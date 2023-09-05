60+ cool unanswerable questions that will blow your mind to ask your friends

Humans are a curious bunch. And despite technological advancements and exploration of the skies and seas, many things remain a mystery. Therefore, it is no surprise that on many occasions, people ask questions that have no definite answers. What are some examples? Here are some unanswerable questions that will blow your mind.

What is the most unexplainable thing you have ever witnessed? Whatever it is, some things are puzzling. They include life's mysteries, love queries or religion-based inquiries.

Cool unanswerable questions

Is a question with no answer still a question? It is a natural occurrence that when someone asks a question, they will receive a response. However, that is not the case for rhetorical and mystical queries. Here are some of the queries that might blow your mind.

Unanswerable questions about life

Since life is a mystery with no definitive answer, it is natural for people to inquire about their origins or other species. In addition, with the contradiction of science and religion, the mystery surrounding life is only made worse. Here are questions about life with no answers.

Why are humans called humans?

Will there always be an answer?

Is true love God-given realism or a manufactured myth?

Why do slim chances and fat chances mean the same thing?

What is the meaning of life, and how did it start?

Where did everything come from?

What came first, the chicken or the egg?

Are there other beings out there?

Is time travel possible?

If God made everything, who made God?

Deep questions with no answers

Some questions are such a big mystery that they leave most people thinking deeply. These queries include topics like religion, life, consciousness and unimaginable decisions. Here are some examples.

Can you ever conclude how replaceable you are?

Do animals have the experience of consciousness like human beings?

Do human rights ever change based on age, or do they evolve?

Do humans have more freedom than animals?

Do the fountain of youth and knowledge rise from the same water body?

Do you think religion will ever stop existing?

Doesn't everyone stop smoking sooner or later in life?

Have you figured out how the universe exists?

How does something in this world occur from nothing?

Is pain a form of happiness or a road to seeking pleasure?

If the entire world is on the stage, where is the audience?

Should human nature ever be changed without knowing the impact of it?

Why is free will said to be free when not everyone can?

Will there ever be an accepted cure for cancer?

Will you ever be able to achieve perfect health for yourself?

Will you ever kill 20 people to save one person?

Unanswerable questions about space

Space is everything in the universe beyond the top of the Earth's atmosphere. It comprises the Moon, planets, the Sun, stars and other celestial objects. But because space is vast and believed to have no end, where did it originate? Here are other unanswerable questions about space.

How old is the universe?

Why does Venus spin backwards?

How many unknown planets are out there?

Why is the Sun's atmosphere hotter than its surface?

How did Saturn get its rings?

How many Earth-like planets are there?

What happened before the big bang?

How will you quantify the size of the universe?

Do dark matter and dark energy have the same impact?

Is the Big Bang the only way that our existence came into being?

Unanswerable questions about love

Love is a bond, a set of emotions and behaviours characterised by intimacy, passion, and commitment. It involves care, closeness, protectiveness, attraction, affection, and trust. But just like most things in the universe, love is a mystery. Here are some queries about love with no definite answers.

How do you know when you love someone?

Is romantic love the most important love of all?

Do you think once you love someone, you will always love them? Or do you think love can fade away with time?

What's one thing about love that scares you?

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Is it possible to be in love with two people simultaneously?

What does being in love feel like?

When does love begin?

Do people always say I love you because they want something from each other?

Are some forms of love better than others?

Can we fall in love instantly, or does it take time?

Funny unanswerable questions

Laughter is the best medicine. And with these hilarious queries below, you will laugh in no time. These questions include some of the most comical ones ever asked. Here are unanswerable questions, funny edition.

Can bald people have dandruff issues?

Can someone ever be allergic to water and survive?

Why are children allowed to act in 'R' rated movies?

Do people have their braces on when buried?

Do prison buses ensure to have emergency exits?

Do stairs take you up or down?

Do the French say 'Pardon my English' once they swear?

Is it okay for an endangered animal to eat an endangered plant?

If the gum has five calories, do you get those just from chewing it, or do you need to swallow it?

If one doctor gets a heart attack amidst surgery, do the other doctors work on him or the patient?

If something is new, can it be improved at the same time?

Is the bible put in the fiction or non-fiction section at libraries?

Is the word 'dictionary' in the dictionary?

Shouldn't the hair in your armpits get split ends too?

When you are on a flight, which armrest is yours?

Why do easter bunnies carry eggs (rabbits don't lay eggs right)?

Why do only toes and fingers get all wrinkly in the shower?

Why is vanilla ice cream coloured white when the vanilla extract is brown?

Will you ever agree that eyebrows are facial hair?

Unanswerable questions will leave you scratching your head for answers. They include some of the most random, obvious, but mind-boggling queries that do not have straight answers. These questions are ideal icebreakers and conversation starters as they seem apparent yet have no definite answers.

