Top 20 best Survivor seasons ranked with no spoilers

Survivor is a groundbreaking reality television series that has entertained and captivated viewers for many years. Since its premiere in 1997, the show has gained immense success, leading to various sequels. But with a rich tapestry of unforgettable seasons, which are the best in the franchise? Discover the best Survivor seasons ranked without spoilers.

The American CBS Survivor TV series cover art. Photo: @Survivor on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Survivor franchise is a reality competition television series produced in various countries worldwide. The show features a group of contestants deliberately marooned at an isolated location, and the last man standing wins the grand prize of $1,000,000.

The best Survivor seasons ranked

The Survivor TV series has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10. But in the Survivor season listing comprising 45 seasons (as of 2023), which ones rank high? According to Ranker and similar sites, here is a list of 20 Survivor seasons ranked with no spoilers.

1. Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Which Survivor season is the best? According to Ranker, season 20 (Heroes vs. Villains) has over 1,100 fan votes as of writing. The twentieth season of the franchise, held in Upolu, Samoa, aired from 11 February 2010 to 16 May 2010 and featured twenty contestants (heroes and villains) from two tribes of ten.

2. Survivor: Cagayan

Season 28, held in Palaui Island, Philippines, is among the top Survivor seasons of all time. It comprised eighteen new players divided into three tribes of six based on their dominant attributes of brawn, brains and beauty. It also had the return of the unique hidden immunity idol.

3. Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites

If you are looking for the best seasons of Survivor, season 16 is among the top-rated ones. Held in Koror, Palau, it was the third season to feature a cast of returning players. The castaways had two tribes of ten, comprising the Favourites tribe and the Fans tribe.

4. Survivor: Cambodia – Second Chance

Season 31 ranks high in the list of Survivor seasons. The show, filmed in Koh Rong, Cambodia, featured twenty returning contestants chosen by an online public vote. It also featured several new alterations to the game format, including hidden immunity idols, increased regular tribes and the vote stealer.

5. Survivor: Winners At War

Season 40 was filmed in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji and featured twenty returning winners from past instalments competing for a $2 million prize. Season 40 introduced the "edge of extinction" twist, where voted-out players could opt to stay for a chance to return to the game. It also included fire tokens, a currency remaining players could use to buy rewards or advantages.

6. Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Season 37, held in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, featured 20 new contestants divided into two tribes of two biblical figures, David and Goliath. David comprised ten underdogs, while Goliath ten overachievers. The season premiered on 26 September 2018 and concluded with a live season finale on 19 December 2018.

7. Survivor: Pearl Islands

Season 7, filmed in Pearl Islands, Panama, had a pirate culture theme and consisted of sixteen players split into two original tribes, Drake and Morgan. The teams were named after English explorer Sir Francis Drake and Welsh explorer Henry Morgan, respectively. Notable episodes include Me and My Snake, What the...?, and Flames and Endurance.

8. Survivor: Cook Islands

Season 13, filmed in Aitutaki, Cook Islands, had 20 contestants divided into four tribes by ethnicity. The tribes had names from the Cook Islands: Manihiki, Puka Puka, Aitutaki, and Rarotonga. Notable episodes include Flirting and Frustration, Ruling the Roost, and This Tribe Will Self-Destruct in 5, 4, 3...

9. Survivor: Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands

Season 18, filmed in Jalapão, Tocantins, Brazil, featured 16 contestants initially divided into two tribes. Exile Island returned this season with new twists of two castaways being sent there instead of one. Notable episodes include The Poison Apple Needs to Go, They Both Went Bananas, and I Trust You But I Trust Me More.

10. Survivor: China

Season 15 was filmed in Mountain Lu West Sea, Jiujiang, China, becoming the first complete American TV series to be filmed entirely within China. The season premiered on 20 September 2007, featuring sixteen players split into two original tribes, Fei Long (Flying Dragon) and Zhan Hu (Fighting Tiger).

11. Survivor: Philippines

Season 25, filmed in Caramoan, Philippines, featured 15 new and three returning castaways. The contestants consisted of three tribes based on animals: Tandang (Rooster), Kalabaw (Carabao) and Matsing (Monkey). Notable episodes include Don't be Blinded by the Headlights, Little Miss Perfect, and Million Dollar Question.

12. Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Season 33, filmed in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, featured two initial tribes of ten new castaways divided by generation. They included Gen X, born between 1963 and 1982, and Millennials, born between 1984 and 1997. Notable episodes include Love Goggles, Still Throwin' Punches, and About to Have a Rumble.

13. Survivor: Kaôh Rōng — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty

Season 32, filmed in Koh Rong, Cambodia, featured players initially divided into three tribes of six based on dominant attributes. The attributes included brains (intelligence), brawn (athleticism), and beauty (attractiveness and charisma).

14. Survivor: Blood vs. Water

Season 27, filmed in Palaui Island, Philippines, featured returning castaways and their loved ones competing against each other. It was the third consecutive season, and the ninth season overall, to feature returning contestants.

15. Survivor: The Amazon

Season 6, filmed in Amazonas, Brazil, featured 16 gender-diverse competitors. The tribes were named Jaburu (all-female) and Tambaqui (all-male), named after a native stork and a native fish, respectively. Notable episodes include Storms, Sour Grapes, and And Then There Were Four.

16. Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water

Season 29, filmed in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, featured a new cast of loved ones competing against each other. This season saw the return of Exile Island. Notable episodes include Blood is Blood, Let's Make a Move, and This Is My Time.

17. Survivor: Panama — Exile Island

Season 12, filmed in the Pearl Islands off the coast of Panama, featured 16 players initially split into four tribes. The four tribes categorised by sex and age were named after four islands in the Pearl Islands. They comprised young men (Viveros), older men (La Mina), young women (Bayonetta), and older women (Casaya).

18. Survivor: Palau

Season 10 was filmed on the island of Koror in Palau and comprises 14 episodes of twenty players. For the second time since the franchise premiered, the contestants selected the tribes instead of the producers. Season 10 consists of two tribes: Ulong (named after Ulong Island, Palau) and Koror (named after the capital city of Palau at the time).

19. Survivor: The Australian Outback

Season 2 was filmed at Goshen cattle station, Herbert River, Queensland, Australia and featured 16 participants competing over 42 days. It was the first season to have more than 39 days of gameplay. Season 2 consists of two tribes: Ogakor (crocodile in the Kunjen language) and Kucha (kangaroo in the Pakanha language).

20. Survivor: Borneo

Season 1 is the first American CBS franchise series, premiering on 31 May 2000. Season 1, filmed in Pulau Tiga, Malaysia, consisted of 16 contestants divided into two tribes, Pagong and Tagi. Memorable episodes include Suspicion, Friends?, and The Most Deserving.

Is Survivor Gabon a good season?

Yes, it is. However, the discussion of whether the show was a good season depends on your personal preferences. If you enjoy episodes with unpredictable gameplay and intense character moments, you might find Survivor: Gabon an entertaining watch. However, if you prefer episodes with strategic gameplay and a clear, deserving winner, you might like something else.

Do you get paid to be on Survivor?

Yes, contestants do get paid for their participation in the show. However, the exact amounts can vary depending on the specific season. According to Nicki Swift, the winner receives a grand prize of $1 million, with the runner-up receiving $100,000.

In addition, the first person voted off gets around $2,500 to $3,500, and those on the jury receive around $40,000. Furthermore, every contestant participating in the live reunion show gets an additional $10,000.

What is the best episode of Survivor?

According to IMDb, the best episode is Like Selling Your Soul to the Devil/My Wheels Are Spinning from season 31, episode 10, rated 9.3 out of 10. However, rankings can vary depending on personal preferences and different sources. For example, Inside Survivor lists the episode Going Down In Flames as their best.

Above are the best Survivor seasons ranked with no spoilers. They comprise thrilling and memorable instalments celebrated for their memorable castaways, unexpected twists, strategy and iconic moments.

