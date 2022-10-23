15 sharp Pop Smoke braids for men you must try for a new look

Pop Smoke braids are a protective braiding hairstyle that was made popular by the late rapper Pop Smoke. The styling is about feeding in cornrows that are braided on each side of the head, with a unique parting at the centre of the head. This hairstyle is flexible and can be worn by both men and women. Pop Smoke braids for men do not require one to have much hair. You can style your hair like the rapper if you have long, short or medium-length hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Twistouts, short Pop Smoke braid, and cornrows @ricagotmeright @shakeshustle, and @ricagotmeright on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For the hairstyle to come out perfectly, your hair has to be either 4a, 4b, 4c, or 3c. 4b and 4c textures are the best because you are assured that your hairstyle will last longer without being loose or worn out.

Sharp Pop Smoke braids for men

Pop Smoke braids on men are trendy both for the young and old. Kids are also merrily styled like the late rapper and look stunning.

1. Classic braids starting at the centre of the head

Classic braid hairdo. Photo: @thebraiderinme

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The usual classic braids often start around the forehead. With this style, however, the stylist will start at the centre of your head, moving towards the edges. One advantage of this style is that you will not have your kinks for a long time.

It is also easy to undo and takes very little time to braid. One cannot help but notice the sharp contrast between this look and the everyday classic braid hairdo.

2. Baby braids

Baby braids style. Photo: @ophelia_7

Source: Instagram

They are short, neat and clean. These small Pop Smoke braids are ideal if you have short hair. You will look adorable with your short hair and even appear more stylish than other men. It is an excellent hairstyle for men with a receding hairline. The front side of your head is braided to conceal your missing hairline and make it appear as if you have full hair.

3. Long Pop Smoke braids

People with long hair are forever lucky because they can try the most random of hairstyles and will still look stunning. These are easy to pull off and do not require artificial braids. You can use plain hair, and you will still look fabulous. You can tell the stylist to custom-make this look to suit you. Have both broad and slim braids, and get a nice cut around your forehead to appear neater.

4. Short Pop Smoke braids for men

Short Pop Smoke braids for men. Photo: @hair_me_out17

Source: Instagram

Do not wait for your hair to be super long in order for you to try this marvellous pop-smoke hairstyle. Go to the salon and tell your stylist that you want these braids, and you will pull them off in your shirt hair. Men with 4c hair are more advantaged in this look, as the hair is not slippery when braiding.

5. Pop Smoke braids with beads

Pop Smoke braids with beads style. Photo: @wyldstyles_by_dani

Source: Instagram

Is there anything beads can’t do? Adding beads to your hairstyle, not just the Pop Smoke braids, will make you look more stunning. Beads increase the aesthetics of your hair and make you more stylish.

Get the kind of Pop Smoke braids you like, and go for beads of whichever colour. Go for white beads if you have a calm personality, vibrant colours like red and orange if you are bold and dull colours like black if you don’t like much attention.

6. Artsy Pop Smoke braids

Artsy Pop Smoke braids style. Photo: @ophelia_7

Source: Instagram

These braids are the best to have if you are experimental. Your hairstylist can make them wavy and straight or make them appear bulky. This hairstyle allows you to accessorize it with whatever you want, beads, multi-coloured strings, or braids of a different colour. Get into your creative mode by going for this Pop Smoke braiding style.

7. Side part braids

Side part braids style. Photo: @stylemejourneiiii900

Source: UGC

This kind of style is for men who do not subscribe to conventional ways. It is a regular hairstyle, but instead of a middle part, you have a side part. The side part makes you look different and tasteful. This braiding style can be rocked by both men and women and is for people with both long and short hair. This is the ultimate look if you want the best Pop Smoke braids front and back style.

8. Pop Smoke zig zag braids

Pop Smoke zig zag braids. Photo: @hair_me_out17

Source: Instagram

This is a good look if you want to stand out from the crowd. The Zigzag braids are becoming more popular every year and a favourite for men who are in the sports and entertainment industry.

9. Dyed Pop Smoke braids

Who said dyed braids are not for everyone? You can go for dyed hairstyles if you like experimenting. The trick is to go for a colour that complements your skin tone and also general personality. Go for colours that Pop Smoke himself went for. If you are confident enough, however, no one stops you from trying all the rainbow colours.

10. Pop Smoke box braids

Pop Smoke braids style. Photo: @ophelia_7

Source: Instagram

Box braids have been existing since time immemorial. To pay homage to the singer, you can add a few twists and copy his look. Box braids are a protective hairstyle, and though rocked mostly by women, there are men who find delight in having them. Ensure that your box braids are not just plain and dull.

11. Spider braids

Spider braid style. Photo: @shakeshustle

Source: Instagram

Spider braids are the way to go if you want to appear chill. The short spider braids will help you avoid any uncalled-for pressure and keep you looking fly. This is a good look for young men and kids, as well as middle-aged men. Pop Smoke spider braids will be good for you if you like wearing your hair naturally.

12. Pop Smoke-inspired dreads

Pop Smoke dreads style. Photo: @raee_locs

Source: Instagram

This is your go-to hairstyle when you want to have dreadlocks but still have the appeal of braids. The tiny dreadlocks are fused together to create large box braids. The mixing of both hairstyles will make you stand out from the crowd. The best thing about this look is that it lasts longer than all the styles mentioned.

13. Pop Smoke braids with vibrant colours

Pop Smoke braids with vibrant colours style. Photo: @lilyachty

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle is common among many rappers. Some rappers that love the style include Lil Yachty and Travis Scott. Want to look like your favourite rapper? Try this Pop Smoke braids with beads hairstyle.

The dark red on Lil Yachty looks wonderful. Travis Scott also experiments with different colours, some of which are brown and blonde. You, too, can choose a colour that will be associated with you.

14. Short twists

Short twists style. Photo: @ricagotmeright

Source: Instagram

Tired of the usual braiding? Why not go for twists instead? Twisting your hair is a different way of rocking the Pop Smoke hairstyle. This style will look good if you shave the sides and leave the middle part of the twisting. The parting also matters, and the stylist can centre part of the side part how you want.

15. Wavy Pop Smoke braids

Wavy Pop Smoke braids. Photo: @tajidivine

Source: Instagram

Just like how box braids are parted using squares, this style requires that the stylist divides the hair in a wavy manner. The dividing is what makes it different. This look is great if you are just starting to grow your hair and are unsure which style to start with. Your 3-inch hair will look great as someone who has 10-inch hair.

The late rapper did not invent nor pioneer the hairstyle; rather, he made it popular, which is why they are known as Pop Smoke braids. For you to rock this style well, ensure that your stylist is familiar with the stitch-in-knots style of braiding. You can also accessorize your style using beads and experiment with different hair colours. Pop Smoke braids for men are not only cool but also help you save time when grooming and while preparing in the morning before leaving the house.

Yen.com.gh published an article about the best Ghana braids ponytail styles you can rock. This is a go-to hairstyle for many because of its protective element. This style has been around since ancient times.

One thing about ponytails is that they are easily customizable. Why not check the styles listed in this article before deciding on your next hairstyle?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh