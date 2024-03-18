Domestic violence is when someone uses repeated actions to control or dominate another in a relationship. Anyone can be abused regardless of age or gender. This kind of abuse often leaves the victims with psychological, physical or emotional wounds that take time to heal. If you are that person, let these domestic violence quotes empower you to recognise and address domestic violence.

Stop any form of domestic violence. Photo: Justin Paget (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the beauty and violence quote? These are quotes on domestic violence that help a victim regain their beauty. Domestic violence isn't just about physical harm; it also includes verbal abuse. It affects people of all ages and genders, often without realising it. These harmful behaviours can occur in various relationships, from spouses to friends.

Domestic violence quotes

What are some anti-violence quotes? Anti-violence quotes help victims who feel helpless to speak out. You can break the cycle of violence through awareness, education, and support.

In violence, we forget who we are – Mary McCarthy

Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them. – Margaret Atwood

One of the most basic things we can do is let the men in our lives know it's not okay to mistreat a woman. – Tim McGraw

Domestic violence and sexual assault go hand in hand. – Georgia Taylor

Young men need to show women the respect they deserve, recognise sexual assault, and do their part to stop it. – Barack Obama

Men have an important role to play in sending out the message that real men do not hurt or abuse their partners.– Ian Somerhalder

It's not enough for women to speak out on the issue – for the message to be strong and consistent, women's voices must be backed up by men's. –John Conyer

The time when domestic violence is the most lethal is when the person is trying to leave the situation. – Julie Johnston

Leaving an abusive partner is a very difficult thing to do. It frequently feels like you are failing, or destroying your family, or not trying to work things out, or not giving your partner a second chance. – Blaine Nelson

The more that we choose not to talk about domestic violence, the more we shy away from the issue, the more we lose. – Russell Wilson

If you give me any problem in America, I can trace it down to domestic violence. It is the cradle of most of the problems, economic, psychological, and educational. – Salma Hayek

I want to tell people that family violence happens to anybody, no matter how nice your house is and no matter how intelligent you are.– Rosie Batty

Domestic violence is a carefully laid physical, financial and psychological trap. – Leslie Morgan Steiner

Domestic violence is an epidemic, and yet we don't address it. Until it happens to celebrities. – Nelsan Ellis

Sexual assault and domestic violence are difficult things to talk about. Talk about them anyway. – Mariska Hargitay

But think about how evil it is for one man to think that he's more valuable than a woman because, as a human being, your worth is immeasurable. – Terry Crews

Inspirational quotes for abuse victims

Embrace your strength, break the chains and stand up against domestic violence. Photo: Simarik (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These are survivor quotes that inspire domestic abuse victims to keep healing. These victims go through a lot, and sometimes, they may feel like their lives have come to an end. Here is a list of good quotes that will help them cope.

I am a survivor, not a victim. – Patricia Buckley

I may have been a victim at one point in my life, but I am a survivor now. – Dave Pelzer

I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me. – Joshua Graham

I refuse to let my past experiences bring me down. Instead, I choose to let them inspire me to rise above. – Mariska Hargitay

Survivors aren't always the strongest; sometimes they're the smartest, but more often simply the luckiest. – Carrie Ryan

As a survivor, I've learned to turn pain into power. – Tricia Cunningham

I am a survivor. I have overcome. I have persevered. And I will continue to thrive. – Jennifer Michelle

Through the darkest moments, I found my strength and emerged as a survivor. – Emma Thompson

I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become. – Carl Jung

The scars remind me that the past is real, but I am still here, still standing, still breathing. – Michael Sage

I survived because I refused to be a victim. I am a survivor because of the fire inside me.

I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions. – Stephen Covey

Being a survivor means being stronger than the battles you've fought. – Sara Strudwick

The only way to overcome the darkness is to find the light within yourself.

I am a survivor, not because I escaped, but because I chose to live. – Laurie Halse Anderson

Every scar tells a story. Every survivor has a past that's worth fighting for. – Amanda Green

I am not a victim of circumstance. I am a survivor of my own choices.

It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities. – J.K. Rowling

I am a survivor, and I will not let my past define my future.

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take.

I am not defined by what happened to me; I am defined by how I responded.

The only thing stronger than fear is hope.

I am a survivor because I am still standing, still fighting, still breathing.

It's not what happens to you but how you react to it that matters. – Epictetus

I am a survivor because I refused to give up on myself.

Healing from abuse quotes

It is okay to leave people who promote domestic violence. Photo: SDI Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Healing from domestic abuse requires courage, strength, and self-love. It's about finding your voice, reclaiming your power, and rebuilding your life. These quotes will help you achieve this.

You survived the abuse. You're going to survive the recovery.

Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, 'I will try again tomorrow. – Mary Anne Radmacher

Anyone can hide. Facing up to things and working through them that's what makes you strong. – Sarah Dessen

Be patient and tough; someday, this pain will be useful to you. – Ovid

You do have a story; it lies articulate and waiting to be written behind your silence and your suffering. – Anne Rice

Love is nothing without action. Trust is nothing without proof. And sorry is nothing without change.

Healing doesn't mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.

You are always stronger and more resourceful than you give yourself credit for. – Rob Moore

I am not what you think I am. You are what you think I am.

Cutting people out of my life does not mean I hate them. It simply means I respect myself.

Never argue with someone who believes their lies.

I'm starting to remember who I was before you convinced me I was worthless.

Adversity is like a strong wind. It tears away from us all but the things that cannot be torn so that we see ourselves as we are. – Arthur Golden

No one saves us but ourselves. No one can, and no one may. We must walk the path. – Buddha

The scars you can't see are the hardest to heal.

Lies don't end relationships; the truth does. – Shannon L. Alder

Determine your core beliefs - write them out and look at them often. If someone is violating them, evaluate and remove offenders quickly. Take control. Heal the PTSD and live the life you deserve. Be a SurThriver. – Tracy Malone

Overcoming abuse doesn't just happen; it takes positive steps every day. Let today be the day you start to move forward. – Assunta Harris

I am so much more than you told me I was.

I am not what happened to me; I am what I choose to become.– C.G. Jung

I don't think people realise how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a poisonous situation with someone you love deeply. So, if you've done that today or any day, I'm proud of you. – Horacio Jones

Refuse to inherit dysfunction. Learn new ways of living instead of repeating what you lived through. – Thema Davis

I've overcome neglect and deprivation, abandonment and abuse. –Tatum O'Neal

If you walked away from a toxic, negative, abusive, one-sided, dead-end low vibrational relationship or friendship–you won. – Lalah Delai

Domestic Violence Awareness Month quotes

United voices and unwavering support create a safer world free from domestic violence. Photo: Roy Morch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Domestic violence awareness quotes are often shared during the domestic awareness month. This happens every October. Here are inspiring quotes about domestic violence you can use.

Say no to domestic violence

Real men don't hit women

Abuse is a crime, not an excuse

Keep calm, stay cool; violence makes you look like a fool

Give respect, get respect.

Every mother is a working mother

Violence is not the solution. It's the problem

Violence results in tragic ends

If your partner is violent, don't be silent

No justification can be pro-violence

Domestic violence hurts more than one person

Happy women, happy family

To respect women is a gentleman's gesture

End violence, refuse to be silent.

Are you Violent? Get yourself cured

A life lived violently is a life wasted

Having a fight only ruins a relationship

Stalking and hitting doesn't suit men

It is bright not to fight

Break the silence on men's violence

Domestic violence is not okay

Don't be violent

Shatter the silence, stop the violence

Enough is enough, stop violence now

No matter the question, Violence is not the answer.

Tolerating once means tolerating forever

Violence makes you weak

Come up with a resolution; violence is never a solution

Use your brain; domestic violence is insane

Domestic violence shapes bad society

If you keep getting abused, you are your enemy

What is a few words about domestic violence?

Love shouldn't hurt; address domestic violence in marital relationships. Photo: John Rensten (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These are real-life testimonials of people who have overcome domestic violence or who have talked to victims. These words inspire and advise victims on what to do. The following is what they have to say.

I spend my time on Crimewatch appealing for criminals on the run. Domestic violence is one of the few crimes I can think of where the victim is often forced to go on the run. – Fiona Bruce

Growing up in a small Alaska town, domestic violence was that dirty little secret nobody talked about. We must start talking about it. For too long, we have been protecting the wrong people. – Lisa Murkowski

Recently, I was in Africa monitoring elections when, right on the street, this guy started beating a woman. I got out of my car, pulled her inside and drove her to the hospital. But after the doctors treated her, she was too afraid to press charges. I've seen this over and over in America, too. – Barbara Lee

My niece was a sexual assault victim. My sister is a survivor of domestic violence. We have more shelters for animals than for battered women. That's not the message we should be sending. – Hilda Solis

Domestic violence was a way of life in my home growing up; my brother and I watched helplessly numerous times as my mother was beaten and knocked unconscious while we dialled 911. – Troy Vincent

What are the most common types of domestic violence?

Domestic violence can be in many forms. It could be in the form of physical abuse, verbal aggression, psychological harm, sexual assault, or socio-economic exploitation.

What month is Domestic Violence Awareness Month?

October is the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). It is a month to create awareness and support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Domestic violence quotes shed light on the importance of recognising and addressing abuse in relationships. These powerful words remind you that no one deserves to be mistreated or controlled by a partner or anyone. You can share these quotes to empower survivors to break free from the cycle of violence and build a future filled with safety, respect, and dignity.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article with deep love messages for her. Communicating using romantic messages nurtures a relationship and helps you grow and blossom together. Do not struggle to find words to communicate with your partner.

These profound love messages can work perfectly for any woman. They can help you express your feelings in the best way possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh