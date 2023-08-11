Top 20 funny memes about life that will make you laugh today

Memes have become the go-to template for platforms to display a joke. They have grown in popularity over time due to their simplicity and shareability. Among the most popular ones are the funny memes about life. They offer a fun perspective on life's difficulties. Discover some of the best ones that will make you laugh.

A woman using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Life is a mixture of pleasure, pain, happiness and suffering. It is these attributes that sometimes remind people that they are alive. Funny memes about life tackle all the joys and pains of being alive but in a hilarious manner.

Top 20 funny memes about life

Life memes offer content relatable to almost everybody. They are among the most shared online; coming across one will leave you in stitches. So, which are the best ones? Here are the best relatable, funny memes about life below.

1. That friend

Two deers stuck on a fence. Photo: @PDChina on Twitter (modified by author)

Everybody has that friend who you always seem to get into trouble together. This hilarious school-themed meme captures a scenario where the teacher assigns you a task with your partner as your helper. But what happens when you both get stuck?

2. Guardian angel

An angel statue tombstone. Photo: pixabay.com, @stux (modified by author)

If you are wondering what your guardian angel looks like when he looks at you, this meme might be the perfect description. It shows how you are constantly doing dumb things that have your guardian angel wondering.

3. Life is tough

A bulldog is lazying on the carpet. Photo: pexels.com, @creativeworkshop (modified by author)

Sometimes the struggles of living might drain you. That is why some days, you feel like lying around doing nothing and contemplating life.

4. How did you make it?

A toast scene from the film The Great Gatsby. Photo: @googlebooks on Twitter (modified by author)

Have you ever looked back on your life and wondered how you made it? Maybe it is through luck, the grace of God or hard work. Using real-life funny memes about life might bring out your curiosity best.

5. Choose a struggle

A baby is looking at its handler, wondering. Photo: pixabay.com, @hobotrails12am (modified by author)

When looking for funny memes about life struggles, this one is perfect. It gives you a choice between two battles. Choose one.

6. How's life taking you?

A stumbling cat on the floor. Photo: pexels.com, @ingewallu (modified by author)

The one above is perfect if you want humour funny memes about life. When looking for an excellent response to how life is taking you, respond with this meme. It is also the perfect anecdote for when in challenging situations.

7. Well, it is what it is!

A man in a clown suit is playing at a children's playground. Photo: pexels.com, @Clown Caramello (modified by author)

Does everyone in your life seem to be doing well except you? Well, you are not alone. This meme is a depiction of many people's thoughts on themselves.

8. The struggle is real

A meme showing the struggles of working out at home. Photo: @StruggleMemes on Twitter

Keeping fit or losing weight is no easy feat. This meme concerns you deciding to work out, but the body has other plans. If you want funny memes about everyday life, this one about exercising is a perfect depiction.

9. One missing piece

A jigsaw puzzle portrait of a man holding the missing piece. Photo: @StruggleMemes on Twitter

Everybody has that wish to make it big one day. However, the missing piece can sometimes be elusive and expensive.

10. I want to sleep

This is a Jerry-inspired meme about the struggles of insomnia. Photo: @StruggleMemes on Twitter (modified by author)

Everybody often goes through such a situation when you try to sleep but can't. This depiction is among the most relevant memes about life. It is about when you decide to go to bed early but are still up at 2 in the morning.

11. Squidward struggles

A Squidward meme is tackling the struggles of being an adult. Photo: @StruggleMemes on Twitter (modified by author)

When contemplating your life decisions at night, wonder how you got yourself in that position. But despite the struggle, things will always turn out perfect.

12. Day off from work

When you work in a toxic place, you cannot wait for your day off. Unfortunately, you spend the day off reminiscing on what you dealt with and are about to deal with again.

13. When you think your work is hard

A hilarious meme of a toothbrush complaining of having a lousy job. Photo: @laughlouder00 on Instagram (modified by author)

A perfect example of a person complaining to another about how they had a bad day. Little do they know that the recipient is having it worse.

14. When you try to follow the instructions

Such situations mainly occur to men who take things literally. This one is among the top relatable, funny memes about life.

15. When your ex gets back at you

A conversation on Whatsapp between a person and their ex. Photo: @laughlouder00 on Instagram (modified by author)

This screenshot of a person getting roasted by their ex on Whatsapp is hilarious. It reflects what most romantic relationships have become.

16. When you think you aced the test

Everybody has been in such a scenario where you think you aced the test. But to your shock, you hear the brightest minds discussing the answer, which isn't what you wrote.

17. When your crush is giving you signs

Having a crush on someone is normal for everyone. But trying to decipher the signals they provide can be challenging.

18. When you are a good friend

A meme of a man looking at a phone and smiling. Photo: @memequeen on Instagram (modified by author)

The scenario depicted in this meme is very familiar to most. Your friend shares a joke, but you don't find it funny or have seen it before. What do you do? Don't disappoint your buddy. Even if you've seen the joke before, react as if it's new.

19. Best seconds of your life

There's always that short moment when you feel like you've sorted yourself out, only to realize it was just a brief reprieve.

20. You are perfect as you are

When you have weight issues but couldn't care less about it. If you are in such a situation, don't worry, you are perfect as you are.

Funny memes about life include some of the internet's most hilarious content. They contain jokes about life's misfortunes, while others represent real-life situations comically. If you believe laughter is the best medicine, these funny memes about life will crack you up.

