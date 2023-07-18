23 gorgeous French manicure ideas with colour to elevate your style

For many years, the French manicure has been a popular nail pattern. French nails are created by complementing or contrasting distinct colours between the fingertips and nails. French manicure ideas with colour have become a favourite style for many ladies because they are stunning and easy to maintain.

Beautiful nail art designs. Photo: @kul.babka_nail_art, @euphoriabeautycenter_vi, @nailed_it_by_elena on Instagram (modified by author)

The French manicure has recently made a comeback in the fashion world, and those with limited space and maximalists are welcoming it. Nail artists have taken this legendary style and given it their distinct and individual spin.

Colourful French manicure ideas

No matter how fashion changes, the beautiful and classic French manicure never goes out of style. This nail art is an absolute masterpiece. However, the French manicure is still immune to change. While the basic French manicure with gel paint is timeless, individuals looking for something new should look into French manicures with artistic motifs.

1. Sage green French tip nails with white wave accent

Lovely triple-coloured nail art. Photo: @vivianmariewong

Sage green is such a beautiful colour that it instantly elevates the nail's appearance. This colour is ideal for a timeless style. It combines white wave accents to make it a distinctive and eye-catching design.

2. Dark green French tips with gem accents

A lady with lovely green gem nails. Photo: @sansungnails

Luxurious forest green is an excellent way to complement any manicure. Gem accents provide a fun and elegant touch. This design is adaptable to any nail shape, so you can flaunt this excellent appearance whether you have stiletto or square tips.

3. Double-layer rainbow tips

Beautifully highlighted fingernails. Photo: @karanailedit

Bright colours make an excellent French tip, but add two colours to each end to boost the aesthetic! This rainbow manicure begins with the rainbow colours on the thumb and progresses through the rainbow sequence to the pinkie finger.

4. Smiley face French tips

Nicely coloured nails with smiley emojis. Photo: @nails_of_nv

Smiley faces are fashionable and offer a fun twist to your French tip nails! Use your favourite shade of yellow for the ends of a sunny mani. This modern French manicure is appropriate for young girls.

5. Gradient glitter

This design incorporates a conventional French manicure with a splash of colour and sparkle. Try a richer colour like this purple polish before adding a gradient glitter to the nail cuff instead of a pale pink base. Then, with the same glitter polish, add an accent nail.

6. Spring garden

Green and purple nail art design. Photo: @ellyczakwin

Flowers for spring may not be revolutionary, but they are a must-have for spring nail designs–and you can include flowers on your nails in various ways. Adding floral trim around the French tips is a charming and innovative approach to merging these two trends.

7. Elevated French

Black, peach and silver nails design. Photo: @petyanails

Regarding French tips, square nails usually produce a different impression, but choosing black glitter polish over white creates an eye-catching look enhanced by the accent nail with silver stones.

8. Swirly tips

Swirly nails design with contrasting hues. Photo: @batoulnail.lab

There are no limits when designing swirl tips, so you may be as creative as you want. The approach may be worn on any nail type or length, but the lengthier the fingertips, the more pattern you can show off.

9. Skinny chocolate

Lovely skinny and chocolate brown nails. Photo: @gellsbyemily

If you're seeking something new but remain committed to the classic design of a French manicure, go for a chocolate brown or similar warm, earth tone, irrespective of the season. The French manicure with pastel colours looks good on all skin colours.

10. Photon nails

Colourless and silver nail designs. Photo: @photon_nails

Flashy manicures are only sometimes appropriate, but this Photon artwork stands out with its transparent colours. It resembles those luxurious high-priced pieces of translucent plastic jewellery that individuals can't get enough of, thanks to a combination of bubble and magnet processes.

11. Coy hearts

Beautiful red heart nails. Photo: @lybybeauty

Add a burst of colour over a neutral tint to make a subtle statement. This manicure is enhanced by nail art, such as these adorable hearts. This look is best suited for formal or casual chic events.

12. Gradient syrup

A lady with nails of various shades of gradient syrup. Photo: @amore.nail

If a conventional gradient manicure appears too harsh, but you're ready to experiment with many neutral tones, this refined variation is worth the effort. It combines gentleness and richness with liquid-like caramel colours.

13. 3D charms

This opaque, nearly matte tone is complemented by a cute little 3D charm on each finger that is moulded in a metallic style. The elegant texture of the designs, which resembles baroque-inspired handmade jewellery, distinguishes it from other nail ornaments. This manicure is ideal for the Christmas season.

14. Side trips

Side-coloured nail designs. Photo: @rosenailvarnish

If you're tired of the usual painted tip, the side tip is a fun opportunity to experiment with colour. You can go with a single solid colour, like in a traditional French manicure, or mix it up. Add a splash of colour with a monochrome outline.

15. Black and pink French tips

Pink and black nail art design. Photo: @CosmeticsbyFliss

Black and pink are a wonderful blend of both sweetness and edgy. With this one-of-a-kind French tip nail approach, you may showcase a style in the middle. Instead of highlighting only the pointed ends of the nails, the angled French tip silhouette embraces the side and bottom of some of them.

16. Chrome tips

Beautiful chrome nail designs. Photo: @nagelstudio.creatura

Chrome nails are a prevalent nail trend, so nail technicians would mix these designs with the French manicure pattern to produce chrome tips. Whether you go for the conventional silver chrome or something a little more colourful, this style is one way to dramatically up your nail art game.

17. Pink flowers

Lovely nail art with pink and white flowers. Photo: @nailsbybella.x.x

A lengthy oval tip is an ideal canvas for these stunning pink tips, and if you're looking to go the additional mile, why not add extra white, flowery nail art and polka dots? This French manicure with a floral design would look stunning on the beach.

18. Black lace

An artistic nail design. Photo: @ong_nails

You can add texture to your manicure using nail decorations and nail art. The look is eye-catching enough for the red carpet yet understated enough to wear daily.

19. Blue tips with butterflies

Blue is one of the best French manicure colours. French tips in bright blue look excellent on both lengthy and short nails! Add stickers, such as these butterflies, to transform the look instantly!

20. Zebra tips

A lovely nail art combination of pink and zebra lines. Photo: @beauty_bylia

The fingertips are a fantastic way to add animal designs to your nails. You don't require straight-across outlines for this design, so paint the white points. It's preferable if some tips are slightly slanted. Draw the black stripes to complete the look.

21. French fade

Lovely pink and white nails. Photo: @NAILSBYDAISYMAY

The vivid white tip progressively darkens to a beautiful petal pink close to the cuticle in this traditional take on a French manicure with an ombre effect. The coloured scrunchies are also a wonderful touch.

22. Checkered wavy two-tone French tips

Wavy green checked nail art. Photo: @polished_yogi

The retro wavy French tips and bright green polish look appealing and youthful. This manicure design is a great way to show off your quirky personality while adding a retro flair to your outfits!

23. Round nails with spring green French tips

A lovely nail combination of peach and green. Photo: @chloealicenails

Short round tips in brilliant spring green have a trendy and modern appearance that fits the classic French manicure well. If you want a traditional and basic style with a splash of colour and individuality, go for this nail design!

Above are some of the best French manicure ideas with colour you can try to elevate your style. Coloured French-topped nails are a trendy manicure design in which the bottom of the nail is a different colour than the tip of the nail.

