30 unique Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls: Wacky Hair Day ideas to try
Crazy Hair Day is one of the most anticipated periods of the year for many students. It’s a day when students' creativity shines, experimenting with different wacky hairstyles and accessories. But with various designs to choose from, which are the best Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls?
What is Crazy Hair Day? Crazy Hair Day is not just a day about hair but a celebration of individuality and self-expression. For many students, it’s a highlight of the school year, a day they look forward to with anticipation and excitement.
Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls
Crazy Hair Day is a much-anticipated event for many students, offering a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity and individuality. This particular day encourages the exploration of the most imaginative hairstyles, all in a supportive and fun-filled environment where no idea is too wild or outlandish. Here are some easy Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls to try.
1. Candy cane braids
Candy cane braids comprise a fun and festive hairstyle perfect for the holiday season. To achieve this look, one can create French or Dutch braids using two distinct hair colours, usually red and white, aiming to replicate the appearance of a candy cane.
2. Ariel wig
The flowing Ariel wig from The Little Mermaid is among the best wacky hair day ideas for girls. This hairstyle involves creating vibrant red waves that cascade down, just like Ariel’s hair in the beloved Disney film.
3. Summer jelly
If you are looking for simple and wacky Crazy Hair Day ideas, the summer jelly is perfect. The hairstyle consists of assorted and colourful hair clips arranged in parallel order.
4. Flower buns
If you are looking for simple Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls, the flower-themed buns are ideal. The hairstyle combines two tiny buns, each decorated with colourful pipe cleaners twisted into flower shapes.
5. Golden unicorn horn
The Golden unicorn horn hairstyle features bright purple and pink curls. The design also comprises a golden unicorn horn at the top of the head, surrounded by small flowers and complemented by golden ears next to the unicorn horn.
6. Spirals and loops
The spirals and loops hairstyle features multiple colourful pipe cleaners twisted into various shapes. The design also features small toy figures attached to some of the pipe cleaners, adding a whimsical touch.
7. Colourful hair clips
If you are looking for simple and playful Crazy Hair Day hairstyles, using colourful hair clips as ornamentation is ideal. It features multiple sections of hair twisted into tiny buns, with each bun adorned with colourful hair clips in yellow, red, pink, blue, and turquoise.
8. Balls and ponytails
The balls and ponytails idea features hair sectioned into multiple ponytails, each wrapped around a different coloured plastic ball, creating a look that resembles large beads. The balls are green, purple, red, and yellow, adding a vibrant touch to the hairstyle.
9. Cupcakes
If your kid loves cupcakes, what better way to honour her than to make her hair resemble cupcakes for Crazy Hair Day? The hairstyle features two buns wrapped with yellow ribbons mimicking cupcake wrappers and red spherical objects on top to resemble cherries on cupcakes.
10. Cup noodles
Cup noodles as a theme for Crazy Hair Day is a creative idea to try. The design features hair styled to mimic noodles spilling out from the cup and two chopsticks to create the illusion of an authentic dish.
11. Glitter fun
The glitter fun hairstyle is a playful choice for Crazy Hair Day. It features two buns on either side of the head, secured with colourful hair ties and sprinkled with glitter for a fun touch.
12. Christmas tree
If you are looking for a hairstyle design fit for the holidays, this Christmas-themed tree idea is perfect. It features upright-styled hair, resembling the shape of a Christmas tree, with a shiny red bow placed at the peak as a decorative element.
13. Christmas wreath
This Crazy Hair Day hairstyle resembles a Christmas wreath adorned with green artificial pine needles, a large red bow, and various small Christmas ornaments. The greenery mimics the look of a traditional holiday wreath, while the shiny red bow with sequins adds a festive touch.
14. Rainbow surprise
The main point of Crazy Hair Day is to stand out in the crowd, and this rainbow surprise hairstyle achieves it with ease. It features short trimmed hair dyed in an assortment of colours, including blue, red, yellow and purple.
15. Butterflies and ribbons
This cute hairstyle features an assortment of coloured ribbons spread throughout the head and highlighted with two popcorn boxes with butterfly stickers. The ribbons comprise pink, blue and purple coloured strips.
16. Dual-tone pigtails
Kids love fun and colour, and these unique dual-tone pigtails are ideal for Crazy Hair Day. It is a playful hairstyle with a stunning combination of vibrant pink and turquoise hues. It is perfect for those looking to add a pop of colour while maintaining a sense of elegance.
17. Blue hair, don’t care
If your daughter’s favourite colour is blue, this blue-themed long hairstyle is ideal for a Crazy Hair Day. It features a high ponytail that transitions from a darker shade at the base to a vibrant turquoise blue towards the ends, creating a beautiful ombre effect.
18. Yellow and orange piggies
If you are a fan of mini piggies, then the bright yellow and orange coloured ponytails will appeal to you. The hairstyle features two extended ponytails clipped at the top with colourful bows.
19. Large colourful bow
This vibrant and playful hairstyle features a large, colourful bow. The hair is styled in curls and dyed in multiple bright colours like purple, pink, yellow, and orange.
20. Magical unicorn
The key feature of this hairstyle is the unicorn horn. You can use various tutorials to create this feature, either by creating a high ponytail or bun. To complete the look, you can add glitter, ribbons or small flowers.
21. Coca-Cola into Sippy Cup
The Coca-Cola into Sippy Cup hairstyle for Crazy Hair Day is a fun and creative idea. It features a Coca-Cola bottle emptying into a sippy cup, which you can secure using bobby pins. You can use brown yarn or ribbons to create the illusion of the drink pouring into the sippy cup.
22. Lalaloopsy
The Lalaloopsy hairstyle for Crazy Hair Day is a fun and creative idea. It features two high buns on either side of the head, mimicking the signature look of the Lalaloopsy dolls. These buns are secured with colourful hair ties, adding a vibrant touch to the hairstyle.
23. Hair mermaid
This creative hairstyle features a ponytail styled to mimic the tail of a mermaid. To create the top half of the mermaid, you can use a doll to complete the look.
24. Multicoloured ponytail extensions
The colourful ponytail extension is a vibrant and lively hair accessory consisting of multiple strands of hair extensions in various bright colours like pink, blue, green, yellow, and purple. These different colours, when mixed, create a rainbow effect.
25. Cindy Lou Who
The Cindy Lou Who hairstyle is inspired by the character Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This hairstyle features a high, pointed ponytail that stands straight up from the top of the head, secured with a hair tie at the base and another one towards the end.
26. Crazy Puffs
The crazy puff features two puffs on either side of the head. Each puff is encased in a giant, turquoise loofah, giving a voluminous and fun appearance.
27. Grinch-coloured hair
The Grinch-coloured locks are an exciting and festive hairstyle inspired by the character The Grinch from Dr Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This hairstyle typically involves dyeing the hair or using coloured hair extensions in the Grinch’s signature green colour.
28. Bubble braids
The Bubble Braid Party hairstyle is a fun and festive look that’s sure to stand out. It features multiple sections of hair, each styled into a unique bubble braid. The result is a vibrant and playful hairstyle that showcases personal creativity and style.
29. The Octopus bun
The Octopus Bun hairstyle is a creative and fun hairstyle that resembles an octopus. It features a high bun at the top of the head, with the ends of the hair sticking out to mimic the tentacles of an octopus.
30. High-top ponytail
The hairstyle features a high ponytail that stands upright, secured with multiple colourful hair bands along its length. These bands not only provide support to keep the ponytail vertical but also add a vibrant pop of colour to the look.
Why do we celebrate Crazy Hair Day?
It is a day to celebrate creativity and individuality. The day is also used to raise awareness about the diversity of hair and existing styles. Sometimes, the event can be leveraged for charitable efforts and fundraising activities.
What do children learn from Crazy Hair Day?
There are several things that students can learn from Crazy Hair Day. They include:
- Creativity and self-expression
- Social, emotional learning
- Cultural awareness
- Promotes a sense of community and inclusivity
Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls comprise a variety of fun and creative styles. They can include colourful hair extensions, braids with ribbons, unicorn styles with a twisted horn, mermaid waves with glitter, or even hairstyles shaped like animals or flowers.
Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about popular shag haircuts for men. Shag haircuts have made a comeback in the modern era thanks to social media.
Shag haircuts consist of layered styles that offer a messy, carefree look. They can vary in length–from short to medium to long and often include fringes or bangs that blend seamlessly into the rest of the hair. But with various designs to choose from, which ones rank best?
Source: YEN.com.gh