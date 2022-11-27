20 incredible lemon braids ideas that will make you look gorgeous

There will never be an appropriate period to experiment with a new hairstyle than now. With multiple types and derivatives available, finding the best hairstyle is now a simple task. For example, lemon braids are the way to go if you're looking for a protective but fashionable hairstyle. Most people like the style because it is simple and stylish, helping to bring out one's true personality.

Lemon braids are low-maintenance side-swept cornrows that usually fall beyond the shoulder or waist. They can be achieved with your natural hair or extensions and last for an extended period. These stylish and eye-catching hairstyles look are ideal for any period of the year.

20 incredible lemon braids ideas

You can style lemon braids in an infinite number of ways. So if you're looking for a new style this year, the following lemonade hairstyles are for you.

1. Jumbo style

Jumbo lemonade styles are ideal for protecting and taming your thick tresses. They are a perfect choice for women with thick, curly hair, as it keeps your mane in check while also looking fabulous.

2. Topknot style

On hot days, a topknot is an easy and attractive way to keep your hair off your face. Leave a few strands in front of your face and a few in the back. Spin the remainder of your plaits into a bun on the crown of your head. Use bobby pins to safeguard any loose strands.

3. Bohemian style

It is a traditional lemonade hairstyle swept to one side. The curvy design of classical cornrows draws attention to this fashionable hairstyle. You can boost the style factor by incorporating some decorations into the cornrows.

4. Golden colour

This hairstyle is for if you possess a dark skin tone and want to make a statement. Golden hair supplements darker complexions, making the design look so beautiful that you should try it with every style. Golden extensions also work perfectly with the lemonade hairstyle.

5. Burgundy lemonade braids

Adding a pop of colour to your beautiful cornrows can make a huge difference. The exciting part of this hairdo is that you don't have to colour your entire head of hair to achieve this look. Purchase coloured extensions or stain them yourself.

6. High ponytail style

This look is appropriate for all working ladies who must wear formal attire to work. You can personalize the style by accessorizing with a vibrantly coloured hair tie or wrapping it marginally to the side.

7. Tribal side style

This style looks excellent and fashionable. You can achieve it by weaving a small portion of your mane right in front of your ear and plaiting the remaining part in a side style.

8. Symmetrical style

You cannot overstate the importance of symmetry in the lemonade hairstyle. It not only changes the progression of the plaits but also looks like a glossy finish.

9. Feed-in style

If simple plaits aren't your thing, try these feed-in lemonade styles. Add a few blonde hair extensions to your tresses to create a stunning, bolded effect.

10. Boho tribal updo style

This style is both casual and sophisticated. You can achieve it by plaiting thin cornrows in an upward zigzag sequence to create a high bun. The lengthier the hair, the more nicely textured and vibrant the updo will appear. Allow some strands to fall loosely down your cheeks in smooth coils.

11. Lemonade braids with curls at the end

This style features freely hanging cornrow plaits with loops at the end. To make it even livelier, incorporate cute baby hairs patterned in waves.

12. Big braids to the side

Lemonade braids to the side look stunning, but they look even better when large. The larger size adds definition and structure to the hairstyle. To make it look more appealing, match it with styled baby hair.

13. Lemonade braids with beads

Lemonade plaits with beads are a standalone trend. The beads serve as a decorative accent, making the hairstyle more fashionable. You can achieve a variety of looks by rearranging the beads. The look is appropriate for any situation.

14. Swirly action with colourless beads

The hook-like swirls on the side create an intriguing and beautiful design. They talk more about the creativity that goes into making lemonade hairstyles. Women of all ages can pull off this look.

15. Multi-coloured style

This multi-coloured lemonade hairstyle will show off your passion for pastels. They are visually appealing, with colours ranging from pink and red to blue and green. It's a colourful twist on the traditional lemonade design.

16. Shaved side design

With this style, the plaits remain to the side, but a shaved temple accompanies them. You can incorporate brown ends to add a finishing touch to this look. This cute hairstyle is appropriate for informal occasions.

17. Chic lemonade Ghana braids

Ghana braids are a protective design chunkier than cornrows, but you can achieve them by plaiting in a straight backward motion. Merging elements from both styles will result in a one-of-a-kind strategy for lemonade braids.

18. Lemonade braids with heart

This exciting design is achieved by weaving the hair into a heart pattern. It is a unique braiding methodology that can convey your emotional experiences while also alerting you of what is crucial in your life.

19. Short lemonade braids

Plaits in short to moderate size range are super comfy. They dry quickly upon washing and are a good choice for children getting their hair plaited for the first time.

20. Pigtails style

Are you planning to add a new style to your child's hair? Then experiment with pigtails. You can achieve the technique by creating two or three lemonade kid braids pigtails with wavy ends. This design is an all-time hairstyle for your little girl.

FAQs

Why do they call them lemonade braids? Previously known as cornrows or side braids, they rose to prominence after Beyonce wore them in her 2016 citrus-themed graphical album, Lemonade. How much should lemonade braids cost? The price ranges from $3 to $10. Some areas may charge extra for more elaborate designs, whereas others might be less expensive but provide less intricate work. Did Beyonce create lemonade braids? Kim Kimble made these long cornrows with a deeply parted side that cascades over one shoulder with assistance from Kendra Garvey. Are lemonade braids cornrows? They are long side-swept cornrows that usually fall beyond your chest or waist. Why do my braids itch at night? Sandy hair, tight plaits, sweat and oil, and occasional oiling can cause an itchy scalp. How many packets of hair do you need for the lemonade hairstyle? Five to six packets of braiding hair should be sufficient to accomplish this look with regular moderate-width strands. How many hours do lemonade braids take? Installing the hair requires between two to four hours, based on how complicated or simple you would like them to be.

Lemon braids, commonly known as lemonade braids, are low-maintenance side-swept cornrows that usually fall beyond the shoulder or waist. You can style them in various ways, and are appropriate for any occasion.

