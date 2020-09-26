15 of the best sites to read manga online for free and what you can read

Manga and anime are two gigantic industries with rich histories. Since their introduction to the western world, many have come to love them. You can find content that represents your experiences or dreams regardless of who you are. From superhero stories to romantic comedies, there is a legend for everyone. But to read these stories, you must use the best sites to read manga online.

Nowadays, people of all ages have developed a passion for comics and cartoons. Manga is increasing in popularity because most stories are fascinating and funny. As everything moves online, manga hasn't been left behind. You can now access your favourite manga stories at the click of a button. This is more convenient than waiting for your magazine subscription.

Best sites to read manga online for free

While there are many manga sites, not all of them have the best content for you to read. Besides, some charge a fee. This list of the top best sites to read manga on mobile or desktop will come in handy for anyone looking for free manga sites.

1. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the world's most prominent collection of anime and manga. It allows users to watch anime shows and movies and read manga online. The website has an enormous library of over 1,000 anime titles.

You can get both past and new stories to read either for free or at a premium rate. Unlike many websites, Crunchyroll uploads a variety of the hottest manga series. Some of the best titles you can read include Knight's & Magic, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tale, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Features

The site is imbibed with a fast and straightforward user interface.

Subscribers get updates and the latest information on news and shows.

Crunchyroll supports Web, Android, and iOS platforms.

2. Viz Media

Viz Media is a leading website for manga and other comics. It is also home to some of the best anime brands you can access monthly at a small subscription fee. The website publishes hundreds of unique manga series. You can get battling ninjas, wild pirate adventures, samurai warriors, and creepy ghouls, among others.

Although you can access some content on Viz Media at a subscription fee, the website also has a free option. It allows you to get previews of some specific titles for free.

The advantage is that you will know what the site offers before committing to a membership. Since Viz Media is also a distributor of most manga in North America, many people consider it the best site to read manga online.

Features

Viz Media offers free and subscription-based online comics in different genres.

Users can select adventure, romance, mystery, and thousands of volumes from any of these genres.

The website supports platforms like Android and iOS.

3. ComiXology

ComiXology is the digital comic book arm of Amazon that distributes comics and publishes top manga stories. It has a large selection of over 100,000 comic books, manga, and novels. You can use its service to find the latest and upcoming releases and submit your publications. The website also displays weekly listings of new titles, which you can view by issue.

Furthermore, you can get weekly columns, podcasts, news, and blogs. As a user, you can comment on comic books you have already read. ComiXology has a service called ComiXology Unlimited that allows you to read mangas for free but for a limited trial period.

Once you subscribe, you will access thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga, which you can read offline on all supported devices. This makes ComiXology one of the best sites to read manga offline.

Features

The website offers free reading for a limited period and supports offline reading to save comics.

It has an interface that is easy to navigate.

ComiXology furnishes subscribers with weekly columns, podcasts, news, and blogs.

The platform supports the web, iPhone, Kindle Fire, and Android.

4. Book Walker

Book Walker is an online eBook store for manga. It is one of the best websites that allow users to check out free and exclusive eBooks and get deals on the latest releases. Each selection of free eBooks is different every month. That means you can access new titles as soon as you complete the one you are reading.

You can also use Book Walker to collect digital novels and store them on your device. You will get access to exclusive titles, such as The Combat Baker and Automation Novels. Furthermore, the service gives you bonus content with every purchase.

The content can include free wallpapers, interviews, short stories, and illustrations. Although you can get some eBooks for free, you need to create an account with the service to access them.

Features

Comics can be grouped according to their price for easy sorting or their genres like fantasy, drama, action, horror, and others.

Users are offered options to find and purchase free, on-sale, and pre-order anime cartoons.

The site supports devices like PC, iOS, and Android.

5. Manga Plus

It is an online manga reading platform available to users globally. publishes some of the greatest stories and titles covering Naruto, Dragon Ball, and others, such as One Piece manga read online.

As one of the best reading sites, it gives you free access to the latest chapters of your favourite stories. Whenever a new release is available in Japan, the website ensures its followers in other countries get it simultaneously.

Features

The website allows users to watch cartoons in landscape or portrait;

Subscribers can check for updates on their favourite manga;

There is a favourite list where users can add their favourite comics;

The operating systems and devices supported are iOS and Android.

6. Renta!

Renta! is a licensed website specialising in harlequin, romance, and yaoi manga. It is one of the best sites to read manga, especially for those that want a ton of exclusive content on love, romance, and more.

If you want to read romance manga, you will have to pay a small fee to rent the title. The rental period is 48 hours, or you can go for the unlimited offer. Also, the site allows you to buy points that you can use to get more stories. Prices start from $1. You can access Renta! on a PC, smartphone, or tablet.

Features

Host a lot of romance and erot*c manga genres like comedy, drama, and action.

The site has easy-to-search genres heading under new releases, upcoming manga, best manga, and others.

The supported devices include personal computers, smartphones, and tablets.

7. ComicWalker

ComicWalker is one of the best free online manga websites for comic fans. It offers over 3,000 popular comics for free. You can ComicWalker to browse different titles, including Accel World, Eyesight Test, Mosaic Roll, and The Fox's Wedding. You will get romance, battle, science fiction, subculture, and more.

Although it is free to read manga on ComicWalker, you must create an account with the service. Once you register, you can add titles to your favourites so that it becomes easy for you to access them. Also, the website will notify you whenever it has new content for the comics you added to your favourites. You can access all the stories via a desktop or mobile browser.

Features

ComicWalker has a user-friendly and smooth layout.

Manga can be sorted on the site using filtering settings based on genre, creator, author, or ratings and reviews.

It supports only the web platform.

8. Coolmic

Coolmic provides original Japanese digital comics. It has many original and classic anime and manga for children and adults. The site also boasts popular titles and new releases, which you can only access via a smartphone. All of the first episodes provided by the service are free.

However, subsequent episodes are not free; you access them by buying tickets to unlock the content. The advantage is that you will get all the genres you need, including romance, boys' love, girls, young adults, and more.

Although the stories are only available on a smartphone, you do not need to install an app to read them. You can access your account and library via a browser as a subscriber.

Features

The site provides users with free access to all the first episodes, while subsequent episodes are paid for at an affordable subscription fee;

Manga comics and stories can be read on a smartphone without using the app;

The Coolmic platform supports smartphones.

9. Mangamo

Mangamo is a manga subscription service that gives unlimited access to hundreds of comic titles. It gets its content from experienced publishers and creators who translate stories into English. You can use the app to read over 300 publications of various genres and get new chapters, which the service adds daily. The app is available on iOS for iPad and iPhone.

The app has many features that make Mangamo the best place to read manga online. It has quality graphic images and a customised reader that automatically tracks and manages your titles.

As a subscriber, the service will charge you $4.99 to access its content through its app. Since the service only works with publishers, everything provided is legal.

Features

The site has high-quality graphic images.

It gives access to unlimited comics of all genres with a monthly subscription fee.

The app supports iOS and Android platforms.

10. Manga Planet

Manga Planet is a licensed Japanese manga library. It offers a convenient and straightforward service that allows users to read manga online. You can access most chapters for free or through a flat monthly subscription plan. The free content on the site is available to all users without account registration. But it is far much better to create an account than to access free content.

As a member, you can access your favourite titles, view your history, and get all the new content released by the publisher. The service allows members to request new stories and get them whenever possible. Although a premium service costs $6.99 monthly, Manga Planet does not have a mobile application. You can read stories via an online reader.

Features

The platform offers online manga with a monthly subscription fee.

A site visitor is offered a free trial period, after which a subscription is required.

The site supports the web, iOS, and Android platforms.

11. Mangainn

This is one of the best sites to read manga comics. The site is a host to popular and many of the hottest free comics. Their archive is updated frequently to reflect the latest and anticipated animation and stories.

Mangainn offers a large collection of manga from several genres and types. This is in combination with their English dubbed subtitles. Some of their exciting manga collections include Naruto Manga online, Bleach Manga, Kingdom Manga, One Piece Manga, and Fairy Tale Manga.

Features

The website is well organised, with frequent updates to their online comic store.

Users are allowed multiple filters and search options to sort manga according to their choice.

It boasts nice graphics and a visually appealing user interface.

The platform supported is the web.

12. Webtoons

Webtoon is a South Korean platform launched in 2004, and it is home to epic sagas, manga, short stories, manhwa, and daily comic strips. It holds one of the largest collections of comics and web cartoons that cut across many genres like romance, comedy, fantasy, action, and horror.

Users can easily search for their favourite manga based on originals, popularity, genre, and canvas. The website also allows users to search for their manga stories based on days, authors, or chapters.

Features

The website makes it easy for an author to publish their manga.

Manga is grouped by original, genre, popular, and canva.

Webtoon supports iOS and Android platforms.

13. Bato.To

Bato.To offer users free online books where they can find groups and forums whose interests fall within a particular manga comic. Interacting with users in the forum can offer great opportunities to those who wish to learn how to read manga.

It is among the best safe sites to read manga while supporting a stable platform for subscribers to chat with one another. Bato is furnished with a user-friendly interface that supports users from different operating systems, especially the web, Android, and iOS.

Features

It has a special section for newly released comics and an update section.

Subscribers can customise the colour of their webpage as well the theme of the website according to their choice.

It is easy to search your favourite stories using advanced filters to narrow their search.

The website supports groups, chat communities, and manga forums for interaction among users.

14. MangaKakalot

MangaKakalot is one of the best legal sites to read manga online. Users can wade through thousands of new comics updated daily and grouped for an easy location using search filters. The website offers free hot and entertaining manga to their library every day.

MangaKakalot is touted as one of the fastest-growing online free manga reading websites, with over seventy-five million titles. When reading exciting stories like Evergreen and Midnight, with many chapters on this website, a subscriber can use the Bookmark button to get notifications on the latest chapters whenever they are released.

Features

The website helps user surf through thousands of entertaining and exciting stories in several genres.

New releases are added daily to their online data platform for subscribers' perusal.

Allows subscribers to access free stories using their mobile devices.

The supported platform is the web.

15. Honto

Honto has a user-friendly interface making it one of the many loved online manga-reading websites. The collections can be sorted by curators, e-books, most popular, or new arrivals.

In Honto, users can access a vast range of Japanese comic stories such as Ishiguro, Kawamoto, Kitaoka and many other exhilarating stories that keep the subscribers glued to their screens.

Features

The website offers users manga in different categories, such as comedy, romance, action, horror, and adventure.

Special sorting groups include new arrivals, ranking, e-books, and curators.

The website supports platforms like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Some of the best sites to read manga are the ones listed above. These services allow you to access thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga. Although most websites are premium, some give you a free trial.

