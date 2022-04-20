Vikings is a historical television drama series that aired on the History channel. The show is inspired by the life of Ragnar Lodbrok, a Norse Viking known for raiding England and West France. If you have watched the show, you must have enjoyed the enactments of the medieval period. So where was Vikings filmed?

Vikings cover art. Photo: @Vikings

Vikings were Scandinavian seafaring warriors who raided and colonised large areas of Europe from the ninth to the eleventh centuries. Factors that prompted their actions ranged from overpopulation at home to curiosity .

Where was Vikings filmed?

The show was filmed in Ireland's Wicklow County. Other venues include the Guinness Estate, the wilds of Sault Ste Marie in Canada, various locations in the UK and the Ashford Studios in Ireland.

Where does Vikings take place?

Where is Vikings supposed to be set? The Vikings show is set in England, Denmark, and other parts of Northern Europe, with some sequences in the Mediterranean.

What locations was Vikings filmed?

Below is a list of the Vikings filming locations.

1. Ashford Studios

The Ashford Studios in Wicklow County, Ireland. Photo: @AshfordStudios

Viking filming took place at the Ashford Wicklow studio. Furthermore, much of the show's CGI and green screen effects are created here.

Ashford Studios is a cutting-edge, purpose-built film and television studio in County Wicklow. The studios are approximately 50 minutes from Dublin airport and 37 kilometres from the Dublin city centre.

Can you visit Ashford Studios? According to the Independent, tours were possible in 2013 when the studios filmed the first season. Currently, the location is used to shoot scenes from the Vikings: Valhalla that require CGI and other effects.

2. Lough Tay

Lough Tay in Wicklow County, Ireland. Photo: @droneservicesie

Where is Kattegat filmed in Vikings? According to the Telegraph, Kattegat was filmed in Lough Tay in Wicklow. The location is an hour or so south of Dublin in the Wicklow Mountains.

Lough Tay, also known as the Guinness Lake, is among the prominent locations in Wicklow, second only to the Glendalough Valley.

Is Kattegat from Vikings a real place? Unfortunately, no. However, Kattegat, Norway, is not a city but a sea area between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

3. Blessington Lakes

Scenic view of the lake against sky during sunset, Blessington, Ireland. Photo: Alan Kelly

Many scenes portraying Ragnar and other Viking Norsemen exploring the vast oceans aboard longships were also shot on the Blessington Lakes. These 500-acre lakes in the gorgeous Wicklow Mountains were produced by the Poulaphouca Dam, erected over 50 years ago.

Blessington Lake is Ireland's largest artificial lake, offering breathtaking views of the Wicklow Mountains.

4. Powerscourt Waterfall & Estate

People are standing at a viewpoint of Powerscourt Waterfall in Co. Wicklow. Photo: David Soanes Photography

Powerscourt was another filming location in Wicklow County. This stunning Estate and grounds, spanning 47 acres, date back to the 13th century. The Powerscourt Waterfall, which stands around 400 feet tall, was used in the scene where the audience is first introduced to Aslaug, Ragnar's future wife.

5. Nuns Beach

Nuns Beach in County Kerry, Ireland. Photo: @IrelandBeforeYouDie

Nuns Beach in County Kerry was used to film scenes set in mediaeval Northumbria. Nuns Beach on the Wild Atlantic Way is named after the nuns who used to wash their clothes there.

The location is tucked away beneath an old convent, and access is only possible via boat or an incredibly steep trail placed on the edge of the rocks surrounding the beach.

6. Luggala Estate

Ireland, County Wicklow, the early morning view of the Wicklow Mountains and Lough Tay, including the Luggala Estate, home to the late Guinness heir Garech Browne. Photo: Hugh Rooney

The Guinness family owns Luggala Estate. The Estate and its mountains are portrayed in the Vikings series as the rugged Scandinavian landscape surrounding Kattegat. The location is beautiful and famous for its breathtaking beauty and dramatic backdrops.

7. River Boyne, County Meath

A general view of the River Boyne and St John's Priory in the town of Trim, County Meath, Ireland, circa 1995. Photo RDImages

The Vikings sail down the Seine River to seize Paris in season 4 of the programme. This episode, however, was shot on the Boyne River in County Meath, with the city of Paris added later using CGI. Scenes were also shot along the walls of Slane Castle, which is close.

River Boyne is a 112-kilometre-long (70 miles) river in the Irish province of Leinster. It begins near Carbury in County Kildare at Trinity Well, Newberry Hall, and continues northeast through County Meath, eventually reaching the Irish Sea between Mornington and Baltray in County Louth.

8. Lough Dan

A View of Lough Dan taken from The Wicklow Way, Ireland. Photo: Paul Grace Photography Somersham

Lough Dan is a lake in Northern Ireland where some of the long Viking longship scenes were shot. Luggala (595 m/1,952 ft) and Knocknacloghoge (534 m/1,752 ft) are located at the lake's basin.

The rivers Cloghoge and Inchavore feed the Lough Dan Lake and are drained by the river Avonmore. Luggala's Guinness Estate owns a portion of Lough Dan and has limited public access.

Where is the Vikings filmed in Canada?

The filming of Vikings took place mainly in two locations in Canada. The first destination is Prince, a lovely beach village in the Canadian province of Ontario. Searchmont, a small town in Ontario's Goulais River Valley, is the second location.

Was Viking filmed in Norway?

Yes. The Storfossen waterfall was used as a filming site for the television series.

According to Visit Norway, the Storfossen waterfall is located in Hellesylt, a tiny village with a population of fewer than 300 people.

Although Norway is one of the most commonly associated with the Vikings, the show only shot at one site there.

Who are the Vikings cast?

The list of the main cast is as follows.

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha

Moe Dunford as Aethelwulf

Josefin Asplund as Astrid

Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn

Lothaire Bluteau as Emperor Charles

Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki

Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan the Black

Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk

Alex Høgh Andersen as Ivar the Boneless

Jennie Jacques as Judith

Linus Roache as King Ecbert

Peter Franzén as King Harald Finehair

Morgane Polanski as Princess Gisla

Alyssa Sutherland as Queen Aslaug

Clive Standen as Rollo

David Lindström as Sigurd Snake in the Eye

Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe

John Kavanagh as The Seer

Where was Vikings filmed? The famous TV show was shot in Europe and Northern Africa. So if you're a fan of the show and enjoyed the series' locations, you now know where they are located.

