Dope Nation has caused a stir online as they gifted their mother a brand new car as she celebrated her birthday

In a video, the popular Ghanaian rappers were spotted presenting the ride to their mother, causing admiration

Fans have reacted massively, with some applauding them, while others claim the brand was below the belt

Michael Boafo and Tony Boafo, widely known as Dope Nation, have gifted their mother a car, sparking buzz online.

Dope Nation melts hearts as they gift their mother a brand new car to celebrate her birthday. Image credit: Dope Nation

Source: Facebook

Dope Nation pulled off the luxurious moment during a birthday gathering believed to be private. The celebration was attended by close friends and relatives.

In a video that has since gone viral, the duo’s mother, who was in a white attire, was led to a white Hyundai Elantra decorated with a red band.

The Ghanaian rapper, whose recent song “Kakalika” has gone international, watched as their mother approached the car.

The unexpected move by Dope Nation has courted attention on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions. While others have hailed for putting a smile on the face of their mother, others also claim Elantra is below the belt.

The X video of Dope Nation gifting their mother a brand new car is below:

Reactions to Dope Nation’s gift to mother

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of Dope Nation presenting the car gift to their mother went viral.

Kwesi wrote:

“This sign of love to their mum may God bless their work.”

Gina wrote:

“That is so nice of them. I just pray that one day I will also give my mum a car.”

Frank wrote:

“Elantra is not the best; they could have done better. Even Dulcie gave her mum a Range Rover.”

Yamoah wrote:

“God bless you for putting a smile on the face of your mother.”

Thomas wrote:

“Kakalika has brought more cash.”

Hyundai Elantra prices in Ghana in 2026

Meanwhile, Hyundai Elantra prices in Ghana continue to differ widely in 2026, depending on the model year, trim, condition, mileage, duty status, and whether the car is locally used, foreign used, or recently cleared.

Older Elantra models still remain among the affordable saloon cars many Ghanaians consider because of their fuel economy, comfortable interior, and relatively cheaper maintenance compared to some luxury brands.

However, prices have gradually gone up due to import duties, exchange rate changes, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars in Ghana.

For buyers targeting the 2012 to 2014 Hyundai Elantra models, the expected budget usually falls between GH₵80,000 and GH₵135,000.

Depending on mileage and condition, buyers may need around GH₵115,000 to GH₵170,000 for a clean 2015 and 2016 one.

For the 2017 and 2018 Hyundai Elantra, prices move slightly higher because of the upgraded body design, improved dashboard setup, and newer technology features.

Buyers going for the newer 2022 to 2026 Hyundai Elantra models should prepare a much bigger budget, which should be around GH₵250,000 to over GH₵400,000 in Ghana.

A YouTube video of the Hyundai Elantra is below:

The viral Kakalika dance gains global traction as two women’s football stars joined the trend. Image credit: Alex Burstow/Getty Images and @GhDopeNation/X

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal W stars perform Kakalika dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the viral Kakalika dance had gained further global traction after two women’s football stars joined the trend.

Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith, both of Arsenal Women, delighted fans by showcasing their moves to the fast-rising dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh