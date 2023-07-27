Curtain bangs with layers: 20 Glamorous hair styling ideas to try

Curtain bangs are lengthy, shaggy fringe that frames the face nicely, much like the curtain fringe frames a window. The curtain fringe is kept short on the inside and progressively lengthened on the outside. They are versatile and can be worn with a ponytail, a half-up, relaxed hair, or any other hairstyle. Discover some of the most fabulous curtain bangs with layers you should try.

Beautiful ladies with various bangs styles. Photo: @r31nvented, @barberettehairandbeyond, @kendall.reece, @HairStylistRana on Facebook (modified by author)

Curtain bangs are the ideal compromise between trying a new look and changing your style. You may effortlessly pin this fringe up for days when you desire a hair-free brow! Curtain bangs are easy to update your design and are reasonably simple to maintain with frequent trims.

20 curtain bangs with layers

If you need clarification on acquiring bangs, curtain bangs are a simple way to experiment with the waters and see what works. They are also extremely low-maintenance, and you can smoothly braid them into your hair to cover or grow them out.

1. Step layers

A white lady with nicely layered hairdo. Photo: @faceplacebeauty

A forward-step layering is ideal for individuals who desire uni-length hair with mobility. The layers are cut solely at the front, beginning around the jaws and extending as much as expected. Nothing goes better with this haircut than curtain fringe.

2. Bardot bangs + rainbow wolf cut

A beautifully coloured wolf cut. Photo: @pinkdagger

A wolf cut exemplifies a beautiful curtain fringe with thicker layers on top and taper down towards the points. Keep those curtain bangs haircut with a barely-there centre part uncoloured while incorporating colourful streaks in your favourite colours halfway to the ends.

3. Curtain fringes with earloop highlights

A woman is rocking a nicely highlighted fringe. Photo: @mcmhairart

At home, transform your dull hair into curtain fringes. Grow the strands out and clip them on each side at an angle to the desired length. Separate portions around the ears, bleach and colour them in a brilliant shade.

4. Wispy burgundy

The white lady is wearing a burgundy-dyed hairstyle. Photo: @stylistssupportingstylists

A new hair colour complements a newly layered haircut. What could be more captivating than an intense burgundy-purple hue? Wispy layers will result in airy, feathery strands draping around the face. Curl the fringe of the curtain inward for a delicate, dreamlike finish.

5. Curly curtain bangs with layers

A round-faced woman with two coloured fringes. Photo: @beautybycaylinryan

Curtain fringe with layers looks fantastic on natural curls. To outline the face, keep the most miniature strands at the forehead level and cut at an angle to the end. Let your locks stand out by exclusively incorporating thick streaks of bright red or any other colour at the front.

6. Sharp disconnection

A nicely disconnected blonde hairdo. Photo: @laurynality

Instead of trying for a blended-in style, have a strong separation between your curtain fringe and layers. Choose a fringe length that complements your facial characteristics and add layers at an appropriate distance from the bang.

7. Springy curls, straight bangs

A lady with long layered springy curls. Photo: @gorgius_official

This hairstyle has bouncy, flexible curls all over the hair and a straight fringe that extends above the brows. It's an excellent choice for folks with curly locks who want to add shape to their appearance while retaining their natural curls.

8. Thick curly bangs

A lady with fully packed black curls. Photo: @vanessaportelli

This hairstyle is distinguished by a thick, curling fringe that extends just above the brows. Thick curly fringes are a terrific alternative for curly-haired women who want to add volume and structure to their style.

9. Short black hair with bangs

Super short black hair with bangs. Photo: @bookme.beautybyricki

This curtain bangs for short hair consist of short black tresses with fringe that can be tailored to the individual's facial shape and stylistic preferences. Short hair with fringe can be a low-maintenance choice for those who wish to maintain their manes out of their face.

10. Medium hair bangs

Black medium-length fringes. Photo: @ChantelleStylist

This hairstyle consists of medium-length hair with a bang that can be tailored to the individual's facial shape and stylistic preferences. Curtain bangs medium hair is an excellent choice for people seeking a haircut that is neither too long nor too short.

11. Coloured bangs

A two-coloured curtain fringe. Photo: @HairbyKateJames

This hairstyle combines black hair with a coloured layer that can be tailored to the wearer's face shape and style choices. Coloured bangs can help to make any hairdo more distinctive and captivating.

12. Ponytail with piece bangs

Natural hair, high ponytail and a fringe. Photo: @sherai.harris

This hairstyle comprises a high ponytail with a textured fringe that can bring a playful and informal touch to the appearance. This curtain bangs ponytail is ideal for individuals who desire a low-maintenance but elegant look.

13. Black bob

This hairstyle consists of a black bob with fringe that can be tailored to the wearer's facial characteristics and style choices. The look is ideal for those who seek a traditional and timeless look.

14. Waves and layers

A side fringe with black waves. Photo: @glamourousshearcreationz

It is the ideal medium hairstyle, and the most significant part is that it looks just as good when kept neat and sleek. Remember that the bob's position is less visible when there are waves.

15. Back-swept curly bob

Black and blonde back swept hairstyle. Photo: @msklarie

The hefty honey-blonde accents offer warmth and texture, but the curls and styling make the difference. The way that the strands fall back and frame the face is stunning. The curtain bangs with face-framing layers are effortlessly gorgeous and beautifully casual at the same time.

16. Long curtain bangs

Look no further if you want a relaxed look with a lengthy curtain fringe to complement your wavy hair. You may opt for a layered hairdo and ditch the middle part in favour of an uneven one. The combination is fantastic for adding volume and movement.

17. Feathered bangs

Blonde feathered hairdo. Photo: @AnaDeloraSalon

Unlike layered fringe, all of the texture of feathery fringe is focused at the ends. The silky, feathery ends add a touch of sensual beauty to this style. Very lustrous locks boost this traditional appearance.

18. Asymmetrical bangs

A black lady with blonde hair. Photo: @shopifycdn

What distinguishes these fringe is that your locks are cut at a severe downwards slant rather than equally across. Asymmetrical bang serves to bring emphasis to your cheekbones and also offers structure to fuller faces.

19. Tousled wavy bangs

A woman with black wavy hair. Photo: @shopifycdn

These relaxed fringes are ideal for anyone with naturally wavy hair. They're also effortless to style! Gently break up your waves with your fingertips and sprinkle on some holding spray to maintain your soft curtain bangs in place.

20. Coil bangs

Adorable coiled hairstyle. Photo: @shopifycdn

This lovely hairdo has a great pop of texture thanks to the ultra-defined coils. Wet your fringe and apply a generous amount of curl-defining gel or cream to achieve the look. Then, delicately wrap a bundle of curls around your fingers and secure it for a few seconds before unleashing it.

What is the difference between drape and curtain bangs?

Curtain bangs are extended and separated in the middle, outlining the face on each side, while the drape fringe is longer, fizzled, and more glamorous. It is sandwiched between layers and a bang.

What face shape is best for curtain bangs?

Curtain bangs suit almost any facial shape. However, curtain bangs are recommended for round face shapes as they can make the centre of the forehead appear higher, closing off the roundness of the face shape.

Above are some of the best curtain bangs with layers. Curtain bangs are lengthy, shaggy fringe that frames the face nicely, much like the curtain fringe frames a window. They are adaptable and can be worn with a ponytail, a half-up, relaxed hair, or any other hairstyle.

