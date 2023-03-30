List of category B schools in Ghana in their respective locations

Schools in Ghana are grouped into seven different categories, A, B, C, D, E, F and G. Categories A, B, C and D fall under public and government institutions, category E being Public Technical/vocational institutions and F and G private senior high schools and vocational institutions. They are categorised according to a school's facilities, population and academic performance. Therefore, what are some of the best Category B schools in Ghana, and where are they located?

Different categories of learning facilities in Ghana differ based on a learner's age, performance, amongst other factors. The first stage is usually Junior High School (JHS), followed by Senior High School (SHS), and later college or vocational training institutions. Here is a list of some of the popular Category B schools in Ghana to consider.

Best Category B schools in Ghana

Category B schools are known to offer quality education and training to learners. However, it is advisable to conduct a quick search about these learning institutions and the programs offered there to make an informed decision.

Category B in Accra

Which schools are in category B in Accra? . Here is a list of top 10 Category B schools in Ghana (Accra) and their locations.

Category B Schools Location Ada SHS Ada- Foah Odorgonno Senior High School Awoshie Ghanata SHS Dodowa Labone SHS Labone Nungua SHS Nungua Ningo Senior High Technical Old Ningo Chemu Senior High Technical Tema Community 4 Our Lady of Mercy SHS Tema Community 4 St. John's Grammer SHS Achiomota West Africa SHS Adanta St. Margaret Mary Senior High Dansoman Wesley Grammar SHS Dansoman Sacred Heart Technical Institute James Town Accra SHS Asylum Down

Category B schools in Kumasi

What are the famous category B schools in Kumasi? Here are some of the best Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

Category B Schools Location Al-Zariya Islamic Senior High Old Tafo, Kumasi Aduman Senior High Aduman Agona Senior High Technical Agona Anglican Senior High Asem, Kumasi Bompata Presby Senior High Bompata Bosome Senior High Technical Asiwa Bankoman Senior High Banko Bekwai S.D.A. Senior High Bekwai Collins Senior High Toase Dwamena Akenten Senior High Offinso Denyaseman Catholic Senior High Poano Jachie Pramso Senior High Jachie Pramso Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior High Asamang Kwabre Senior High Akuma Nurul Ameen Islamic Senior High Asewase Osei Kyeretwie Senior High Old Tafo St. Mary's Girls Senior High Konongo Tweneboa Koduo Senior High Kumawu Wesley Senior High Konogo

Category B schools in Central Region

There are 23 Category B schools in the Central Region. The region is known for its many top mixed SHS schools in Ghana. The list below has all the learning facilities and where they are based.

Category B schools Location Academy of Christ the King Cape Coast Adankwaman Senior High Assin Darmang Aggrey Memorial A.M.E zion Senior High Cape Coast Apam Senior High Apam Awutu Wintom Senior High Awutu Boa- Amponsem Senior High Dunkwa-On-Offin Breman Asikuma Senior High Central Region Diaso Senior High Diaso Edinaman Senior High Elmina, Cape Coast Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute Enyan-Abaasa Ghana National College Cape Coast Methodist High School Saltpond Mozano Senior High Mozano Nyakrom Senior High Technical Nyakrom Odomaseman Senior High School Odomase Prampram Senior High PramPram Siddiq Senior High Agona Nyakrom Swedru Senior High Swedru T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High Esakyir Twifo Hemang Senior High Technical Hemang Twifo Praso Senior High Twifo Praso University Practise Senior High Cape Coast Winneba Senior High Winneba

Category B schools in Western Region

The Western Region has 23 Category B schools. Here is a list of some of the Category B technical schools and SHS schools in Ghana.

Category B schools Location Adiembra Senior High Sekodi-Takoradi Ahantaman Girls' Senior High Sekondi-Ketan Amenfiman Senior High Wasa Akropong Asawinso Senior High Asawinso Benso Senior High Technical Benso Bompeh Senior High Technical Takoradi Daboase Senior High Technical Dabaose Esiama Senior High Technical Esiamo Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High Beposa Half Assini Senior High Half Assini New Juaben Senior High Koforidua Nsein Senior High Nsein-Axim Oti Boateng Senior High Ada-Koforidua Pentecost Senior High Koforidua Sefwi Bekwai Senior High Sefwi Bekwai Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior High Sefwi Wiaswo Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior High Technical Sefwi Wiaswo Shama Senior High Shama St. Joseph Senior High Sefwi Wiaswo S.D.A Senior High Asokore-Koforidua St. Mary's Boys Senior High Apowa Tarkwa Senior High Tarkwa

Category B schools in Northern Region

The Northern Region has three category B schools. Here is the list with their respective locations.

Category B schools Location Kalpohin Senior High Tamale St. Joseph's Technical Institute Saboba Yendi Senior High Yendi

Category B schools in Western North Region

In this region, there are four learning institutions. Here is a list of these centres and their locations in the area.

Category B schools Location Akontombra Senior High Akontombra Bia Senior High Technical Debiso Essiam Bodi Senior High Bodi Dadieso Senior High Dadieso Sefwi Bekwai Senior High Sefwi Bekwai Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High Sefwi Wiawso Sefwi-Wiawso SHTS Sefwi Wiawso St. Joseph Senior High, Sefwi Wiawso Sefwi Wiawso Asawinso Senior High Asawinso

Category B schools in Upper East Region

The Upper East Region has four category B centres of education. Here is the list of the schools in the region.

Category B schools Location in the Upper East Region Bawku Senior High Bawku T. I. Alhmadiyya Senior High Wa Wa Senior High Wa Zebilla Senior High Technical Zebilla

Category B schools in Upper West Region

There are five Category B schools in the Upper West Region. Here is a list of four popular ones and where they are located.

Category B school Location Kanton Senior High Tumu Lassie-Toulu Senior High Lassie Queen of Peace Senior High Nadowli St. Basilides Vocational and Technical Institute Kaleo

Category B schools in Oti Region

Before transforming to Senior High, candidates are required to select their choices of SHS from the seven categories based on their performance. One of the best category B SHS in Ghana from this region is Bueman Senior High.

Category B schools Location in Oti Region Bueman Senior High Jasikan Okadjakrom Senior High Technical Okadjakrom

Category B schools in Volta Region

Some SHS perform better than others regardless of the categories, for example, The Aggrey Memorial Senior High. What category is Aggrey Memorial SHS? It is a Category B Senior High School whose students' academic performance has always been high compared to others.

Category B schools Location Abutia Senior High Technical Abutia Agate Community Senior High Agate Akwamuman Senior High Atimpoku-Akasombo Anlo Senior High Anloga Awudome Senior High Tsito Baglo Ridge Senior High Technical Baglo Comboni Technical and Vocational Institute Sogakope E.P.C. Mawuko Girls Senior High Ho Have Technical Institute Have Keta Senior High Technical Keta Kpando Senior High Kpando Peki Senior High Peki Sogakope Senior High Sogakope Tanyigbe Senior High Tanyigbe

Education is a crucial necessity for an individual's healthy growth and development. Therefore, choosing where to get education and guidance with sufficient knowledge is important based on an individual's needs and educational level. The above category B schools in Ghana are a great start.

