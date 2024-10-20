What is Kelly Ripa's net worth? Inside her TV career and earnings

Kelly Ripa is an American actress and TV host. She is famous for co-hosting a daytime television show, Live With Kelly and Mark, with her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa has also starred in numerous TV shows, including All My Children and American Housewife. Due to her popularity, netizens are curious to know about her wealth. So, what is Kelly Ripa's net worth?

Kelly Ripa attends the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in New York City. (L) and Ripa during an interview (R). Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kelly Ripa's net worth has grown tremendously thanks to notable achievements in the entertainment industry. She first gained prominence in 1990 when she starred as Hayley Vaughan in the TV series All My Children. She has since cemented her name as an actress and TV host in the entertainment arena.

Kelly Ripa's profile summary

Full name Kelly Maria Ripa Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Stratford, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Joseph Ripa Mother Esther Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Mark Andrew Consuelos Children 3 Education Eastern Regional High School, Camden County College Profession Actress, TV host Net worth $120 million Instagram @kellyripa X (Twitter) @KellyRipa Facebook

What is Kelly Ripa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and StyleCaster, Kelly Ripa's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $120 million. She mainly earns her wealth from her acting and TV career.

What is Kelly Ripa's salary per year?

The popular actress is among the highest-paid TV hosts in the United States. Her alleged annual salary is $22 million, which accounts for her role as a co-host in the daily show Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa's sources of income

The actress' popularity stems primarily from her flourishing acting and TV career. Here is an overview of her career and earnings.

Acting

Five facts about Kelly Ripa. Photo: ESBP/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The entertainer rose to stardom in 1990 when she was featured as Hayley Vaughan in the TV series All My Children. She later played Coral in the film Marvin's Room (1996). Afterwards, the Stratford native was cast as Jennifer in the 1999 movie The Stand-in.

Kelly Ripa's movies and TV shows

The Hollywood actress has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, boasting over thirty-eight acting credits. According to her IMDb, here are some of her notable film and TV show appearances.

Movies/TV shows Year Home Economics 2022 Work Wife 2021 The Prince 2021 The Stand In 2020 American Housewife 2018–2019 Riverdale 2019 Famous in Love 2018 Nightcap 2016 The Jim Gaffigan Show 2016 Nashville 2015 Broad City 2015 Sharknado 2: The Second One 2014 The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee 2012 30 Rock 2011 Hannah Montana 2011 I'm Still Here 2010 All My Children 1990–2010 Brothers & Sisters 2009 Damages 2009

TV and film production

She is the executive producer of Live with Kelly and Mark and Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. She has also produced projects like Big RV Remix, Best in Snow, Let's Get Physical, and Family Reboot.

TV hosting

Ripa's significant breakthrough as a host occurred in 2001 when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kelly. Her dynamic chemistry with Regis Philbin helped revitalise the show, attracting a younger audience and boosting ratings significantly.

After Philbin retired in 2011, the American Housewife star continued to host with various co-hosts. Some of her co-hosts included Michael Strahan from 2012 to 2016 and Ryan Seacrest from 2017 to 2023. The show was then rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark, featuring her husband, Mark Consuelos, as her co-host.

FAQs

Who is Kelly Ripa? She is an American actress and TV host known for co-hosting the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark. What is Kelly Ripa's age? The American TV host is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 2 October 1970 in Stratford, New Jersey, United States. Who is Kelly Ripa's husband? Her husband is Mark Consuelos, an American actor, producer, and writer. The couple married on 1 May 1996. Who was Kelly Ripa's first husband? She has only been married once to Mark Andrew. Who are Kelly Ripa's kids? Her children are Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio. What happened to Kelly Ripa's son? Nothing happened to her son. Many got worried about her son, Michael, after he posted a snapshot of himself sitting in a chair with his head backwards and an alien-like creature bursting from his chest. Where does Kelly Ripa live now? She currently resides in New York City, United States. How much does Kelly Ripa weigh? The American TV personality currently weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Is Ryan Seacrest richer than Kelly Ripa? Yes, Ryan Seacrest is richer than Ripa. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $450 million, which is way higher than Kelly's $120 million fortune.

Kelly Ripa's net worth is a testament to her unique talent and hard work. She has amassed an enviable fortune throughout her successful career, which spans over thirty years. Ripa is widely recognised as the wife of American actor Mark Consuelos.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on Kendrick Lamar's net worth. Kendrick is a well-known rapper, musician, actor, entrepreneur, and songwriter from the United States.

He is best known as one of his generation's most famous hip-hop musicians, distinguished by his complex songwriting and technical artistry. Check out this article to learn more about the rapper's net worth and how he amassed it.

Source: YEN.com.gh