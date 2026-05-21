Juventus eyes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker despite Champions League qualification challenges

Alisson open to joining Juventus even if forced into Europa League

Liverpool's uncertain future includes possible farewells for key players alongside Alisson's potential transfer

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Juventus are reportedly still keen on a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer, despite their hopes of Champions League qualification taking a hit following a damaging defeat to Fiorentina.

The Serie A side slipped further down the table after last weekend’s result, leaving them outside the top four with just one game remaining.

Alisson Becker is reportedly willing to leave Liverpool for Juventus this summer. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

However, reports in Italy suggest the Turin club remain determined to strengthen their squad with elite experience, and Alisson remains high on their shortlist.

Alisson Becker could accept Juventus transfer

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Liverpool News, the Brazilian goalkeeper is open to the idea of a switch to Juventus, even if the club are ultimately forced to compete in the Europa League rather than the Champions League.

The report adds that discussions between Liverpool and Juventus would still be required over a potential transfer fee.

Alisson, 33, has been sidelined since March due to injury but was recently included in Brazil’s national team squad ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

His return to action could come soon, with Liverpool closely monitoring his recovery.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to provide further updates on his condition, though his long-term future remains uncertain as the club prepares for a summer of change.

The Reds are already planning emotional farewells for key figures such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, who are both expected to depart.

Despite ongoing speculation, no final decisions on Alisson’s future are expected until after the season concludes.

Source: YEN.com.gh