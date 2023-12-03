Popular shag haircut for men: The best haircut styles you should try today

Finding the best hairstyle for is about experimenting with different cuts, lengths, and styles to see what suits you best. It may take time and patience, but the result is a hairdo that enhances your features and expresses your personality. One design that is gaining popularity is the shag haircut for men. Discover all about it, including the various haircut styles to try.

Various shag haircut styles for men. Photo: @lanemeredithcherry, @mr.knoebody, @rossana_tijeras81 on Instagram (modified by author)

What is a shag haircut? A shag cut is a hairstyle that has various layered lengths. It features a combination of short and long layers, often feathered at the top and sides, giving it a rough appearance. The haircut was invented in the 1970s by a barber known as Paul McGregor.

Popular shag haircuts for men

Whether you have thick, thin, curly, or straight hair, there's a shag haircut that can work for you. It's a great way to add texture and volume to your hair, and you can style it in various ways. The hairstyle is among the trendiest designs, from the messy and casual to the sleek and sophisticated.

Data from publicly available sources like social media was used to compile this list of popular shag haircuts for men based on popularity, design decency, adaptability, and relevance to the topic.

1. Basic men's shag haircut

The modern men's shag haircut. Photo: @aldihaircuts on Instagram (modified by author)

This style is the basic variation of the haircut. It features layers often feathered at the top and sides, and the hair becomes progressively longer towards the back, giving it a woolly look.

2. 70s shag haircut

The 70s inspired men's haircut style. Photo: @benwright_rixonhair, @finnwolfhardofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

The 70s shag haircut for men is a classic wavy-curly cut that was popular in the 1970s and had a very androgynous look. This style is characterised by its deliberately unstructured finish, with choppy ends and layers around the crown, which helps to achieve volume.

3. Medium-length textured shag

The medium-length textured shag cut. Photo: @alchemysalon.co on Instagram (modified by author)

The medium-length shag is a cut defined by its layers, with volume at the crown and the hair thinning toward the ends. The choppy layers add texture to the hair, giving it movement, bounce, and a healthy and full appearance. If you are looking for an edgy and cool look, the medium-length textured shag is the perfect cut.

4. Voluminous shag haircut

The voluminous shag cut is one of the most famous men's shaggy haircuts. This variation comprises voluminous hair created using layers that make fullness at the crown, which thin out towards the ends.

5. Coily shag haircut

Men's shag curly hairstyle. Photo: @hairkillah_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Coily hair is curly hair defined by its tight curls and zig-zag shape. Due to its curly nature, the coif is ideal for creating fullness and achieving volume. The result is a cut that is a voluminous piece that is highly textured.

6. Blended and layered

The blended and layered men's hairstyle. Photo: @vickykumar.8532, @HairStylesForMan2014 on Facebook (modified by author)

The mixed and layered cut is subtle and less edgy compared to styles in its class. This design gives the illusion of length and volume and is easy to achieve on naturally curly hair. You can achieve this look by gradually changing the size from the top of the head to the rear.

7. Long hair shag haircut

The long hair shag men's haircut. Photo: @cushla.hairdresser on Instagram (modified by author)

If you thought that styling long hair into a shag was impossible, you are in for a pleasant surprise. The long variation is perfect when experimenting with different lengths. The barber removes some of the weight and bulk from the ends to achieve this look to create layers that add movement and a frame.

8. Messy and tousled

The messy and unkempt men's shag haircut. Photo: @troyesivan, @coiffeurstory on Instagram (modified by author)

This variation comprises deliberately tossed hair to create a sensual look that is laid-back and carefree. The cut is perfect on naturally textured hair that is feathered with layers into the top of the head to achieve fullness while providing movement and dimension.

9. Choppy shag cut

The choppy haircut is a modern take on the classic shag style, characterised by uneven, choppy layers that add a lot of texture and movement to the hair. The layers are typically shorter at the top and progressively longer towards the bottom, creating a fuzzy look.

10. Blonde shag

The blonde shag haircut. Photo: @FashionKing360, @andy_doesyourhair on Instagram (modified by author)

The blonde shag is a popular variant of the textured haircut that particularly stands out due to the light colour of the design. The blonde adds a vibrant touch to the cut, making it stand out. The layers catch the light differently, which adds depth and dimension to the blonde colour.

11. Shag cut on straight hair

The shag haircut on straight hair. Photo: @andy_doesyourhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Straight hair is one of the most common hair types in the world, easily adaptable and trimmed. To accomplish the textured cut, trim the layers in angles to produce fullness and direction to achieve the desired look.

12. Long bangs

Long bangs work well with the shag haircut because of the vibe and attention they draw to the eyes and cheekbones. To complete this look, add curtain bangs to create the desired effect. You could also add wispy bangs that sit at the eyebrow and are open in the middle.

13. Punk-inspired

The punk-inspired mullet and mohawk shaggy haircut. Photo: @ququ_raaakun7 on Instagram (modified by author)

The punk-inspired textured hairstyle is a bold and rebellious look originating from the punk music scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s. This coif is characterised by its layered cut, often with choppy and feathered ends. The punk shag is all about self-expression and breaking away from traditional norms.

14. Side part shag

The side part shag involves parting the already textured hair at an angle to create a natural, stylish look. If you want to draw attention to the face, using a side parting offers a good solution.

15. Shag hair with perm

The permed shag men's haircut. Photo: @ishinesalonstudio, @lorosalon on Instagram (modified by author)

The permed shag is a modern and edgy hairstyle that combines the volume and texture of a shag cut with the curls and waves of a perm. This style is characterised by its layered cut, often with choppy, feathered ends.

16. Wolf cut shag

Two variations of the wolf cut shag haircut. Photo: @zohnabeauty, @therighthairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

The wolf cut is a modern and edgy hairstyle that's a mixture of the mullet and the shag. The style features chunky, fuzzy layers on the top, wavy ends at the back, and shorter ones at the front. The wolf cut also often includes bangs and has uneven layers.

17. Emo-style shag

The emo-style shag is a unique hairstyle defined by choppy, eye-covering, long bangs. The emo music scene influences the design. This rebellious and unique cut is distinct and expressive, perfect for younger men looking to stand out.

18. Shaggy undercut

The shaggy undercut male haircut is a modern and edgy design that combines the layered, textured look of a shag cut with the clean lines and contrast of an undercut.

19. Shag mullet

The shag mullet hairstyle for men. Photo: @emilyppt, @oskarpink.nw5 on Instagram (modified by author)

A shag mullet is part fade and part Afro. The fade involves tapering the hair on the sides and back, while the Afro aspect involves maintaining volume and texture on the top. The result is the shag mullet men's hairstyle that is low maintenance yet high impact, offering a perfect balance between casual and trendy.

20. Shaggy fade haircut

The shaggy fade haircut is shown in two variations. Photo: @talking_hairs, @monty_hair_studio on Instagram (modified by author)

The shaggy fade haircut combines the layered, textured look of a shag cut with the clean lines and contrast of a fade. This style has long, messy bangs, often with choppy, feathered ends.

Are shags in style 2023?

Yes, the style is trendy in 2023. The retro-inspired style has made a comeback thanks to its versatility and appeal.

Who looks good in shags?

Almost everybody looks good with a shags haircut. However, people with super curly and fragile hair should avoid the style.

What is a layered men's haircut?

The layered haircut for men is a voluminous and stylish design that features flowing and layered hair. Layering is a technique that requires cutting hair at different lengths to create a seamless transition from long to short, adding dimension and body.

The shag haircut for men has grown in popularity in recent times. This hairstyle, characterised by its layered and textured look, has become a popular choice for many. Its versatility allows it to be adapted to different hair types and lengths, making it a trendy and appealing option.

