What is Kelly Ripa's net worth? Inside her TV career and earnings
Kelly Ripa is an American actress and TV host. She is famous for co-hosting a daytime television show, Live With Kelly and Mark, with her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa has also starred in numerous TV shows, including All My Children and American Housewife. Due to her popularity, netizens are curious to know about her wealth. So, what is Kelly Ripa's net worth?
Kelly Ripa's net worth has grown tremendously thanks to notable achievements in the entertainment industry. She first gained prominence in 1990 when she starred as Hayley Vaughan in the TV series All My Children. She has since cemented her name as an actress and TV host in the entertainment arena.
Kelly Ripa's profile summary
|Full name
|Kelly Maria Ripa
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 October 1970
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Stratford, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Joseph Ripa
|Mother
|Esther
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Mark Andrew Consuelos
|Children
|3
|Education
|Eastern Regional High School, Camden County College
|Profession
|Actress, TV host
|Net worth
|$120 million
|@kellyripa
|X (Twitter)
|@KellyRipa
|@KellyRipa
What is Kelly Ripa's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and StyleCaster, Kelly Ripa's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $120 million. She mainly earns her wealth from her acting and TV career.
What is Kelly Ripa's salary per year?
The popular actress is among the highest-paid TV hosts in the United States. Her alleged annual salary is $22 million, which accounts for her role as a co-host in the daily show Live With Kelly and Mark.
Kelly Ripa's sources of income
The actress' popularity stems primarily from her flourishing acting and TV career. Here is an overview of her career and earnings.
Acting
The entertainer rose to stardom in 1990 when she was featured as Hayley Vaughan in the TV series All My Children. She later played Coral in the film Marvin's Room (1996). Afterwards, the Stratford native was cast as Jennifer in the 1999 movie The Stand-in.
Kelly Ripa's movies and TV shows
The Hollywood actress has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, boasting over thirty-eight acting credits. According to her IMDb, here are some of her notable film and TV show appearances.
|Movies/TV shows
|Year
|Home Economics
|2022
|Work Wife
|2021
|The Prince
|2021
|The Stand In
|2020
|American Housewife
|2018–2019
|Riverdale
|2019
|Famous in Love
|2018
|Nightcap
|2016
|The Jim Gaffigan Show
|2016
|Nashville
|2015
|Broad City
|2015
|Sharknado 2: The Second One
|2014
|The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee
|2012
|30 Rock
|2011
|Hannah Montana
|2011
|I'm Still Here
|2010
|All My Children
|1990–2010
|Brothers & Sisters
|2009
|Damages
|2009
TV and film production
She is the executive producer of Live with Kelly and Mark and Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. She has also produced projects like Big RV Remix, Best in Snow, Let's Get Physical, and Family Reboot.
TV hosting
Ripa's significant breakthrough as a host occurred in 2001 when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kelly. Her dynamic chemistry with Regis Philbin helped revitalise the show, attracting a younger audience and boosting ratings significantly.
After Philbin retired in 2011, the American Housewife star continued to host with various co-hosts. Some of her co-hosts included Michael Strahan from 2012 to 2016 and Ryan Seacrest from 2017 to 2023. The show was then rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark, featuring her husband, Mark Consuelos, as her co-host.
FAQs
- Who is Kelly Ripa? She is an American actress and TV host known for co-hosting the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark.
- What is Kelly Ripa's age? The American TV host is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 2 October 1970 in Stratford, New Jersey, United States.
- Who is Kelly Ripa's husband? Her husband is Mark Consuelos, an American actor, producer, and writer. The couple married on 1 May 1996.
- Who was Kelly Ripa's first husband? She has only been married once to Mark Andrew.
- Who are Kelly Ripa's kids? Her children are Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.
- What happened to Kelly Ripa's son? Nothing happened to her son. Many got worried about her son, Michael, after he posted a snapshot of himself sitting in a chair with his head backwards and an alien-like creature bursting from his chest.
- Where does Kelly Ripa live now? She currently resides in New York City, United States.
- How much does Kelly Ripa weigh? The American TV personality currently weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).
- Is Ryan Seacrest richer than Kelly Ripa? Yes, Ryan Seacrest is richer than Ripa. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $450 million, which is way higher than Kelly's $120 million fortune.
Kelly Ripa's net worth is a testament to her unique talent and hard work. She has amassed an enviable fortune throughout her successful career, which spans over thirty years. Ripa is widely recognised as the wife of American actor Mark Consuelos.
Source: YEN.com.gh
