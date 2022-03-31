20 talented black female comedians on top of their game right now

Comedy is among the most treasured forms of art today. Through it, comedians talk about pertinent issues, make light of moments, and pass enlightening information. Black female comedians have been on top of their game for a while now. Pioneers like Moms Mabley, who was the first African American woman to perform at the Apollo Theatre, and Lawanda Page set the precedent for comedians today.

Comedian Naomi Ekperigin performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Photo: FilmMagic

Popular black female comedians use their platforms to highlight the issues the black community faces. Even amidst the giggles, the female comedians know which subjects to touch on and how to use their comedy to bring positivity wherever they are.

It is always an amazing feeling to watch black female comedians on Netflix. Why so? It gives one assurance that the industry recognizes their effort.

20 black female comedians

Many black female comedians have made significant gains in the industry. Some of them have found fame through movies, television shows, stand-up, and writing. Here are some of the stars:

1. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Wanda Yvett Sykes is one of the most notable black female stand-up comedians on this list. Wanda first came into the limelight after her contributions to The Chris Rock show. She won a primetime Emmy award for the show in 1999. Some movies and TV shows Sykes has been featured in include:

Monster In Law (2005)

The Upshaws

Over the Edge (2006)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

2. Sommore

Comedian Sommore performs onstage during "Festival of Laughs" tour at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin.

Every fan of Sommore knows her as the "Diva of Contemporary Comedy". She has been doing comedy since 1992. The bold comedian and actress is known for her distinct style of comedy where she openly talks about sex, money, and equality among other topics. Some films Sommore has been featured in include:

Friday After Next (2002)

Soul Plane (2004)

Something New (2006)

Dirty Laundry (2006)

3. Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler attends the Black Carpet Premiere of Hidden Empire's new film "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett.

Comedian Aisha Tyler does everything. She is a podcaster, talk show host, actress, best-selling author, and activist. Tyler has been doing comedy since 1996. Some of the TV shows and movies the comedian has been featured are:

Whose Line is it Anyway?

Archer

Friends

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Balls of Fury (2007)

4. Gina Yashere

Comedian Gina Yashere performs during her appearance at Flappers Comedy Club And Restaurant Burbank in Burbank, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

The British comedian is not just popular in her birth country, but also on American television. Gina first hit the comedy stage in 1996. Her comedy revolves around race, pop culture, the status quo, and stereotypes. You will find her in TV shows like:

Bob Loves Abishola

The Rubbish World of Dave Spud

The Barbarian and the Troll

5. Maya Rudolph

Actress Maya Rudolph arrives on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky.

Many fans of Maya Rudolph know her from Saturday Night Live. The 49-year-old actress, comedian, and singer has been on the entertainment scene since 1996. Maya has appeared in films like:

Bridesmaids (2011)

Grown Ups (2010)

Sisters (2015)

Idiocracy (2006)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

6. Ellen Cleghorne

Ellen Cleghorne arrives at The Tonight Show. Photo: Joseph Del Valle

For about 4 decades, Ellen Cleghorne has maintained her spot as one of the most celebrated female black comedians. She became famous after being cast as a member of Saturday Night Live in 1991, a gig she had until 1995.

She is celebrated for her impeccable celebrity impressions among other things. Some of the movies that she has been featured in include:

MacArthur Park (2001)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2000)

7. Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd arrives at the 13th Annual African American Film Critics (AAFCA) Film Honors in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz.

Sherri Evonne Shepherd is never shy of airing her opinions. She has worked as a TV show host for multiple shows, her most famous being the co-host of the daytime talk show The View.

Sherri won an Emmy in 2009 thanks to her contribution to daytime TV while on The View. The star has been in showbiz since 1995 and has been cast in multiple films and TV shows such as:

Mr Iglesius

Dish Nation

Brian Banks (2018)

Imperfect High (2021)

8. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin.

Who is the most famous female comedian? It has to be Tiffany Haddish! What’s there not to love about her? She has an infectious laugh and will bring positivity and good vibes to any space she’s at. Tiffany is not only one of the funniest black women in the entertainment industry, but also one of the most influential.

The sassy 42-year-old started doing comedy in 1997. She has a Grammy Award for Best Comedy album and has been cast in movies like:

Girls Trip (2017)

Night School (2018)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Mad Families (2017)

9. Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson speaks onstage during The Game Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter.

Debra Wilson is a comedian, an actress, and a TV presenter. She first came into the limelight in 1992. Debra was the first African American female cast member of Mad TV in 1995. The movies she has been in include:

The 10 Year Plan (2014)

Nine Lives (2004)

Naked Angel (2011)

Cordially Invited (2007)

10. Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood, host of the CBS daytime series THE TALK scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson.

1989 will forever be a significant year for Sheryl Underwood as it is the year that got her name known. Sheryl became the first female finalist in 1989's Miller Lite Comedy Search.

The clout she got after that enabled her to gain prominence in the comedy world in the years that followed. The 58-year-old is also an actress and has been featured in films like:

Beauty Shop 2005

I Got the Hook Up 2 (2019)

Getting Played (2005)

The Odd Couple

The Talk

11. Jasmine Luv

Jasmine Luv attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison.

Are you looking for black social media comedians? Jasmine Luv is one of them. She is the kind of comedian that does not need the mainstream media to push her craft. Her female-driven sketch comedy attracts millions of fans and helps her grow her brand.

Her dedication when it comes to authentic content creation is what makes her stand out from her peers. Some of the TV shows Jasmine Luv has been part of include:

Starter Pack

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room

12. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California.Photo: Rich Fury

Who are the hottest comedians? Nicole Byer has to be mentioned. Many people recognize her as the host of the Netflix comedic reality bake-off series Nailed It! The series earned her double Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Nicole started comedy in 2009 and became famous for her work in the commentary series Girl Code. You can find her in other TV shows like Wipeout, Grand Crew, and Party Over Here.

13. Adele Givens

Adele Givens during Russell Simmons - Tribute to Def Comedy Jam at the American Black Film Festival at Lincoln Theatre in Miami Beach, FL, United States. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Adele Givens started her career in the late 1980s. The 61-year-old is also a writer, having authored books about comedy and her personal life. She has appeared on TV shows like:

The Hughleys

Moesha

The Parkers

Comedy Central Presents

Def Comedy Jam

Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry

Martin

Tracey Takes On

14. Naomi Ekperigin

Naomi Ekperigin performs onstage at Comedians You Should & Will Know hosted By Pete Holmes and the cast of HBO's "Crashing" during Vulture Festival LA. Photo: John Sciulli

The comedian, actress, and writer is recognized for her writings for the television shows Great News and Broad City. Naomi Ekperigin started doing comedy in college where she performed for other students and sometimes outside the college. She graduated in 2005 and after graduation started doing stand up as a career.

15. Sasheer Zamata

Zamata during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac.

Sasheer Zamata was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2017, a role that got her to be famous. The Home Economics actress had started doing comedy way earlier in 2005 before getting on SNL. Zamata has been cast in movies like:

The Weekend (2018)

The Outdorsman (2017)

Intimate Semaphores (2014)

16. Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams speaks onstage during the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Jessica Renee Williams is widely recognized for her input as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show and as co-host of the podcast 2 Dope Queens. The bubbly comedian started doing comedy in 2006 and is still active in the entertainment scene.

17. Jackee Harry

Jackée Harry in LETS BE REAL show on FOX. Photo: FOX.

If you enjoy following black sitcoms then you have definitely watched how skilled Jackee Harry is. Jackee is good at what she does, and that is why she is still relevant today, despite doing comedy since 1978.

She has been in shows like:

227

Sister Sister

Tia & Tamera

Everybody Hates Chris

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

18. Lala Milan

Actress Lala Milan visits the Build Series to discuss the BET Comedy Series “Boomerang” at Build Studio. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Social media enabled the least famous entertainers to advance their art. Lala Milan is among the female black comedians that can thank YouTube for their career growth. Lala is only 32 years but the impact she has in the comedy industry is massive. With close to 4 million followers on Instagram, Milan understands what it takes to build career.

19. Ashley Nicole Black

Ashley Nicole Black attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 2 Premiere at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Ashley Nicole Black is a comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She has a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Ashley started her comedy career at the Second City, where she first attended an improv class. Apart from stand-up comedy, you can watch her in TV shows like:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Tab Time

Canal Street (2019)

The Bag White (2014)

20. Luenell

Luenell (born Luenell Campbell) performs onstage at the Arie Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Paul Natkin

This list could not be complete with the black female comedian with short blonde hair. Who does not know Luenell Campbell? She is known as Luenell, which goes to show just how famous she is. The 63-year-old has been doing comedy since 1993. You can also watch her in films like:

School Dance (2014)

That’s My Bot (2012)

Budz House (2011)

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

Every black female comedian knows how to keep their audience entertained. The most famous comedians use their jokes to bring a difference in their art. Comedy is relative. What someone finds funny may not be hilarious to the next person. This is why comedians create their niche once they get to the limelight.

