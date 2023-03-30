List of category B schools in Ghana in their respective locations
Schools in Ghana are grouped into seven different categories, A, B, C, D, E, F and G. Categories A, B, C and D fall under public and government institutions, category E being Public Technical/vocational institutions and F and G private senior high schools and vocational institutions. They are categorised according to a school's facilities, population and academic performance. Therefore, what are some of the best Category B schools in Ghana, and where are they located?
Different categories of learning facilities in Ghana differ based on a learner's age, performance, amongst other factors. The first stage is usually Junior High School (JHS), followed by Senior High School (SHS), and later college or vocational training institutions. Here is a list of some of the popular Category B schools in Ghana to consider.
Best Category B schools in Ghana
Category B schools are known to offer quality education and training to learners. However, it is advisable to conduct a quick search about these learning institutions and the programs offered there to make an informed decision.
Category B in Accra
Which schools are in category B in Accra? . Here is a list of top 10 Category B schools in Ghana (Accra) and their locations.
|Category B Schools
|Location
|Ada SHS
|Ada- Foah
|Odorgonno Senior High School
|Awoshie
|Ghanata SHS
|Dodowa
|Labone SHS
|Labone
|Nungua SHS
|Nungua
|Ningo Senior High Technical
|Old Ningo
|Chemu Senior High Technical
|Tema Community 4
|Our Lady of Mercy SHS
|Tema Community 4
|St. John's Grammer SHS
|Achiomota
|West Africa SHS
|Adanta
|St. Margaret Mary Senior High
|Dansoman
|Wesley Grammar SHS
|Dansoman
|Sacred Heart Technical Institute
|James Town
|Accra SHS
|Asylum Down
Category B schools in Kumasi
What are the famous category B schools in Kumasi? Here are some of the best Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.
|Category B Schools
|Location
|Al-Zariya Islamic Senior High
|Old Tafo, Kumasi
|Aduman Senior High
|Aduman
|Agona Senior High Technical
|Agona
|Anglican Senior High
|Asem, Kumasi
|Bompata Presby Senior High
|Bompata
|Bosome Senior High Technical
|Asiwa
|Bankoman Senior High
|Banko
|Bekwai S.D.A. Senior High
|Bekwai
|Collins Senior High
|Toase
|Dwamena Akenten Senior High
|Offinso
|Denyaseman Catholic Senior High
|Poano
|Jachie Pramso Senior High
|Jachie Pramso
|Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior High
|Asamang
|Kwabre Senior High
|Akuma
|Nurul Ameen Islamic Senior High
|Asewase
|Osei Kyeretwie Senior High
|Old Tafo
|St. Mary's Girls Senior High
|Konongo
|Tweneboa Koduo Senior High
|Kumawu
|Wesley Senior High
|Konogo
Category B schools in Central Region
There are 23 Category B schools in the Central Region. The region is known for its many top mixed SHS schools in Ghana. The list below has all the learning facilities and where they are based.
|Category B schools
|Location
|Academy of Christ the King
|Cape Coast
|Adankwaman Senior High
|Assin Darmang
|Aggrey Memorial A.M.E zion Senior High
|Cape Coast
|Apam Senior High
|Apam
|Awutu Wintom Senior High
|Awutu
|Boa- Amponsem Senior High
|Dunkwa-On-Offin
|Breman Asikuma Senior High
|Central Region
|Diaso Senior High
|Diaso
|Edinaman Senior High
|Elmina, Cape Coast
|Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute
|Enyan-Abaasa
|Ghana National College
|Cape Coast
|Methodist High School
|Saltpond
|Mozano Senior High
|Mozano
|Nyakrom Senior High Technical
|Nyakrom
|Odomaseman Senior High School
|Odomase
|Prampram Senior High
|PramPram
|Siddiq Senior High
|Agona Nyakrom
|Swedru Senior High
|Swedru
|T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High
|Esakyir
|Twifo Hemang Senior High Technical
|Hemang
|Twifo Praso Senior High
|Twifo Praso
|University Practise Senior High
|Cape Coast
|Winneba Senior High
|Winneba
Category B schools in Western Region
The Western Region has 23 Category B schools. Here is a list of some of the Category B technical schools and SHS schools in Ghana.
|Category B schools
|Location
|Adiembra Senior High
|Sekodi-Takoradi
|Ahantaman Girls' Senior High
|Sekondi-Ketan
|Amenfiman Senior High
|Wasa Akropong
|Asawinso Senior High
|Asawinso
|Benso Senior High Technical
|Benso
|Bompeh Senior High Technical
|Takoradi
|Daboase Senior High Technical
|Dabaose
|Esiama Senior High Technical
|Esiamo
|Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High
|Beposa
|Half Assini Senior High
|Half Assini
|New Juaben Senior High
|Koforidua
|Nsein Senior High
|Nsein-Axim
|Oti Boateng Senior High
|Ada-Koforidua
|Pentecost Senior High
|Koforidua
|Sefwi Bekwai Senior High
|Sefwi Bekwai
|Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior High
|Sefwi Wiaswo
|Sefwi-Wiaswo Senior High Technical
|Sefwi Wiaswo
|Shama Senior High
|Shama
|St. Joseph Senior High
|Sefwi Wiaswo
|S.D.A Senior High
|Asokore-Koforidua
|St. Mary's Boys Senior High
|Apowa
|Tarkwa Senior High
|Tarkwa
Category B schools in Northern Region
The Northern Region has three category B schools. Here is the list with their respective locations.
|Category B schools
|Location
|Kalpohin Senior High
|Tamale
|St. Joseph's Technical Institute
|Saboba
|Yendi Senior High
|Yendi
Category B schools in Western North Region
In this region, there are four learning institutions. Here is a list of these centres and their locations in the area.
|Category B schools
|Location
|Akontombra Senior High
|Akontombra
|Bia Senior High Technical
|Debiso Essiam
|Bodi Senior High
|Bodi
|Dadieso Senior High
|Dadieso
|Sefwi Bekwai Senior High
|Sefwi Bekwai
|Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High
|Sefwi Wiawso
|Sefwi-Wiawso SHTS
|Sefwi Wiawso
|St. Joseph Senior High,Sefwi Wiawso
|Sefwi Wiawso
|Asawinso Senior High
|Asawinso
Category B schools in Upper East Region
The Upper East Region has four category B centres of education. Here is the list of the schools in the region.
|Category B schools
|Location in the Upper East Region
|Bawku Senior High
|Bawku
|T. I. Alhmadiyya Senior High
|Wa
|Wa Senior High
|Wa
|Zebilla Senior High Technical
|Zebilla
Category B schools in Upper West Region
There are five Category B schools in the Upper West Region. Here is a list of four popular ones and where they are located.
|Category B school
|Location
|Kanton Senior High
|Tumu
|Lassie-Toulu Senior High
|Lassie
|Queen of Peace Senior High
|Nadowli
|St. Basilides Vocational and Technical Institute
|Kaleo
Category B schools in Oti Region
Before transforming to Senior High, candidates are required to select their choices of SHS from the seven categories based on their performance. One of the best category B SHS in Ghana from this region is Bueman Senior High.
|Category B schools
|Location in Oti Region
|Bueman Senior High
|Jasikan
|Okadjakrom Senior High Technical
|Okadjakrom
Category B schools in Volta Region
Some SHS perform better than others regardless of the categories, for example, The Aggrey Memorial Senior High. What category is Aggrey Memorial SHS? It is a Category B Senior High School whose students' academic performance has always been high compared to others.
|Category B schools
|Location
|Abutia Senior High Technical
|Abutia
|Agate Community Senior High
|Agate
|Akwamuman Senior High
|Atimpoku-Akasombo
|Anlo Senior High
|Anloga
|Awudome Senior High
|Tsito
|Baglo Ridge Senior High Technical
|Baglo
|Comboni Technical and Vocational Institute
|Sogakope
|E.P.C. Mawuko Girls Senior High
|Ho
|Have Technical Institute
|Have
|Keta Senior High Technical
|Keta
|Kpando Senior High
|Kpando
|Peki Senior High
|Peki
|Sogakope Senior High
|Sogakope
|Tanyigbe Senior High
|Tanyigbe
Education is a crucial necessity for an individual's healthy growth and development. Therefore, choosing where to get education and guidance with sufficient knowledge is important based on an individual's needs and educational level. The above category B schools in Ghana are a great start.
The list of best schools in Ghana is updated yearly by Ghana Education Service and is an excellent resource for students, parents, and teachers. Yen.com.gh has published an article listing over 100 best Senior High Schools in Ghana that are up to WAEC standards.
The schools you attend can impact your academic journey and experience. One of the key influences should be a school's track record of excellence achieved over the years. The West African Examination Centre has ensured that the Curriculum standards of the region have remained relevant and competitive to the other areas.
