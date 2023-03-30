Global site navigation

List of category B schools in Ghana in their respective locations
by  Mave Muturi

Schools in Ghana are grouped into seven different categories, A, B, C, D, E, F and G. Categories A, B, C and D fall under public and government institutions, category E being Public Technical/vocational institutions and F and G private senior high schools and vocational institutions. They are categorised according to a school's facilities, population and academic performance. Therefore, what are some of the best Category B schools in Ghana, and where are they located?

Different categories of learning facilities in Ghana differ based on a learner's age, performance, amongst other factors. The first stage is usually Junior High School (JHS), followed by Senior High School (SHS), and later college or vocational training institutions. Here is a list of some of the popular Category B schools in Ghana to consider.

Best Category B schools in Ghana

Category B schools are known to offer quality education and training to learners. However, it is advisable to conduct a quick search about these learning institutions and the programs offered there to make an informed decision.

Category B in Accra

Which schools are in category B in Accra? . Here is a list of top 10 Category B schools in Ghana (Accra) and their locations.

Category B SchoolsLocation
Ada SHS Ada- Foah
Odorgonno Senior High SchoolAwoshie
Ghanata SHS Dodowa
Labone SHS Labone
Nungua SHS Nungua
Ningo Senior High Technical Old Ningo
Chemu Senior High Technical Tema Community 4
Our Lady of Mercy SHS Tema Community 4
St. John's Grammer SHS Achiomota
West Africa SHS Adanta
St. Margaret Mary Senior High Dansoman
Wesley Grammar SHS Dansoman
Sacred Heart Technical InstituteJames Town
Accra SHS Asylum Down

Category B schools in Kumasi

What are the famous category B schools in Kumasi? Here are some of the best Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

Category B SchoolsLocation
Al-Zariya Islamic Senior HighOld Tafo, Kumasi
Aduman Senior HighAduman
Agona Senior High TechnicalAgona
Anglican Senior High Asem, Kumasi
Bompata Presby Senior HighBompata
Bosome Senior High TechnicalAsiwa
Bankoman Senior HighBanko
Bekwai S.D.A. Senior HighBekwai
Collins Senior HighToase
Dwamena Akenten Senior HighOffinso
Denyaseman Catholic Senior HighPoano
Jachie Pramso Senior HighJachie Pramso
Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior HighAsamang
Kwabre Senior HighAkuma
Nurul Ameen Islamic Senior HighAsewase
Osei Kyeretwie Senior HighOld Tafo
St. Mary's Girls Senior HighKonongo
Tweneboa Koduo Senior HighKumawu
Wesley Senior HighKonogo

Category B schools in Central Region

There are 23 Category B schools in the Central Region. The region is known for its many top mixed SHS schools in Ghana. The list below has all the learning facilities and where they are based.

Category B schoolsLocation
Academy of Christ the KingCape Coast
Adankwaman Senior HighAssin Darmang
Aggrey Memorial A.M.E zion Senior HighCape Coast
Apam Senior HighApam
Awutu Wintom Senior HighAwutu
Boa- Amponsem Senior High Dunkwa-On-Offin
Breman Asikuma Senior HighCentral Region
Diaso Senior HighDiaso
Edinaman Senior High Elmina, Cape Coast
Enyan-Abaasa Technical InstituteEnyan-Abaasa
Ghana National CollegeCape Coast
Methodist High School Saltpond
Mozano Senior HighMozano
Nyakrom Senior High TechnicalNyakrom
Odomaseman Senior High SchoolOdomase
Prampram Senior HighPramPram
Siddiq Senior HighAgona Nyakrom
Swedru Senior HighSwedru
T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior HighEsakyir
Twifo Hemang Senior High TechnicalHemang
Twifo Praso Senior HighTwifo Praso
University Practise Senior HighCape Coast
Winneba Senior HighWinneba

Category B schools in Western Region

The Western Region has 23 Category B schools. Here is a list of some of the Category B technical schools and SHS schools in Ghana.

Category B schoolsLocation
Adiembra Senior High Sekodi-Takoradi
Ahantaman Girls' Senior HighSekondi-Ketan
Amenfiman Senior HighWasa Akropong
Asawinso Senior HighAsawinso
Benso Senior High TechnicalBenso
Bompeh Senior High TechnicalTakoradi
Daboase Senior High TechnicalDabaose
Esiama Senior High TechnicalEsiamo
Ghana Muslim Mission Senior HighBeposa
Half Assini Senior HighHalf Assini
New Juaben Senior HighKoforidua
Nsein Senior HighNsein-Axim
Oti Boateng Senior HighAda-Koforidua
Pentecost Senior HighKoforidua
Sefwi Bekwai Senior HighSefwi Bekwai
Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior HighSefwi Wiaswo
Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior High TechnicalSefwi Wiaswo
Shama Senior HighShama
St. Joseph Senior HighSefwi Wiaswo
S.D.A Senior HighAsokore-Koforidua
St. Mary's Boys Senior HighApowa
Tarkwa Senior High Tarkwa

Category B schools in Northern Region

The Northern Region has three category B schools. Here is the list with their respective locations.

Category B schoolsLocation
Kalpohin Senior HighTamale
St. Joseph's Technical InstituteSaboba
Yendi Senior HighYendi

Category B schools in Western North Region

In this region, there are four learning institutions. Here is a list of these centres and their locations in the area.

Category B schools Location
Akontombra Senior HighAkontombra
Bia Senior High TechnicalDebiso Essiam
Bodi Senior HighBodi
Dadieso Senior HighDadieso
Sefwi Bekwai Senior HighSefwi Bekwai
Sefwi-Wiawso Senior HighSefwi Wiawso
Sefwi-Wiawso SHTSSefwi Wiawso
St. Joseph Senior High,Sefwi WiawsoSefwi Wiawso
Asawinso Senior HighAsawinso

Category B schools in Upper East Region

The Upper East Region has four category B centres of education. Here is the list of the schools in the region.

Category B schoolsLocation in the Upper East Region
Bawku Senior HighBawku
T. I. Alhmadiyya Senior HighWa
Wa Senior HighWa
Zebilla Senior High TechnicalZebilla

Category B schools in Upper West Region

There are five Category B schools in the Upper West Region. Here is a list of four popular ones and where they are located.

Category B school Location
Kanton Senior HighTumu
Lassie-Toulu Senior HighLassie
Queen of Peace Senior HighNadowli
St. Basilides Vocational and Technical InstituteKaleo

Category B schools in Oti Region

Before transforming to Senior High, candidates are required to select their choices of SHS from the seven categories based on their performance. One of the best category B SHS in Ghana from this region is Bueman Senior High.

Category B schoolsLocation in Oti Region
Bueman Senior HighJasikan
Okadjakrom Senior High TechnicalOkadjakrom

Category B schools in Volta Region

Some SHS perform better than others regardless of the categories, for example, The Aggrey Memorial Senior High. What category is Aggrey Memorial SHS? It is a Category B Senior High School whose students' academic performance has always been high compared to others.

Category B schoolsLocation
Abutia Senior High TechnicalAbutia
Agate Community Senior HighAgate
Akwamuman Senior HighAtimpoku-Akasombo
Anlo Senior HighAnloga
Awudome Senior HighTsito
Baglo Ridge Senior High TechnicalBaglo
Comboni Technical and Vocational InstituteSogakope
E.P.C. Mawuko Girls Senior HighHo
Have Technical InstituteHave
Keta Senior High TechnicalKeta
Kpando Senior HighKpando
Peki Senior HighPeki
Sogakope Senior HighSogakope
Tanyigbe Senior HighTanyigbe

Education is a crucial necessity for an individual's healthy growth and development. Therefore, choosing where to get education and guidance with sufficient knowledge is important based on an individual's needs and educational level. The above category B schools in Ghana are a great start.

The list of best schools in Ghana is updated yearly by Ghana Education Service and is an excellent resource for students, parents, and teachers. Yen.com.gh has published an article listing over 100 best Senior High Schools in Ghana that are up to WAEC standards.

The schools you attend can impact your academic journey and experience. One of the key influences should be a school's track record of excellence achieved over the years. The West African Examination Centre has ensured that the Curriculum standards of the region have remained relevant and competitive to the other areas.

