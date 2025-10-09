Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children and the whirlwind of raising 8 kids in the spotlight
by  Chris Ndetei reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children are Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria, with the eldest being Ireland from Alec's previous marriage. With eight kids and constant cameras, the Baldwins live in a whirlwind of diapers, drama, and daily life amplified by fame.

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin and six of their eight children.
Alec, Hilaria Baldwin and six of their eight children attend the premiere of Netflix's "Spellbound" at The Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Alec and Hilaria Baldwin raise eight children, including Alec's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage.
  • They welcomed their youngest, Ilaria, in 2022, and a surrogate gave birth to Lucía in 2021.
  • The couple showcase their blended family on their TLC series, The Baldwins.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's profile summary

Full nameAlexander Rae Baldwin IIIHilaria Baldwin (née Lynn Hayward-Thomas)
GenderMaleFemale
Date of birth3 April 19586 January 1984
Age67 years old (as of 2025)41 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signAriesCapricorn
Place of birthAmityville, New York, USABoston, Massachusetts, USA
Current residenceNew York, USANew York, USA
NationalityAmericanAmerican
EthnicityWhiteWhite
ReligionChristianityChristianity
Height in feet5'11"5'4"
Height in centimetres182163
Hair colourDark brownDark brown
Eye colourBlueBrown
MotherCarol M. Baldwin (née Martineau)Dr Kathryn Hayward
FatherAlexander Rae Baldwin JrDavid Thomas
SiblingsFiveOne
SexualityStraightStraight
Marital statusMarriedMarried
SpouseHilaria BaldwinAlec Baldwin
ChildrenEightSeven
SchoolAlfred G. Berner High SchoolCambridge School of Weston
UniversityGeorge Washington University, New York UniversityNew York University
ProfessionActor, producerFormer yoga instructor, podcaster, author
Net worth$70 million$20 million
Instagram@alecbaldwininsta@hilariabaldwin

All about Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children, all born between 2013 and 2022. Hilaria gave birth to six of them, while a surrogate delivered their daughter María Lucía in 2021.

Alec also has an older daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Discover more details about Alec Baldwin's children's names and ages below:

1. Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin attends Smile Train World Smile Day Pool Party event.
Ireland Baldwin attends Smile Train World Smile Day Pool Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 23 October 1995
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

Ireland, Alec's eldest child, is one of Hollywood's tallest actresses. She also works as a model and entrepreneur. Despite their blended family dynamic, she maintains a close bond with her stepmother, Hilaria. In September 2025, she publicly praised Hilaria's Dancing with the Stars performance, writing on Instagram:

Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on... She saved my dad's life.

2. Carmen Gabriela

Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and actor Alec Baldwin (R)
Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and actor Alec Baldwin (R) at NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 23 August 2013
  • Age: 12 years old (as of 2025)

Carmen is Alec and Hilaria's first child together. She has shown an interest in beauty and wellness, co-authoring Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her mom in 2024.

3. Rafael Baldwin

Rafael Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and Carmen Baldwin (R)
Rafael Baldwin (L), Hilaria Baldwin (C) and Carmen Baldwin (R) attend "The Boss Baby" New York Premiere in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rafael Thomas Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 17 June 2015
  • Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)

Hilaria gave birth to Rafael, their first son, in 2015. During that time, Alec praised her as his "hero," admiring her strength and devotion as a mother.

4. Leonardo Ángel Charles

  • Full name: Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 12 September 2016
  • Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

Leonardo, often called "Leo" or affectionately "Leoncito," arrived in 2016. Hilaria shared that it was "a special day bringing him into this world," posting a photo of her newborn shortly after his birth.

5. Romeo Alejandro Baldwin

Romeo Alejandro Baldwin as a toddler (L) and newborn (R)
Romeo Alejandro Baldwin, son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, showing his growth from newborn (L) to toddler (R). Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 17 May 2018
  • Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)

Romeo, their third son, was born in 2018. Hilaria revealed that they had almost named him "Diego" but changed their minds just before his birth. In 2024, she shared that Romeo had to get stitches after an accident, noting he handled it "like a champ."

6. Eduardo Lucas Baldwin

Eduardo Lucas Baldwin poses in a plaid shirt indoors.
Eduardo "Edu" Lucas Baldwin, son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showcases his expressive personality. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 8 September 2020
  • Age: 5 years old (as of 2025)

Eduardo, affectionately nicknamed "Edu," was born after Hilaria experienced two miscarriages in 2019. She wrote on her Instagram one day after his birth:

We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name

7. María Lucía Baldwin

María Lucía Baldwin as a baby in a red dress with lace collar.
María Lucía Victoria Baldwin captured in her bright-eyed charm and signature bows. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: María Lucía Victoria Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 25 February 2021
  • Age: 4 years old (as of 2025)

María Lucía joined the family via surrogate in early 2021, just five and a half months after her brother Edu's birth. Hilaria celebrated her arrival with a heartfelt Instagram post:

We are so in love with our daughter, Lucía. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.

8. Ilaria Catalina Baldwin

Newborn Ilaria Catalina Baldwin nestled among her siblings.
The Baldwin siblings in a rare quiet moment, with newborn Ilaria Catalina Baldwin at the centre. Photo: @hilariabaldwin on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin
  • Date of birth: 22 September 2022
  • Age: 2 years old (as of 2025)

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, in 2022. They said they felt "grateful to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," calling her birth "just as magical and filled with love" as her siblings.

FAQs

  1. How many children do Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have? Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children: three daughters and four sons.
  2. Who is the seventh child of Alec Baldwin? The seventh child is Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, born in September 2022.
  3. Did Hilaria Baldwin give birth to all her children? Hilaria gave birth to six of their seven children. She used a surrogate for her daughter, María Lucía Victoria.
  4. How do the Baldwins have kids 5.5 months apart? Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo in September, and then, a few months later, a surrogate carried and delivered Lucía in February, creating the close birth timing between the two siblings.
  5. Did Hilaria Baldwin do IVF? She underwent IVF (in vitro fertilisation) after experiencing miscarriages. She later chose surrogacy for one embryo out of fear of another loss.
  6. How much is Alec Baldwin worth in 2025? As of 2025, Alec Baldwin's net worth is allegedly $70 million. His income comes from acting, producing, endorsements, and real estate investments.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children continue to keep the family in the spotlight as the couple balances parenting with their busy careers. Their close bond and lively household remain a source of public fascination, beautifully captured in their TLC series, The Baldwins.

