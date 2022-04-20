Where was Vikings filmed? All the spectacular filming locations that you can visit
Vikings is a historical television drama series that aired on the History channel. The show is inspired by the life of Ragnar Lodbrok, a Norse Viking known for raiding England and West France. If you have watched the show, you must have enjoyed the enactments of the medieval period. So where was Vikings filmed?
Vikings were Scandinavian seafaring warriors who raided and colonised large areas of Europe from the ninth to the eleventh centuries. Factors that prompted their actions ranged from overpopulation at home to curiosity about adventure.
Where was Vikings filmed?
The show was filmed in Ireland's Wicklow County. Other venues include the Guinness Estate, the wilds of Sault Ste Marie in Canada, various locations in the UK and the Ashford Studios in Ireland.
Where does Vikings take place?
Where is Vikings supposed to be set? The Vikings show is set in England, Denmark, and other parts of Northern Europe, with some sequences in the Mediterranean.
What locations was Vikings filmed?
Below is a list of the Vikings filming locations.
1. Ashford Studios
Viking filming took place at the Ashford Wicklow studio. Furthermore, much of the show's CGI and green screen effects are created here.
Ashford Studios is a cutting-edge, purpose-built film and television studio in County Wicklow. The studios are approximately 50 minutes from Dublin airport and 37 kilometres from the Dublin city centre.
Can you visit Ashford Studios? According to the Independent, tours were possible in 2013 when the studios filmed the first season. Currently, the location is used to shoot scenes from the Vikings: Valhalla that require CGI and other effects.
2. Lough Tay
Where is Kattegat filmed in Vikings? According to the Telegraph, Kattegat was filmed in Lough Tay in Wicklow. The location is an hour or so south of Dublin in the Wicklow Mountains.
Lough Tay, also known as the Guinness Lake, is among the prominent locations in Wicklow, second only to the Glendalough Valley.
Is Kattegat from Vikings a real place? Unfortunately, no. However, Kattegat, Norway, is not a city but a sea area between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.
3. Blessington Lakes
Many scenes portraying Ragnar and other Viking Norsemen exploring the vast oceans aboard longships were also shot on the Blessington Lakes. These 500-acre lakes in the gorgeous Wicklow Mountains were produced by the Poulaphouca Dam, erected over 50 years ago.
Blessington Lake is Ireland's largest artificial lake, offering breathtaking views of the Wicklow Mountains.
4. Powerscourt Waterfall & Estate
Powerscourt was another filming location in Wicklow County. This stunning Estate and grounds, spanning 47 acres, date back to the 13th century. The Powerscourt Waterfall, which stands around 400 feet tall, was used in the scene where the audience is first introduced to Aslaug, Ragnar's future wife.
5. Nuns Beach
Nuns Beach in County Kerry was used to film scenes set in mediaeval Northumbria. Nuns Beach on the Wild Atlantic Way is named after the nuns who used to wash their clothes there.
The location is tucked away beneath an old convent, and access is only possible via boat or an incredibly steep trail placed on the edge of the rocks surrounding the beach.
6. Luggala Estate
The Guinness family owns Luggala Estate. The Estate and its mountains are portrayed in the Vikings series as the rugged Scandinavian landscape surrounding Kattegat. The location is beautiful and famous for its breathtaking beauty and dramatic backdrops.
7. River Boyne, County Meath
The Vikings sail down the Seine River to seize Paris in season 4 of the programme. This episode, however, was shot on the Boyne River in County Meath, with the city of Paris added later using CGI. Scenes were also shot along the walls of Slane Castle, which is close.
River Boyne is a 112-kilometre-long (70 miles) river in the Irish province of Leinster. It begins near Carbury in County Kildare at Trinity Well, Newberry Hall, and continues northeast through County Meath, eventually reaching the Irish Sea between Mornington and Baltray in County Louth.
8. Lough Dan
Lough Dan is a lake in Northern Ireland where some of the long Viking longship scenes were shot. Luggala (595 m/1,952 ft) and Knocknacloghoge (534 m/1,752 ft) are located at the lake's basin.
The rivers Cloghoge and Inchavore feed the Lough Dan Lake and are drained by the river Avonmore. Luggala's Guinness Estate owns a portion of Lough Dan and has limited public access.
Where is the Vikings filmed in Canada?
The filming of Vikings took place mainly in two locations in Canada. The first destination is Prince, a lovely beach village in the Canadian province of Ontario. Searchmont, a small town in Ontario's Goulais River Valley, is the second location.
Was Viking filmed in Norway?
Yes. The Storfossen waterfall was used as a filming site for the television series.
According to Visit Norway, the Storfossen waterfall is located in Hellesylt, a tiny village with a population of fewer than 300 people.
Although Norway is one of the most commonly associated with the Vikings, the show only shot at one site there.
Who are the Vikings cast?
The list of the main cast is as follows.
- Travis Fimmel as Ragnar
- Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha
- Moe Dunford as Aethelwulf
- Josefin Asplund as Astrid
- Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn
- Lothaire Bluteau as Emperor Charles
- Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki
- Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan the Black
- Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk
- Alex Høgh Andersen as Ivar the Boneless
- Jennie Jacques as Judith
- Linus Roache as King Ecbert
- Peter Franzén as King Harald Finehair
- Morgane Polanski as Princess Gisla
- Alyssa Sutherland as Queen Aslaug
- Clive Standen as Rollo
- David Lindström as Sigurd Snake in the Eye
- Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe
- John Kavanagh as The Seer
Where was Vikings filmed? The famous TV show was shot in Europe and Northern Africa. So if you're a fan of the show and enjoyed the series' locations, you now know where they are located.
