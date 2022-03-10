Chucky movies in order: How to binge-watch the movies chronologically

Child's Play: Chucky is an American horror comedy film that follows the story of a notorious serial killer in the form of a doll. The franchise released the first film in November 1998. In 1988, the first was released, and seven other movies followed the first production. For a better watching experience, you may need to watch Chucky movies in order.

Watching Chucky movies chronologically can help your viewing experience and give you a better storyline perspective. However, there are several opinions on how to binge-watch it. While some movie enthusiasts suggest beginning with the trilogy Child's Play 1-3 because they prepare the groundwork, others suggest watching anyone you first lay your hands on.

How many Chucky movies are there now?

The Chucky series consists of nine movies in total. Here are all the Chucky movies in order and their years of production.

Child's Play (1998)

(1998) Child's Play 2 (1990)

(1990) Child's Play 3 (1991)

(1991) Bride of Chucky (1998)

(1998) Seed of Chucky (2004)

(2004) Chucky's Vacation Slides (DVD and Blu-ray) 2005

(DVD and Blu-ray) 2005 Curse of Chucky (2013)

(2013) Cult of Chucky (2017)

(2017) Child's Play (2019)

What order should you watch Chucky in?

Chucky's movies follow a sequence based on their release date. Are you wondering in what order you should watch the series or torn between the best way to binge-watch? Follow the chronological order. Below is a breakdown of all Chucky movies in order of release.

Child's Play (1988)

The first Child's Play movie was released in 1988. The first scene opens with a serial assassin and voodoo practitioner played by Brad Dourif. He transfers his essence and soul into the lifeless body of a doll after almost passing out from a gunshot.

He successfully transfers his essence to the doll and controls the life of a young boy, Andy, who was the owner at the time. Upon completing his first mission, he wrecks more havoc than he would have done in his original body. The movie was widely accepted and quickly became successful at the Box Office. This was when Child's Play franchise was created.

Child's Play 2 (1990)

Upon shaking the Hollywood industry with the impeccable performance and success of the first movie, a sequel was released two years after.

Andy is now placed in foster care because the sad incident in the prequel made his mom end up in a facility. Everything seems to be going well until a strange electrical malfunction resuscitates Chucky back to life, enabling him to continue where he stopped and further torment Andy.

Child's Play 3 (1991)

Andy is in for a rollercoaster of havoc. This time, it is at an increased rate. The boy is now a teenager, sixteen, and braces up to destroy Chucky. On the other hand, Good Guys factory tries to rebuild their toys following a backlash from the public.

However, the melted wax encompasses a drop of Chucky's blood and enables him to come alive as a new doll. This is the last sequel in the franchise to adopt Child's Play in its title. After these trilogies, Chucky became the adopted tagline from the movies.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Just as the title of the sequel changes, the storyline also takes a different turn. The Bride of Chucky is where the humour begins to set in. The character of Andy Barclay eventually takes a break. However, rather than focusing on Andy, the movie highlights the liaison between Chucky and a doll breathed life into by his former lover and confederate, Tiffany.

Seed of Chucky (2004)

The sequel to Bride of Chucky came with a mixed reaction from fans. The movie proceeds with Bride's emphasis on humour and satire but is less successful than the prequels. The first movie scene opens with Tiffany and Chucky's son, Glen, going out to learn about the parents he never knew.

Glen is terrified that his parents are invested in doing evil and killing people, while Chucky is equally surprised that his son has no interest in doing evil.

Chucky's Vacation Slides (2005)

The DVD version of Seed of Chucky was released a year after being shown in theatres. Talk about the patient's dog eating the fattest bone, the same holds for those who bought the DVD. However, they get a little something extra headlined Chucky's Vacation Slides.

In it, Chucky, his wife, and son look at their family vacation photograph, and Tiffany notices dead bodies behind them. She is shocked because she thought Chucky had stopped murdering people. Thus, with this revelation, she dumps him and goes away with their son. Chucky is left behind watching the photographs until a pizza delivery man arrives.

Curse of Chucky (2013)

The franchise's sixth instalment features Brad Dourif and his daughter Fiona Pierce. centres on Nica. Her mother was killed by Chucky years ago; she set out to confront him, although everyone feels it is wrong.

Cult of Chucky (2017)

In this sequel, Nica has landed in a mental institution after being blamed for the killings in the prequel. On the other hand, Chucky has some issues to resolve with his old antagonist alongside his former wife's assistance.

Child's Play (2019)

Child's Play 2019 is the Child's Play 1988 movies remake. It features Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky.

The remake shows a family traumatised by a dangerous and murderous doll. The doll owner, Andy, joins hands with other children in the neighbourhood to prevent the serial killer doll from wreaking more havoc.

What movie is Chucky the doll in?

The Chucky doll is in every Chucky movie. The doll made its appearance in 1988 in Child's Play and has been consistent since then. Although the doll was not real before the film was released, it comes from the fictional Good Guy toy line, which follows one of the brand's models after the spirit of a serial killer possesses it.

Will there be Chucky 8?

Yes. The TV series titled Chucky premiered on 12 October 2021 on Syfy and the USA network. The 8th episode, An Affair to Dismember, was reportedly broadcast on 30 November 2021.

Indeed, the Chucky movies in order give one a deep insight into the plot, theme, and storyline of the American horror drama series. Thus, it is better to watch them chronologically than randomly.

