14-year-old, 4 others arrested for robbery at Ejura Sekyedumase

The police in Ejura in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 14-year-old boy and four other people for robberies on highways in the Bono East and Ashanti regions

They mostly attacked their victims on the highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region, and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area in the Ashanti Region.

In a police press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police stated that the suspects were arrested after extensive surveillance of their activities.

The four suspects are Ajara Sagu, Rashid Ibrahim, Ibrahim Iddrisu, Musah Arijuma together with a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested at Ejura after extensive police surveillance on their activities," the statement noted.

Upon the arrest of the suspects, the police also revealed that a number of items and some amounts of money were found with the suspects.

Among the items found and retrieved were assorted mobile phones, an Infinix charger and a lady’s handbag.

Other items suspected to have been robbed from commuters and retrieved from them included one unregistered Apsonic Aloba motorbike and the amount of two thousand, two hundred and seventy-nine Ghana Cedis (GHS 2,279).

