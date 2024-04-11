10 reasons why Schnauzers are the worst dogs: Things to consider before adoption

Schnauzers are dog breeds that originated in Germany in the 14th and 16th centuries. They have distinctive appearances and unique traits that some find appealing while others find challenging. This misconception has resulted in many labelling dogs as poor breeds. But is it true? Discover why Schnauzers are the worst dogs for some and good for others.

A grey and white Miniature Schnauzer (R) and (L) a Mocha Miniature Schnauzer. Photo: Gary W. Carter, Jody Trappe Photography (modified by author)

Why are Schnauzers not popular? Many things spoil the breed's reputation, from over-aggressiveness to feistiness and stubbornness. Breeders can mistake its unique traits and energetic nature for aggression or stubbornness. Some love them while others don't, resulting in debates on whether they are good or bad dog breeds.

Reasons why Schnauzers are the worst dogs

Schnauzer, called initially the Wirehaired Pinscher, is a unique dog breed. The dog's name translates to 'whiskered snout', characterising the breed's harsh coat, bristly whiskers, and beard.

Despite its popularity, the breed has developed a bad reputation for many reasons. Here are things to consider before adopting a Schnauzer dog:

1. Schnauzers are energetic and aggressive

The dog breed is well known for its energetic and aggressive nature. According to the Daily Press, these dogs are assertive but not viscous, only biting if sufficiently provoked. They also require regular exercise of at least one hour daily to avoid boredom and unwanted destructive behaviour.

2. They have an overly protective instinct

A black Giant Schnauzer lies in the park on the green grass with its tongue out. Photo: Napoletana

Schnauzers' temperament and traits mean they are territorial and protective of food and toys. Their alertness and keen senses make them excellent watchdogs, ready to alert their owners of potential threats.

However, this protective instinct can be challenging as it can lead to excessive barking or collisions with younger children. In addition, they exhibit wariness or suspicion towards unfamiliar people, which may lead to awkward situations with guests.

To counter this, owners must consider early socialization, including exposing them to various conditions, environments and people.

3. Training Schnauzers requires patience

Why might Schnauzers be challenging to train? Their intelligence, sensitivity, stubbornness, energy, and natural prey instinct make them lose focus quickly during training. They are also playful and dislike teasing.

Web MD states Standard Schnauzers require firmness and consistency, responding best to praise and rewards. Negative reinforcement may result in aloofness. In addition, they have a long memory of those who mistreat them.

4. Schnauzers are expensive to groom

A well-groomed Miniature Schnauzer plays in a green field. Photo: Steve Clancy Photography

What are the grooming needs of a Schnauzer? According to Fluffy Tamer, these dogs require professional grooming that includes brushing, bathing, trimming and nail care, which can add up to a significant expense. Its distinctive double coat also requires grooming to prevent matting and maintain its appearance.

5. The breed is prone to specific health issues

Because Schnauzers are purebred dogs, they are prone to health problems caused by inherited genetic weaknesses. According to The Schnauzer Collective, Miniature Schnauzers are more vulnerable than Standard and Giant breeds. Some of the most common health concerns among this breed include:

Bladder or Kidney Stones

Cushing's Disease

Cataracts

Seizures

Myotonia Congenita

Mycobacterium avium (AVB)

Central Hypothyroidism

Pancreatitis

Hip Dysplasia

Follicular Dermatitis (Schnauzer Bumps or Comedone Syndrome)

Diabetes

Bloat

Heart Disease

6. Schnauzers are destructive when bored

Schnauzers are some of the most destructive dog breeds when bored. According to Bark How, miniature breeds tend to veer towards destructive behaviour, such as chewing and destroying property or digging for adventure.

Teething puppies, around 5 to 6 months old, are damaging as they chew while exploring the world.

7. They tend to bark excessively

The Standard Schnauzer is seen in the winter. Photo: Cynoclub

Why do Schnauzers cry so much? They usually cry or bark due to boredom, stress or fear, need for attention and pain. Standard and Miniature Schnauzers bark excessively due to their alertness, naturally smart-thinking abilities and history as guard dogs.

According to Pawscessories, you can manage excessive barking through proper training, exercise and mental stimulation.

8. The breed has a distinctive appearance

Schnauzers have a distinct appearance and come in three types: Miniature, Standard and Giant breeds. They are also known for their wiry coat, which needs clipping or stripping occasionally. Their facial features include arched eyebrows, bristle moustaches, and whiskers.

9. Schnauzers need regular exercising

This dog breed requires regular exercise to avoid behavioural, health, and mental issues. The amount of exercise can vary depending on the size and age of the dog.

According to Animal Answers, adult Schnauzers require 30 to 60 minutes of daily exercise. Miniature Schnauzer puppies should get 20 to 30 minutes of active play several times daily, while ageing Schnauzers should get short walks and playtime to avoid fatigue.

10. They are not outdoor dogs

A black and brown Miniature Schnauzer is standing on its hind legs on the lawn. Photo: Andy_Gin

While Schnauzers can enjoy spending time outdoors, they should be kept inside for extended periods, especially in harsh weather conditions. These dogs are known for their strong bonds with their human companions and usually prefer to be indoors with their families.

Do Schnauzers shed?

They shed, but not as much as other dog breeds. The main reason is their wiry topcoat and softer undercoat, which results in minimal shedding and little odour.

Are Schnauzers hypoallergenic?

They shed and drool very little, resulting in a low per cent chance of leaving behind many protein-filled dead skin cells that cause allergies.

How long do Schnauzers live?

The average lifespan of the breed is between 10 years to 15 years. According to AZ Animals, the Miniature and Standard Schnauzer's average lifespan is around 12 to 15 years. Giant breeds tend to live around 10 to 12 years.

How does the Schnauzer's temperament affect its behaviour?

Its temperament makes it an amiable and affectionate dog breed. However, its playfulness and protectiveness have led to misconceptions about the breed.

What are the disadvantages of a Schnauzer?

Some of the most common disadvantages of the breed include propensity to bark, grooming requirements, health concerns, stubbornness, and suspiciousness.

Above are some reasons why Schnauzers are the worst dogs according to some pet owners. The dog breed has distinct personalities and qualities that may appeal to some owners, while others might find them unappealing.

