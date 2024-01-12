30 unique Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls: Wacky Hair Day ideas to try

Crazy Hair Day is one of the most anticipated periods of the year for many students. It’s a day when students' creativity shines, experimenting with different wacky hairstyles and accessories. But with various designs to choose from, which are the best Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls?

Examples of Wacky Hair Day ideas for girls. Photo: @cutlooseemerald, @FTTTcraft on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Crazy Hair Day? Crazy Hair Day is not just a day about hair but a celebration of individuality and self-expression. For many students, it’s a highlight of the school year, a day they look forward to with anticipation and excitement.

Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls

Crazy Hair Day is a much-anticipated event for many students, offering a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity and individuality. This particular day encourages the exploration of the most imaginative hairstyles, all in a supportive and fun-filled environment where no idea is too wild or outlandish. Here are some easy Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls to try.

1. Candy cane braids

Candy cane braids comprise a fun and festive hairstyle perfect for the holiday season. To achieve this look, one can create French or Dutch braids using two distinct hair colours, usually red and white, aiming to replicate the appearance of a candy cane.

2. Ariel wig

Ariel's flowing hairstyle from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @lacasitafeliz1

Source: UGC

The flowing Ariel wig from The Little Mermaid is among the best wacky hair day ideas for girls. This hairstyle involves creating vibrant red waves that cascade down, just like Ariel’s hair in the beloved Disney film.

3. Summer jelly

If you are looking for simple and wacky Crazy Hair Day ideas, the summer jelly is perfect. The hairstyle consists of assorted and colourful hair clips arranged in parallel order.

4. Flower buns

A girl with a wacky hairstyle poses and smiles for the camera. Photo: @lacasitafeliz1

Source: UGC

If you are looking for simple Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls, the flower-themed buns are ideal. The hairstyle combines two tiny buns, each decorated with colourful pipe cleaners twisted into flower shapes.

5. Golden unicorn horn

A girl with a golden unicorn hairstyle poses. Photo: @lacasitafeliz

Source: UGC

The Golden unicorn horn hairstyle features bright purple and pink curls. The design also comprises a golden unicorn horn at the top of the head, surrounded by small flowers and complemented by golden ears next to the unicorn horn.

6. Spirals and loops

The spiral and loop wacky hairstyle. Photo: @lacasitafeliz1

Source: UGC

The spirals and loops hairstyle features multiple colourful pipe cleaners twisted into various shapes. The design also features small toy figures attached to some of the pipe cleaners, adding a whimsical touch.

7. Colourful hair clips

Colourful hair clips as a decoration on Crazy Hair Day. Photo: @lacasitafeliz1

Source: UGC

If you are looking for simple and playful Crazy Hair Day hairstyles, using colourful hair clips as ornamentation is ideal. It features multiple sections of hair twisted into tiny buns, with each bun adorned with colourful hair clips in yellow, red, pink, blue, and turquoise.

8. Balls and ponytails

Creative balls and ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @trinityandbeyond.yt

Source: UGC

The balls and ponytails idea features hair sectioned into multiple ponytails, each wrapped around a different coloured plastic ball, creating a look that resembles large beads. The balls are green, purple, red, and yellow, adding a vibrant touch to the hairstyle.

9. Cupcakes

Two hair buns wrapped with yellow ribbons. Photo: @trinityandbeyond.yt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your kid loves cupcakes, what better way to honour her than to make her hair resemble cupcakes for Crazy Hair Day? The hairstyle features two buns wrapped with yellow ribbons mimicking cupcake wrappers and red spherical objects on top to resemble cherries on cupcakes.

10. Cup noodles

Nissin Cup Noodles-themed Crazy Hair Day design. Photo: @kasityxoxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cup noodles as a theme for Crazy Hair Day is a creative idea to try. The design features hair styled to mimic noodles spilling out from the cup and two chopsticks to create the illusion of an authentic dish.

11. Glitter fun

A girl showcases her glitter fun-themed Crazy Hair Day idea. Photo: @tianalavrova on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The glitter fun hairstyle is a playful choice for Crazy Hair Day. It features two buns on either side of the head, secured with colourful hair ties and sprinkled with glitter for a fun touch.

12. Christmas tree

A girl with a Christmas tree theme hairstyle. Photo: @precisiongymnasticsrc

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a hairstyle design fit for the holidays, this Christmas-themed tree idea is perfect. It features upright-styled hair, resembling the shape of a Christmas tree, with a shiny red bow placed at the peak as a decorative element.

13. Christmas wreath

A Christmas wreath-inspired Crazy Day Hair idea. Photo: @precisiongymnasticsrc

Source: UGC

This Crazy Hair Day hairstyle resembles a Christmas wreath adorned with green artificial pine needles, a large red bow, and various small Christmas ornaments. The greenery mimics the look of a traditional holiday wreath, while the shiny red bow with sequins adds a festive touch.

14. Rainbow surprise

The Rainbow surprise hairstyle design. Photo: @lyndadidit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The main point of Crazy Hair Day is to stand out in the crowd, and this rainbow surprise hairstyle achieves it with ease. It features short trimmed hair dyed in an assortment of colours, including blue, red, yellow and purple.

15. Butterflies and ribbons

This cute hairstyle features an assortment of coloured ribbons spread throughout the head and highlighted with two popcorn boxes with butterfly stickers. The ribbons comprise pink, blue and purple coloured strips.

16. Dual-tone pigtails

Kids love fun and colour, and these unique dual-tone pigtails are ideal for Crazy Hair Day. It is a playful hairstyle with a stunning combination of vibrant pink and turquoise hues. It is perfect for those looking to add a pop of colour while maintaining a sense of elegance.

17. Blue hair, don’t care

If your daughter’s favourite colour is blue, this blue-themed long hairstyle is ideal for a Crazy Hair Day. It features a high ponytail that transitions from a darker shade at the base to a vibrant turquoise blue towards the ends, creating a beautiful ombre effect.

18. Yellow and orange piggies

A girl with a bright yellow and orange coloured ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @magicmaneshair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are a fan of mini piggies, then the bright yellow and orange coloured ponytails will appeal to you. The hairstyle features two extended ponytails clipped at the top with colourful bows.

19. Large colourful bow

A vibrant and playful hairstyle design comprising of a large colourful bow. Photo: @magicmaneshair

Source: UGC

This vibrant and playful hairstyle features a large, colourful bow. The hair is styled in curls and dyed in multiple bright colours like purple, pink, yellow, and orange.

20. Magical unicorn

A unicorn-inspired Crazy Hair Day hairstyle design. Photo: @jaclyn.hughes_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The key feature of this hairstyle is the unicorn horn. You can use various tutorials to create this feature, either by creating a high ponytail or bun. To complete the look, you can add glitter, ribbons or small flowers.

21. Coca-Cola into Sippy Cup

A Coca-Cola into Sippy Cup-inspired wacky hairstyle. Photo: @renaissance_charter_stlucie

Source: UGC

The Coca-Cola into Sippy Cup hairstyle for Crazy Hair Day is a fun and creative idea. It features a Coca-Cola bottle emptying into a sippy cup, which you can secure using bobby pins. You can use brown yarn or ribbons to create the illusion of the drink pouring into the sippy cup.

22. Lalaloopsy

A girl poses with the Lalaloopsy hairstyle, mimicking the signature hairstyle of the Lalaloopsy doll. Photo: @littlemeandfree

Source: UGC

The Lalaloopsy hairstyle for Crazy Hair Day is a fun and creative idea. It features two high buns on either side of the head, mimicking the signature look of the Lalaloopsy dolls. These buns are secured with colourful hair ties, adding a vibrant touch to the hairstyle.

23. Hair mermaid

This creative hairstyle features a ponytail styled to mimic the tail of a mermaid. To create the top half of the mermaid, you can use a doll to complete the look.

24. Multicoloured ponytail extensions

The colourful ponytail extension is a vibrant and lively hair accessory consisting of multiple strands of hair extensions in various bright colours like pink, blue, green, yellow, and purple. These different colours, when mixed, create a rainbow effect.

25. Cindy Lou Who

A Cindy Lou Who-inspired hairstyle. Photo: @paisleyspetalshair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Cindy Lou Who hairstyle is inspired by the character Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This hairstyle features a high, pointed ponytail that stands straight up from the top of the head, secured with a hair tie at the base and another one towards the end.

26. Crazy Puffs

A girl displays her unique hairstyle during Crazy Hair Day. Photo: @jardin.lc

Source: UGC

The crazy puff features two puffs on either side of the head. Each puff is encased in a giant, turquoise loofah, giving a voluminous and fun appearance.

27. Grinch-coloured hair

The Grinch-coloured locks are an exciting and festive hairstyle inspired by the character The Grinch from Dr Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This hairstyle typically involves dyeing the hair or using coloured hair extensions in the Grinch’s signature green colour.

28. Bubble braids

The Bubble Braid Party hairstyle is a fun and festive look that’s sure to stand out. It features multiple sections of hair, each styled into a unique bubble braid. The result is a vibrant and playful hairstyle that showcases personal creativity and style.

29. The Octopus bun

The Octopus Bun Crazy Hair Day hairstyle. Photo: @prestige_by_milka_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Octopus Bun hairstyle is a creative and fun hairstyle that resembles an octopus. It features a high bun at the top of the head, with the ends of the hair sticking out to mimic the tentacles of an octopus.

30. High-top ponytail

The unique high-top ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @torquaycollege

Source: UGC

The hairstyle features a high ponytail that stands upright, secured with multiple colourful hair bands along its length. These bands not only provide support to keep the ponytail vertical but also add a vibrant pop of colour to the look.

Why do we celebrate Crazy Hair Day?

It is a day to celebrate creativity and individuality. The day is also used to raise awareness about the diversity of hair and existing styles. Sometimes, the event can be leveraged for charitable efforts and fundraising activities.

What do children learn from Crazy Hair Day?

There are several things that students can learn from Crazy Hair Day. They include:

Creativity and self-expression

Social, emotional learning

Cultural awareness

Promotes a sense of community and inclusivity

Crazy Hair Day ideas for girls comprise a variety of fun and creative styles. They can include colourful hair extensions, braids with ribbons, unicorn styles with a twisted horn, mermaid waves with glitter, or even hairstyles shaped like animals or flowers.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about popular shag haircuts for men. Shag haircuts have made a comeback in the modern era thanks to social media.

Shag haircuts consist of layered styles that offer a messy, carefree look. They can vary in length–from short to medium to long and often include fringes or bangs that blend seamlessly into the rest of the hair. But with various designs to choose from, which ones rank best?

Source: YEN.com.gh