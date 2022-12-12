Over the years, the movie industry has grown with the advancement in technology, leading to better graphics and overall quality of videos and sounds. In movies nowadays, it is incredible to watch the behind-the-scenes and discover how they made the fantasies look natural. Without taking anything away from the video editors and engineers, what's the most complex movie sequence ever shot?

The most complex movies often have intricate plots and scenes, making viewers want to rewatch them until they can fully comprehend them. A better understanding of such movies allows the viewer to appreciate the efforts the director, producer, actors, and everyone on the project put into them. For some scenes to appear realistic, it takes more than the average financial and human resources and time to perfect them.

10 most difficult scenes ever filmed

A movie scene may appear normal to viewers, but some were rehearsed several to perfect them. But then, you may want to ask if you are watching one of the most complicated movies. Below are some of the scenes of the most difficult movies to have been filmed:

1. 28 Days Later - The scene depicting London’s abandonment

28 Days Later is a Zombie-horror movie released in 2002 and credited with the rebirth of the zombie apocalypse genre. The film opens with the central character, Jim, waking up from a coma in an abandoned hospital and exploring London's deserted streets. This scene was thanks to the effort of law enforcement agents, who ensured that London roads were closed off from road users until the scenes were captured.

2. The Bridge on the River Kwai - The scene of a collapsing Bridge

Directed by Dabid Lean, this is an epic war movie based on a novel by Pierre Boulle in 1952. It features actors like William Holden, Jack Hawkins, Alec Guinness, and Sessue Hayakawa. It is one of the movies with the most complicated plots back in the pre-CG era, and the scene toward the end of the film puts it on this list. most complicated plot

The scene involves the collapse of a bridge while a train was crossing over it, and the decision of the filmmakers to build a lifesize bridge instead of just destroying a scale model was mindblowing at the time. Bringing this to reality meant a considerable investment in time and money, but the result was captivating, so it was worth it.

3. Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol - The scene at the Burj Khalifa

The Mission Impossible movie series is known for its captivating plots and scenes. The scene in the MI: Ghost Protocol, where Tom Cruise had to go up the Burj Khalifa, the tallest artificial building in the world, takes the cake.

It is mesmerizing to watch him running, climbing, and maneuvering his way up the building while contending with the wind. Special attention was given to details in this scene so that precautions could be taken in case the stunt went wrong.

4. The Dark Knight - The scene of The Joker’s pursuit

In The Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan attempted to create a practical version of Gotham City. He used a couple of determined aesthetics and incorporated a lot of practical effects in action scenes. This was obvious in the scene where Batman, in his Batpod, chased Joker, who tried to escape in a big tractor-trailer.

The scene depicted intense action and suspense as The Joker evaded capture and left a trail of destruction in his wake. The scene ended with The Joker's capture, but only after he had caused significant damage and disruption to the city.

5. Titanic - The scene where the Titanic sinks

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the movie is when the ship starts to sink, and James Cameron drives his point home using the green screen technique. As the ship begins to go down, chaos and panic ensue as people try to get onto lifeboats or find other ways to escape. The scene is depicted with a sense of urgency and desperation as people struggle to survive in the freezing water.

6. Kill Bill: Volume 1 - The Crazy 88 fight

In what could be touted as one of the most complicated movies ever, Quentin Tarantino upped the game in the scene of the Crazy 88 fight in Kill Bill: Volume One. Uma Thurman, Uma Thurman, who played The Bride, is enclosed by several sword-wielding bodyguards.

However, she masterfully sent them all to their death in what looks like an artist dipping their brush in a paint of red and splashing it on the canvas to create a dark, thrilling artwork. The scene was more captivating with the fireworks and exaggerated sword swishings during the fight.

7. Apocalypse Now - The Smell of Napalm in the Morning

In 1979, Francis Ford Coppola relied on realistic effects to develop the massive blasts and war scenes in Apocalypse Now. This was because computer graphics were unavailable, unlike now when they make the pillar of Hollywood filmmaking.

The famous napalm scene was created by cameras capturing real F-5 Tiger fighter jets gliding in formation over an enormous explosion. But, what gives this scene its most iconic aura is Robert Duvall saying, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

8. Saving Private Ryan - Scene of the D-Day

Saving Private Ryan is also among the most complex movies to watch. This movie was set during the Second World War and was about soldiers' sacrifices for their country. The scene is depicted with intense action and chaos as the soldiers fight through the defences and try to secure a foothold on the beach.

The battle scenes after the troops landed on Omaha Beach were captured with hand-held cameras, a preference that the director, Steven Spielberg, made to increase the catharsis felt by the viewers.

This made the execution of the scene unusually long, as it took more than one month to complete shooting.

9. Victoria

What is the longest continuous shot in a movie? Victoria holds the longest unbroken shot in the history of cinema. It was filmed in real-time, with actors free to improvise dialogues while sticking to the root storyline. The movie was shot continuously for two hours and 18 minutes, captivating the viewers with a descent into chaos after a nightclub link-up.

10. Memento

Released in 2000, Memento is one of the most incomprehensible movies ever shot as it features the attempt of a man with the inability to retain new memories to find the person who murdered his wife.

The last thing he remembers is his wife's murder; subsequently, the scenes in the movie vary between telling the story forward and backwards. In each case, there is an attempt to reveal new information about the lead character’s mission.

What's the most complex movie sequence ever shot? The list is inexhaustible and will vary from one person to another. However, one takeaway is acknowledging the efforts filmmakers put into ensuring that the viewers are treated to captivating and enthralling movie plots in each scene.

