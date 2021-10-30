Luxury cars stolen from US headed to Ghana impounded by US Police

Stolen vehicles sent to Ghana have been arrested

The vehicles were being transported from New Jersey, USA

An investigation is currently underway between the CID and US security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized stolen vehicles believed to cost about $ 500,000 and $ 600,000 at ports in New York and New Jersey in the United States.

Vehicles from unsuspecting car owners across the United States include; Mercedes Benz, 2020 G-wagon, Range Rovers, and other luxury cars, CNBC reported.

New York Customs CEO Dean Panzarino said the stolen cars were from Houston, Texas, and Illinois and should have been sold overseas.

"Right here, I'm going to say about ¢ 500,000 and ¢ 600,000 big money to be made," he told CNBC's Andrea Day.

How they work is that the stolen cars are packed in transport boxes and sent to ports by tracker train, after which they are shipped to West African countries such as Ghana for sale at exorbitant prices.

