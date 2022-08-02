Friends is an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 22nd September 1994 to 6th May 2004. The plot revolved around the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in New York, a story many can relate to. The series had an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. They were in their twenties and thirties at the time. Over twenty-eight years later, some of the cast still looks youthful. Are the Friends cast plastic surgery rumours true?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cast members of NBC's comedy series Friends. Photo: Warner Bros. Television

Source: Getty Images

When the hugely popular show premiered in 1994, the effects were instantaneous. The theme song was everywhere, and even the Rachel haircut was everywhere. Twenty-eight years later, the show hasn't just endured; it has exploded. The show's enduring popularity is due to a new crop of binge-watching Gen-Zers worldwide who see themselves in the show's characters.

When Friends: The Reunion aired on 27th May 2021, the show's young and old fans were tuned in. It had been years since the cast was in the same room together when it aired. Looking at the actors almost three decades later, they didn't seem to have aged that much. How many of the Friends cast members have gotten plastic surgery to maintain their good looks?

Friends cast plastic surgery: who has had a cosmetic procedure done?

One of the best or worst parts about being an actor is that your appearance matters, maybe even more than your talent. Many actors are known to have strict diet plans and exercise a lot to maintain a great outward appearance, and some have turned to cosmetic procedures. So, how many of the Friends cast have had plastic surgery?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Courteney Cox

Producer/Actor Courteney Cox from Starz’ ‘Shining Vale’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Out of the whole cast on Friends, Courteney Cox has probably been the most open about the work she has done. Cox played the loveable, cleaning-obsessed Monica, who iconically lost her apartment to Joey and Chandler in a game of Trivia. Courteney, who was just 30 years old in the first season of Friends, is now almost 60 while still maintaining her youthful looks.

Courteney Cox has previously admitted to having the non-surgical treatment of dermal fillers on her cheeks. Fillers are used to plump skin sections that have lost their elasticity due to old age. The procedure is used to replace soft tissue while filling in wrinkles.

Fans speculated that the actress may have had more than the recommended amount when she appeared to have a puffy look. Courteney Cox's before and after plastic surgery pictures attest to this change in her appearance.

Since then, Cox has let most of her surgeries fade in recent years. She has great advice for those who may be interested in Courteney Cox's plastic surgery. She advises others to err on the side of caution and go for subtle procedures that won't change their appearance. In a quote to Allure, she said:

So you walk out, and you don't look so bad, and you think, no one noticed — it's good. Then, somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person's amazing. They do this person, who looks so natural.' You meet them, and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered.

2. Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Phoebe is the quirky twin who carries triplets for her brother. Viewers love her for her humour and her songwriting abilities—especially the infamous song Smelly Cat.

When the pilot episode aired in 1994, Lisa Kudrow was barely 31. The actress is now twice the age and has maintained the twinkle in her eye that makes viewers love her so. The actress has largely steered clear of cosmetic surgeries. This is evidenced by the graceful ageing signs visible on her.

However, the actress admitted that she underwent a successful rhinoplasty procedure when she was sixteen. Rhinoplasty, more often referred to as a nose job, is a procedure where the nose's appearance is altered. The results of her procedure are natural and in keeping with the natural proportions of her face.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel and was 25 years old when filming began. Aniston's looks have barely changed in the decades since then, and her name tops every list of ageless 90s actresses. While Jennifer has denied getting any work done, she admits that she has tried them before. In an interview with People in 2007, she stated:

I'm not saying I haven't tried it. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.

When asked the secret behind her ageless beauty, Jennifer credits non-invasive treatments like micro-current facials. She also swears that drinking plenty of water is the secret to her healthy, plump skin. She also admits to undergoing a rhinoplasty procedure when she was young.

4. David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer attends a conversation with James Burrows at The 92nd Street Y, New York on June 08, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

David Schwimmer gained worldwide recognition for his role as Ross Geller on Friends. The actor has been accused of having undergone rhinoplasty to correct the shape of his nose. Others also allege that the actor underwent face upliftment surgery. Nonetheless, he has never confirmed any of the allegations. Therefore, David Schwimmer's plastic surgery rumours cannot be confirmed.

5. Matt Leblanc

Matt LeBlanc as Adam on the season four premiere of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, April 2 on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Eddy Chen

Source: Getty Images

Matt Leblanc is famous for his portrayal of Joey on Friends. The actor who delivered such timeless performances has never publicly spoken about plastic surgery. However, he has spoken candidly about his struggles with weight gain after the show ended.

6. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry played Chandler on Friends. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on Friends, had gone through a public battle with addiction that started when he was still on the show. In 2011, he removed himself from the public eye and had been sober since then. During the reunion episode, Matt appeared much older than he did when playing Chandler, which had fans wondering whether Matthew Perry's botox rumours were true.

Has Matthew Perry gotten plastic surgery to maintain his youthful looks? The actor has never spoken about plastic surgery publicly.

Have you ever wondered how the Friends cast manages to look so good almost twenty years after the show ended? Some of the actors and actresses have been candid about going under the knife. Therefore, some of the Friends cast plastic surgery rumours are true.

Have you watched Young Famous and African? Yen.com.gh recently published an article detailing who among the cast members is the wealthiest.

Here is everything you need to know about the Young Famous and African cast members and their current net worth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh