Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children are Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria, with the eldest being Ireland from Alec's previous marriage. With eight kids and constant cameras, the Baldwins live in a whirlwind of diapers, drama, and daily life amplified by fame.

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin and six of their eight children attend the premiere of Netflix's "Spellbound" at The Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin raise eight children , including Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage.

, including Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage. They welcomed their youngest, Ilaria , in 2022 , and a surrogate gave birth to Lucía in 2021 .

, in , and a in . The couple showcase their blended family on their TLC series, The Baldwins.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's profile summary

Full name Alexander Rae Baldwin III Hilaria Baldwin (née Lynn Hayward-Thomas) Gender Male Female Date of birth 3 April 1958 6 January 1984 Age 67 years old (as of 2025) 41 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Capricorn Place of birth Amityville, New York, USA Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence New York, USA New York, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Height in feet 5'11" 5'4" Height in centimetres 182 163 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Blue Brown Mother Carol M. Baldwin (née Martineau) Dr Kathryn Hayward Father Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr David Thomas Siblings Five One Sexuality Straight Straight Marital status Married Married Spouse Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin Children Eight Seven School Alfred G. Berner High School Cambridge School of Weston University George Washington University, New York University New York University Profession Actor, producer Former yoga instructor, podcaster, author Net worth $70 million $20 million Instagram @alecbaldwininsta @hilariabaldwin

All about Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children, all born between 2013 and 2022. Hilaria gave birth to six of them, while a surrogate delivered their daughter María Lucía in 2021.

Alec also has an older daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Discover more details about Alec Baldwin's children's names and ages below:

1. Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin attends Smile Train World Smile Day Pool Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Full name: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin

Ireland Eliesse Baldwin Date of birth: 23 October 1995

23 October 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

Ireland, Alec's eldest child, is one of Hollywood's tallest actresses. She also works as a model and entrepreneur. Despite their blended family dynamic, she maintains a close bond with her stepmother, Hilaria. In September 2025, she publicly praised Hilaria's Dancing with the Stars performance, writing on Instagram:

Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on... She saved my dad's life.

2. Carmen Gabriela

Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and actor Alec Baldwin (R) at NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Full name: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin

Carmen Gabriela Baldwin Date of birth: 23 August 2013

23 August 2013 Age: 12 years old (as of 2025)

Carmen is Alec and Hilaria's first child together. She has shown an interest in beauty and wellness, co-authoring Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her mom in 2024.

3. Rafael Baldwin

Rafael Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and Carmen Baldwin (R) attend "The Boss Baby" New York Premiere in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Full name: Rafael Thomas Baldwin

Rafael Thomas Baldwin Date of birth: 17 June 2015

17 June 2015 Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)

Hilaria gave birth to Rafael, their first son, in 2015. During that time, Alec praised her as his "hero," admiring her strength and devotion as a mother.

4. Leonardo Ángel Charles

Full name: Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin

Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin Date of birth: 12 September 2016

12 September 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

Leonardo, often called "Leo" or affectionately "Leoncito," arrived in 2016. Hilaria shared that it was "a special day bringing him into this world," posting a photo of her newborn shortly after his birth.

5. Romeo Alejandro Baldwin

Romeo Alejandro Baldwin, son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, showing his growth from newborn (L) to toddler (R). Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin

Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin Date of birth: 17 May 2018

17 May 2018 Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)

Romeo, their third son, was born in 2018. Hilaria revealed that they had almost named him "Diego" but changed their minds just before his birth. In 2024, she shared that Romeo had to get stitches after an accident, noting he handled it "like a champ."

6. Eduardo Lucas Baldwin

Eduardo "Edu" Lucas Baldwin, son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showcases his expressive personality. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas Baldwin

Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas Baldwin Date of birth: 8 September 2020

8 September 2020 Age: 5 years old (as of 2025)

Eduardo, affectionately nicknamed "Edu," was born after Hilaria experienced two miscarriages in 2019. She wrote on her Instagram one day after his birth:

We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name

7. María Lucía Baldwin

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin captured in her bright-eyed charm and signature bows. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: María Lucía Victoria Baldwin

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin Date of birth: 25 February 2021

25 February 2021 Age: 4 years old (as of 2025)

María Lucía joined the family via surrogate in early 2021, just five and a half months after her brother Edu's birth. Hilaria celebrated her arrival with a heartfelt Instagram post:

We are so in love with our daughter, Lucía. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.

8. Ilaria Catalina Baldwin

The Baldwin siblings in a rare quiet moment, with newborn Ilaria Catalina Baldwin at the centre. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin

Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin Date of birth: 22 September 2022

22 September 2022 Age: 2 years old (as of 2025)

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, in 2022. They said they felt "grateful to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," calling her birth "just as magical and filled with love" as her siblings.

FAQs

How many children do Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have? Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children: three daughters and four sons. Who is the seventh child of Alec Baldwin? The seventh child is Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, born in September 2022. Did Hilaria Baldwin give birth to all her children? Hilaria gave birth to six of their seven children. She used a surrogate for her daughter, María Lucía Victoria. How do the Baldwins have kids 5.5 months apart? Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo in September, and then, a few months later, a surrogate carried and delivered Lucía in February, creating the close birth timing between the two siblings. Did Hilaria Baldwin do IVF? She underwent IVF (in vitro fertilisation) after experiencing miscarriages. She later chose surrogacy for one embryo out of fear of another loss. How much is Alec Baldwin worth in 2025? As of 2025, Alec Baldwin's net worth is allegedly $70 million. His income comes from acting, producing, endorsements, and real estate investments.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children continue to keep the family in the spotlight as the couple balances parenting with their busy careers. Their close bond and lively household remain a source of public fascination, beautifully captured in their TLC series, The Baldwins.

