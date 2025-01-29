Legit.ng Invites You to a Free Webinar on Building a Portfolio that Wins Clients

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media platform, is excited to host a free webinar, “Building a Portfolio that Wins Clients,” on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 4 PM.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

This session is designed for copywriters, content creators, and professionals looking to craft compelling portfolios that attract high-value clients and open doors to new opportunities.

The webinar will feature Felix Imoh, Public Relations Manager at Legit.ng. With extensive experience in digital media, marketing & communications, and PR, Felix has helped brands refine their messaging and establish strong industry reputations. At Legit.ng, he plays a key role in media relations, brand storytelling, and strategic partnerships that elevate the platform’s influence.

Image: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

What You’ll Learn:

● How to build a portfolio that showcases your expertise and maximizes client interest.

● Effective storytelling techniques to highlight your skills and experience.

● Practical strategies for presenting your work in a way that converts potential clients.

Special Offers:

● Attendees will receive exclusive, unlimited access to the recorded webinar on crafting a winning copywriting portfolio.

● All participants will receive an 85% discount on Legit.ng’s Copywriting Course, which is designed to enhance writing skills and teach industry best practices.

Image: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

Webinar Details:

Date: February 4, 2025

Time: 4 PM WAT

Registration: Register here

Speaker: Felix Imoh, Public Relations Manager, Legit.ng

About Felix Imoh:

Felix Imoh is a seasoned Public Relations and Communications professional with extensive experience in digital media, branding, and corporate communications. He has worked across various industries, helping businesses enhance their public image and build strategic partnerships. Felix specializes in brand storytelling, media relations, and content marketing, making him a valuable resource for professionals looking to refine their portfolios and attract high-value clients.

About Legit.ng:

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment platform, reaching millions of readers every month. Recognized for its innovative approach to digital journalism, Legit.ng continues to set industry standards through high-quality reporting, audience engagement, and digital literacy initiatives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh