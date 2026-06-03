The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has suspended admissions to its Accident and Emergency Centre for 24 hours after reaching full capacity

The hospital says the move is necessary to manage overwhelming patient numbers and ease pressure on facilities

The public has been urged to seek emergency care at other hospitals until normal operations resume

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region has suspended admissions to its Accident and Emergency Centre for 24 hours after the facility reached full capacity, in a move aimed at easing congestion and improving patient care.

The hospital says the temporary measure is necessary due to overwhelming patient intake, which has stretched available resources at one of Ghana’s busiest referral centres.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital suspends admissions to its accident and emergency centre for 24 hours. Photo credit: Getty Images & Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

During the suspension period, the management is urging members of the public to seek emergency medical attention from other nearby hospitals until normal operations resume.

This was contained in a newscard shared on the JoyNews on TV Instagram page on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Authorities have not immediately indicated when full capacity is expected to be restored, but assured the public that efforts are underway to manage the situation and reopen admissions as soon as possible.

Read the IG post below:

Cost of consulting doctors in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that consultation costs in Ghana varied sharply between public and private facilities, with NHIS membership determining whether patients paid almost nothing or faced out-of-pocket charges.

At public hospitals, including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, NHIS subscribers accessed consultations, medicines, and many lab tests at little to no cost.

Private and public-private facilities such as the University of Ghana Medical Centre and Trust General Hospital reportedly charged between GH₵100 and GH₵400, with many declining to accept NHIS cards.

Source: YEN.com.gh