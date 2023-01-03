80+ of the funniest Helen Keller jokes and memes that are just awesome

As much as contemporary society shuns laughing at the expense of people living with disabilities, it seems that the modern generation can’t have enough of Helen Keller jokes. Some people have even gone ahead and created memes out of them. The trick is not to overthink them; you will find them hilarious.

Although she lost sight and hearing before she turned 2, the legend defied all odds and became the pioneer deaf and blind person to earn a bachelor of arts. Moreso, the prominent advocate travelled through various countries and, among some of her major accomplishments, was getting an award from President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Funny jokes about Helen Keller

During Helen's time, quotes about hearing impairment may have been a source of inspiration. However, it has drastically changed as deaf and blind jokes on the internet are something to laugh at nowadays. But have you heard the one about Helen Keller?

Helen was an inspiration to many. She learnt how to read and write despite her native home being Alabama.

Amazed that Helen walks into a bar? You should see her walking into a chair, a pole and everything else on her way.

I will not allow anyone to diminish Helen Keller's accomplishments, and if you say her prominence is attributed to blind luck, then your claim will fall on deaf ears.

Helen's boyfriend dumped her for another deaf girl. Honestly, she should have seen the sign from the beginning.

Why is it okay to tell Hellen Keller jokes? That's because she can't hear them anyway.

Helen Keller ran away from home. She got lost in the backyard.

What is senseless violence? It is when Hellen Keller is punching someone.

Hellen Keller riding a broken bike recklessly was okay. She saw nothing wrong with it.

Hellen is in her closet. She literally can't find anything to wear today.

Why were Hellen Keller's kids also blind? She tried to feed them with a fork.

Roses are black, violets are black, and the sky is black. My name is Hellen Keller.

Hellen: Today I ran into an old friend and uuhm a mailbox. A lamp pole too.

True saying, once you go black, you never go back.

Hellen's husband was always upset with her. She didn't listen to nor see her mistakes.

It's almost Valentine's Day. Does anybody want to set up Helen on a blind date?

How do you confuse Hellen Keller? Just disarrange the furniture and glue the doorknobs to the walls.

What an awkward moment for me. Yesterday I asked my pizza to be free because the delivery guy was late. He had been knocking on my door for over 15 minutes.

A retail person wanted to help Hellen Keller, but she told him she was just looking around.

Friend A: I know a hilarious Hellen Keller's door-knocking joke. Start cracking yours.

Friend B: Knock, knock.

Friend A: Stares blankly.

How did Hellen Kelly accidentally burn her ear while ironing? When her phone rang, she answered the iron box.

Helen Keller couldn't drive a car. She was a woman.

I wish staircase stumbling were an Olympic sport. Helen would win a gold medal.

How did Helen Keller's parents punish her? They would place her in a round room and instruct her to find the corner of the room.

I can't hear you. It's too dark in here.

Why did Helen Keller call it quits with her boyfriend? Because she couldn't see things working.

Someone suggested to Helen Keller to look at the brighter side of things in life, and that's why she was so angry.

Why didn't Helen Keller return home from school? She didn't hear the bell ring, and she couldn't tell whether it was dark.

Helen Keller was given a cheese grater; she said it was the most violent book she had ever read.

Why was Keller an atheist? She only believed what she saw.

Would Helen Keller make a sound in case she fell down the stairs?

Just curious.

Why was Helen Keller's leg always wet? Her dog was blind too.

Helen Keller tried to kill the bird by throwing it off the cliff.

How come Helen Keller never screamed while falling off the cliff? Simply because she was wearing her mittens.

Why did Helen Keller cross the road alone? What! As if she knows where she is going.

How did Helen Keller burn her palms? Because she was trying to read a waffle iron.

Have you ever seen a picture of Helen Keller's father? she never did.

How did Helen meet her husband? On a blind date.

Why didn't Helen Keller change her kid's diaper? To easily find him around the house.

As Helen Keller was climbing a mountain, she fell. However, no one heard her screaming.

Helen was not expecting to be diagnosed with blindness as a child, and it came out of the blue.

Why did Helen Keller hate skydiving? It scared the cr*ap out of her dog.

Why did she fall into a well? Because she couldn't see that well.

What language did Helen speak? Sign language.

Maybe we are all one generation away from being erased from the world. Helen Keller didn't see the Tiktokers generation coming.

Famous funny Helen Keller's quotes

If Helen Keller was blind, then how did she pen down her 12 books? How does one explain her sensible quotes, some of which might even crack your ribs? She must have seen the world clearly through her perspective, though blind and deaf.

L*SD makes someone see things. I am going to try it for real.

The best things in the world cannot be seen or heard. They can only be felt in the heart.

The only thing worse than being blind is sight but no vision.

Walking with a friend at night is better than walking alone in the dark.

Whatever I am looking for is not here. It is in me.

My friends handed me a baseball and then told me to read it.

Can you imagine the Browns' defence with Myles Garrett and JJ Watts? Holy Hell, that would be such a sight.

On the plus side, I am invulnerable to stun-flash grenades.

Life is either a great adventure or nothing.

It is not about the senses that I have. My kingdom is what I do with them.

When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but we often look at the closed one for so long that we do not hear nor see the one that's already opened.

If I, who is deaf and blind, find life rich and interesting, think of how much more you can gain by using your five senses!

What a blind person need is not a teacher. It is another self to see through.

Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than exposure.

Death is no more than passing from one room of darkness into another. But there's a difference for me, you know. Because in that other room, I shall be able to see darkness.

Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows again.

Everything has its wonders, even darkness and silence, and I learnt to be content in whatever state I may be in.

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.

We may never be really happy until we try to brighten the lives of others.

As selfishness and complaint pervert and cloud the mind, sex with its joy clears and sharpens the vision.

I rejoice to live in such a splendidly disturbing time where I see and hear chaos from all corners!

With imagination, you get to see the most beautiful world.

I believe humility is a virtue, but I prefer not to use it unless necessary.

What a strange life I lead— a kind of Cinderella life—half glitter in crystal shoes, half mice and cinders! But it is a wonderful life all the same

I believe God is in me as the sun is in the colour and fragrance of a flower – the light in my darkness, the voice in my silence.

Hilarious Helen Keller memes

Is Helen Keller real? Yes. You will probably agree that some memes about her will undeniably make you laugh.

Helen Keller finally joined Twitter.

First tweet. "posnsbuebxjznalshxmskabx".

Did you know Helen Keller had a German shepherd pet? She once said he was the best cat.

That eclipse sucked. I didn't see it at all.

Helen Keller's favourite colours are black and porory.

What did Helen Keller do when she fell into the hole? She screamed until her hands were sore.

That awkward moment when the driving instructor tells Helen Keller, to check that blind spot.

Helen Keller's lifetime adventures were all filled with darkness.

You have to stop with these Keller's jokes. They are all senseless.

Did you know that Hellen Keller had a tree house? Neither did she.

Just about to finish our house renovation. Hahaha, I don't even know what my house looks like.

Helen Keller's dog ran away. You would run away, too if your name was *bdidbdjskdbb.

Love is blind. Helen Keller loved herself.

Helen Keller is dead. She didn't see the end coming.

What, he got fired? Anyway, even Helen Keller could have easily seen that coming

The above are some Helen Keller jokes and gags. No matter how much some people make fun of this influential personality, her legacy will always speak volumes.

