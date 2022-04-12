Who is Fidelis Anosike? Age, ex-wife, family, marriage, net worth

Even though Fidelis Anosike is a successful entrepreneur, little was known about him before he started dating actress Rita Dominic. For Nollywood fans, Rita needs no introduction because she has graced the screens for several years with the best Nollywood films. The curiosity of people was finally brought to an end when it emerged that the beautiful actress had found love in the businessman.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic posing.

Source: UGC

It is life on the fast lane for Fidelis Anosike who managed to capture the heart of one of the prettiest actresses in Africa. This has thrust him into stardom as the man Rita Dominic wants to spend the rest of her life with. As a result, people want to know more about Fidelis’ background and how he managed to charm Dominic.

Early life

Fidelis Anosike was born in 1966 in a place called Umueri in Anambra State. The exact date and month in which he was born have not been disclosed. His parents had 8 children, five of them being boys and the rest girls.

Life was not easy when Fidelis was growing up because his father who was a junior officer died at the age of 52. His mother had to labour all by herself in order to coach her children. She singlehandedly saw Fidelis through school.

He went to school in Imo State and then proceeded to the College of Benin. He graduated in 1990 with a degree in Creative Arts from the institution when he was 24 years old. He also studied at Harvard Business School.

Career

The writer was 24 years old when he completed his university education and he immediately founded the Folio Media Group. It is a content creation and distribution company with its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company deals in print and packaging, multimedia distribution, occasions and leisure, and inventive options among many other things. The career of Fidelis kicked off with the Daily Times which shone prominence on him as a talented publisher.

As a result, he rose through the ranks quickly to become the company’s publisher. The experience he gained there was vital in him launching his own company.

Folio Media Group

His firm owns one of the most profitable newspapers in Nigeria, the Daily Times Nigeria which was founded in 1926 and is the oldest newspaper in the country. He bought the newspaper in 2007 and revived it following its shutdown by the federal government.

Through the newspaper, Mr Fidelis owns The Times Heroes Award, Miss Nigeria Pageant and Nigeria Our Heritage Grand book. The subsidiaries of the Folio Media Group include:

Times Multimedia

Folio Investment and Trading Company

Folio Communications PLC

1st October

Folio Communication is probably the biggest among his companies. It is a digital communication company that aims at providing quality content using digital technology. The digital frontier gave back the Daily Times its lost glory by relying on the digital revolution on the African continent to bring in new clients.

Who is Fidelis Anosike’s wife?

During the 2020 festive season, veteran Nigerian actress Rita Dominic surprised her fans after she posted a couple of images with Mr Fidelis Anosike on Instagram as she wished the world a happy Christmas. It was the first time rumours of Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic being in a relationship emerged.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic enjoy good moments.

Source: Getty Images

Their love was evident for all to see as they rocked matching outfits. Apparently, the two had been together for a while. The couple made it official and got married on 19th April 2022.

The publisher is alleged to have been married twice before he met Rita Dominic. The identity of the previous wife has not been disclosed as of this writing. When it comes to Rita, there have been rumours that she has dated several men in the past.

At one time, it was alleged that she had a secret affair with Jim Iyke. Another celebrity mill claims she dated former Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi. Other celebrities on the list include Banky W and LKT. However, all the above were never confirmed hence remain mere speculations.

Fidelis Anosike's wife Rita Dominic poses for a photo.

Source: Twitter

What is Fidelis Anosike's net worth?

The media guru happens to be a self-made millionaire. Through his wise investments, he has been able to grow his wealth over the years. He is believed to have a net worth of about $2 million. His money trickles in through his career as an entrepreneur and owner of Folio Media Group.

Fidelis Anosike's fast facts

Who is Fidelis Anosike? He is a Nigerian media and communications guru who founded Folio Media Group. Who is Fidelis Anosike’s ex-wife? His first wife's name is Chioma. Is Fidelis Anosike Rita Dominic’s husband? Yes. The two were in a relationship but officially got married on 19th April 2022. How old is Fidelis Anosike? He is 56 years old as of 2022. Where did Fidelis Anosike go to school? He went to the University of Benin and Harvard Business School. How old was Fidel when he founded Folio Media Group? He was 24 years old. How rich is Fidelis Anosike? He has a net worth of about $2 million.

Many men have dreamt of having Rita Dominic’s hand for marriage but it is Fidelis Anosike who has won the race. It goes without saying that the actress was keen on getting herself a handsome man to be her companion and that she did. It is the hope of her fans that this union will be lifelong for both of them.

