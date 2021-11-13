Gabby Otchere Darko has released the funeral video of a woman who had children with ten men

The presidential adviser described her as an amazing woman

Gabby stirred controversy when he condemned proponents of the anti-LGBTQ bill

Presidential adviser, Gabby Otchere-Darko, posted a video of a funeral occasion where the deceased – a woman – had had ten children with ten different men.

The funeral, held somewhere in Accra, saw pallbearers dance along with a coffin carved to depict the fertile part of a man.

“I am told this was the final funeral rites with the casket of an amazing woman who died leaving behind 10 children from 10 different men here in Ghana. May she rest in p…,” he tweeted.

Gabby has been in the news of late following his controversial stance on the anti-LGBTQ bill currently being debated in the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee.

The political figure condemned proponents of the bill. He also warned of the economic implications for Ghana when it comes to investment and development projects like the one-district-one-factory initiative.

Source: Yen News