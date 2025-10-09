Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children and the whirlwind of raising 8 kids in the spotlight
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children are Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria, with the eldest being Ireland from Alec's previous marriage. With eight kids and constant cameras, the Baldwins live in a whirlwind of diapers, drama, and daily life amplified by fame.
Key takeaways
- Alec and Hilaria Baldwin raise eight children, including Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage.
- They welcomed their youngest, Ilaria, in 2022, and a surrogate gave birth to Lucía in 2021.
- The couple showcase their blended family on their TLC series, The Baldwins.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's profile summary
|Full name
|Alexander Rae Baldwin III
|Hilaria Baldwin (née Lynn Hayward-Thomas)
|Gender
|Male
|Female
|Date of birth
|3 April 1958
|6 January 1984
|Age
|67 years old (as of 2025)
|41 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Amityville, New York, USA
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|Current residence
|New York, USA
|New York, USA
|Nationality
|American
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'11"
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|182
|163
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Brown
|Mother
|Carol M. Baldwin (née Martineau)
|Dr Kathryn Hayward
|Father
|Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr
|David Thomas
|Siblings
|Five
|One
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Married
|Spouse
|Hilaria Baldwin
|Alec Baldwin
|Children
|Eight
|Seven
|School
|Alfred G. Berner High School
|Cambridge School of Weston
|University
|George Washington University, New York University
|New York University
|Profession
|Actor, producer
|Former yoga instructor, podcaster, author
|Net worth
|$70 million
|$20 million
|@alecbaldwininsta
|@hilariabaldwin
All about Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children, all born between 2013 and 2022. Hilaria gave birth to six of them, while a surrogate delivered their daughter María Lucía in 2021.
Alec also has an older daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Discover more details about Alec Baldwin's children's names and ages below:
1. Ireland Baldwin
- Full name: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin
- Date of birth: 23 October 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
Ireland, Alec's eldest child, is one of Hollywood's tallest actresses. She also works as a model and entrepreneur. Despite their blended family dynamic, she maintains a close bond with her stepmother, Hilaria. In September 2025, she publicly praised Hilaria's Dancing with the Stars performance, writing on Instagram:
Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on... She saved my dad's life.
2. Carmen Gabriela
- Full name: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin
- Date of birth: 23 August 2013
- Age: 12 years old (as of 2025)
Carmen is Alec and Hilaria's first child together. She has shown an interest in beauty and wellness, co-authoring Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her mom in 2024.
3. Rafael Baldwin
- Full name: Rafael Thomas Baldwin
- Date of birth: 17 June 2015
- Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)
Hilaria gave birth to Rafael, their first son, in 2015. During that time, Alec praised her as his "hero," admiring her strength and devotion as a mother.
4. Leonardo Ángel Charles
- Full name: Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin
- Date of birth: 12 September 2016
- Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)
Leonardo, often called "Leo" or affectionately "Leoncito," arrived in 2016. Hilaria shared that it was "a special day bringing him into this world," posting a photo of her newborn shortly after his birth.
5. Romeo Alejandro Baldwin
- Full name: Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin
- Date of birth: 17 May 2018
- Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)
Romeo, their third son, was born in 2018. Hilaria revealed that they had almost named him "Diego" but changed their minds just before his birth. In 2024, she shared that Romeo had to get stitches after an accident, noting he handled it "like a champ."
6. Eduardo Lucas Baldwin
- Full name: Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas Baldwin
- Date of birth: 8 September 2020
- Age: 5 years old (as of 2025)
Eduardo, affectionately nicknamed "Edu," was born after Hilaria experienced two miscarriages in 2019. She wrote on her Instagram one day after his birth:
We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name
7. María Lucía Baldwin
- Full name: María Lucía Victoria Baldwin
- Date of birth: 25 February 2021
- Age: 4 years old (as of 2025)
María Lucía joined the family via surrogate in early 2021, just five and a half months after her brother Edu's birth. Hilaria celebrated her arrival with a heartfelt Instagram post:
We are so in love with our daughter, Lucía. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.
8. Ilaria Catalina Baldwin
- Full name: Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin
- Date of birth: 22 September 2022
- Age: 2 years old (as of 2025)
Hilaria and Alec welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, in 2022. They said they felt "grateful to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," calling her birth "just as magical and filled with love" as her siblings.
FAQs
- How many children do Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have? Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children: three daughters and four sons.
- Who is the seventh child of Alec Baldwin? The seventh child is Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, born in September 2022.
- Did Hilaria Baldwin give birth to all her children? Hilaria gave birth to six of their seven children. She used a surrogate for her daughter, María Lucía Victoria.
- How do the Baldwins have kids 5.5 months apart? Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo in September, and then, a few months later, a surrogate carried and delivered Lucía in February, creating the close birth timing between the two siblings.
- Did Hilaria Baldwin do IVF? She underwent IVF (in vitro fertilisation) after experiencing miscarriages. She later chose surrogacy for one embryo out of fear of another loss.
- How much is Alec Baldwin worth in 2025? As of 2025, Alec Baldwin's net worth is allegedly $70 million. His income comes from acting, producing, endorsements, and real estate investments.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children continue to keep the family in the spotlight as the couple balances parenting with their busy careers. Their close bond and lively household remain a source of public fascination, beautifully captured in their TLC series, The Baldwins.
