Ali G's Christmas Message to the Nation (1999) and Comedy Nation (1998).
Sacha Baron Cohen's house and real estate investments
Sacha has made significant real estate investments, mainly in Los Angeles and London, frequently with his former wife, actress Isla Fisher. In 2010, Parade reported that they paid $14 million for a massive mansion in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.
According to Haute Living, in 2013, Cohen and Fisher listed a refurbished mid-century modern property in the Hollywood Hills for $2.595 million. They had previously leased out the 2,806-square-foot investment property for approximately $10,000 per month.
In 2018, The Times reported that Cohen and Fisher were selling a Grade I listed mansion on Chester Terrace in central London for £15.95 million. They had previously bought the property for an estimated £13 million and renovated it.
A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's car collection
According to TheRichest, Sacha Baron Cohen's automotive collection includes a Mini Cooper S, priced between $31,400 and $36,400; an Audi A8 L, priced between $84,800 and $123,000; and a high-performance Land Rover Discovery, starting at $56,600.
FAQs
- What was Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth before the divorce? According to Celebrity Net Worth, before their divorce in late 2023, Sacha and his ex-wife, Fisher, had a combined net worth of $160 million.
- What is Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth after the divorce? He has an alleged net worth of $80 million.
- Was Sacha Baron Cohen a model? Sacha briefly worked as a fashion model following his university graduation.
- What did Eminem say about Sacha Baron Cohen? Eminem stated that the controversial 2009 MTV Movie Awards altercation with Sacha Baron Cohen was a planned and staged prank.
- How much did Sacha Baron Cohen make from Bruno? He received a salary of more than £16 million for his movie, Brüno.
- Who is the rapper played by Sacha Baron Cohen? The rapper played by the British actor is Ali G.
- Why is Sacha Baron Cohen so rich? Sacha Baron Cohen's riches come from a multifaceted career that encompasses acting, comedy, production, and writing.
- Who is Borat's real wife? He is currently divorced. Cohen was married to Australian actress Isla Fisher.
- Was Borat profitable? Sacha's film Borat (2006) grossed $263 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million.
Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth is mainly derived from his success as the producer, writer, and star of widely recognised and hugely profitable satire franchises such as Borat and The Dictator. His creative and financial success has translated into a planned wealth preservation and growth approach via a substantial real estate portfolio.
