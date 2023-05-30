100+ of the most savage roasts that are guaranteed to leave a mark

In today's culture, roasting has become a form of art, with people exhibiting their wit and humour through creative banters. Although roasting is often done in jest and as a form of entertainment, it is essential to use these savage roasts responsibly and with consideration for the emotions of others.

Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you wondering how to roast someone? Savage roasting can be a fun and exciting way to engage in banter with friends or acquaintances. You can win arguments against them and make them reconsider their actions the next time they cross your path. Although these savage roasts can leave a lasting impression, it is best to ensure that everyone involved understands and appreciates the lighthearted nature of these banters.

Most savage roasts

Are there instances when you were engaged in pointless arguments and were compelled to remain speechless and overwhelmed by the situation? It's probably because you were at a loss for words. This savage roasts list can give you some phrases to arm yourself with the next time you get in such a fix.

Ten most savage roasts

Sometimes, it's best to respond to someone when they pick on you during an argument because if you don't, they will disrespect and belittle you. Here are some of the most savage roasts for such situations.

Photo: pexels.com, @karol-d (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, I wish I was deaf so your grammar wouldn’t bother me so much.

I would like to leave you with one thought, but I wonder if you have anywhere to store it.

Too bad you can’t photoshop an ugly personality.

Seriously, your mouth is so foul! Should I offer you a tic-tac or toilet paper?

I’m so jealous of those who haven’t met you yet.

Did you fall from heaven? Because so did Satan!

You'd be in good shape if you ran like your mouth.

Who ate your bowl of sunshine this morning, thundercloud?

I'm not here to entertain you. That's what your mirror is for.

Sometimes, it’s better to keep your mouth shut and give the impression that you’re stupid rather than open it and remove all doubt.

Savage roasts that hurt

If someone upsets you by being obnoxious, nasty, or rude to you, a savage roast is an excellent way to silence them. The best way to hurt someone who has offended you is to roast them. Here are roasts that hurt.

If you had a brain transplant, it would be an improvement.

It's impressive how you manage to live with such a disappointing personality.

I'd call you a tool, but even tools have some usefulness.

Were you born on a highway? Because that's where most accidents happen.

I'm surprised your mirror hasn't cracked yet.

Is your body from McDonald's? Because I love to hate it.

It's a shame your personality doesn't match your Instagram filters.

If stupidity were a profession, you'd be the CEO.

Your face is proof that evolution can go in reverse.

Were you always this dumb, or did you take special classes?

I'm not saying you're a hot mess, but even a dumpster fire looks better than you.

The best part about you is still running down your parents' leg.

I'd slap you, but I don't want to be accused of animal cruelty.

Your face could turn Medusa to stone.

Your face makes onions cry.

I'd challenge you to a battle of wits, but you appear unarmed.

You should carry a plant around to replace the oxygen you waste.

The only way you'll ever get a six-pack is if someone buys it for you.

If ignorance were a superpower, you'd be a modern superhero.

Savage roasts for haters

Some people are haters; you can know this by how they talk about you. If someone is hateful towards you, here are a few savage roasts for them.

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro-studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You're so boring you could make a sloth fall asleep.

I'd insult you, but it looks like nature beat me to it.

The ocean called; they're running out of shrimp and want you back.

I'm not saying you're ugly; I'm just saying you have a face only a mother could love.

If stupidity were an art form, you'd be Picasso.

Did wolves raise you? Because your manners are truly animalistic.

You're not pretty enough to be this stupid.

You're so fake; Barbie is jealous.

I would explain it to you, but I don't have any crayons.

I'm sorry if my brutal honesty inconveniences your delicate sensibilities.

I'm glad to see you're not letting your education get in the way of your ignorance.

Your IQ test came back negative.

You're impossible to underestimate.

If I wanted to kill myself, I would climb your ego and jump to your IQ.

The last time I saw someone like you, I flushed it.

I'd sue my parents if I had a face like yours.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and God made us beautiful, but what happened to you?

If you're the answer, then I must be asking the wrong questions.

I'm not saying you're stupid; you have bad luck when thinking.

It's remarkable how you've mastered the art of disappointment.

Funny roasts

There's more to a good roast than merely saying something unpleasant or horrible. The barbs you hurl can be funny. Below are some of the most comic roasts.

Photo: pexels.com, @monstera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The people who tolerate you daily are the real heroes.

I'd give you a nasty look, but you already have one.

You should really come with a warning label.

Someday, you'll go far. I hope you stay there.

I'm sorry; I didn't realize I had to dumb it down for you.

You’re a grey sprinkle on a rainbow cupcake.

Do your parents even realize they’re living proof that two wrongs don’t make a right?

Please tell me you don't plan to home-school your kids.

You’re like the end pieces of a loaf of bread. Everyone touches you, but nobody wants you.

If laughter is the best medicine, your face must be curing the world.

If your brain were dynamite, there wouldn't be enough to blow your hat off.

You're like a cloud. When you disappear, it's a beautiful day.

I'm sorry, was I supposed to be offended? The only thing that offends me is your face.

I've seen more interesting walls than you.

Sorry, I don't have time to listen to your delusions of adequacy.

It's impressive how you've made mediocrity your superpower.

I can't imagine what it's like to be you, and I hope I never find out.

I'm sorry for hurting your feelings; I thought you already knew you were stupid.

Stop acting like you know everything unless your name is Google!

I don't understand your specific kind of stupidity, but I admire your total commitment to it.

Memorable savage roasts

Savage roasts are meant to leave a mark. Here are the best savage roasts that will make your remarks memorable.

I love the sound you make when you shut up.

Hey, I found your nose. It was in my business.

How long did it take you to come up with that one?

If you don't like my opinion of you—improve yourself!

Just because I’m smiling doesn’t mean I don’t want to hit you in the face.

I don't have an attitude problem. You have a perception problem!

You consistently set low expectations and fail to achieve them.

Shock me; say something intelligent.

I would ask you how old you are, but you can't count that high.

Sorry for the mean, awful, accurate things I said.

I'm already visualizing the duct tape over your mouth.

Life is full of disappointments, and I just added you to the list.

You speak an infinite deal of nothing.

Normally, people live and learn. You, on the other hand, just live.

I see you've embraced your inner stupidity; it suits you.

Savage roasts comebacks

Have you ever argued with someone, and they had you so worked up that you couldn't think of a good comeback until long after the fight? Next time you find yourself in such a situation, don't let them win. Here are some savage replies when someone roasts you.

Photo: pexels.com, @kristina-paukshtite (modified by author)

Source: UGC

My life may be a joke, but it’s not as funny as your face.

I'd agree with you, but then we'd both be wrong.

2 words, 1 finger. Do the math!

Your face is just fine, but you’ll have to put a bag over that personality.

Mind if I ask where the OFF button for your mouth is?

I don’t know what your problem is, but I guess it’s hard to pronounce.

If stupid could fly, you’d be a jet.

I’d insult you, but then I’d have to explain it afterwards, so never mind.

Stupidity is not a crime, so you’re free to go.

The trash will get picked up early tomorrow. Be ready.

Feed your ego. I'm busy.

You couldn’t handle me even if I came with instructions.

I don’t know what makes you so stupid, but it really works.

You shouldn’t act hard to get when you’re already hard to like.

Are you giving me the silent treatment? Finally!

I told my therapist about you.

I’d love to kill you with kindness, but I only have this chainsaw.

I may not be perfect, but at least I’m not you

To insult me, I must first value your opinion. Nice try, though.

You're like a slinky; nobody knows what purpose you serve, but it's fun to watch you fall down the stairs.

When you roast someone, they learn to be cautious about what they say to you in the future. Some people are irritating and cruel, and they always say things that hurt other people's feelings. These savage roasts should help you silence such individuals.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on "You hurt me, but I still love you" quotes and messages. They are essential for you and the person you love to understand how to manage the relationship when things go wrong.

When someone you adore and respect inflicts pain on you, you are overcome by anger, resentment, and betrayal. Use these quotes to communicate and make amends with them.

Source: YEN.com.gh