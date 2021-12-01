E-levy to be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% - Afenyo Markin reveals

The deputy majority leader has revealed that the e-levy would be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, who also doubles as the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin has revealed that the e-levy would be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

According to him, the government has heard the cries of the Ghanaian people on the newly introduced e-levy and decided to do something about it.

He said there is a serious consideration to reduce the initial percentage of 1.75 to 1.5.

Deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin Photo credit: Joynews

“... for nothing at all when it comes to the bill, we know that government has shifted from 1.75 to 1.5,” he said.

In a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, he said the consideration came after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta made adjustments during the final vote of the budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

He said the reduction in E-levy will reflect at the enactment stage of the policy.

This comes after Parliament on Tuesday approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.

The budget was approved in the absence of MPs from the Minority, who declined to participate in the business of the day.

2022 Budget statement approved without presence of minority

The House of Parliament approved the 2020 Budget Statement without the Minority.

This happened on Tuesday, November 30, 2022, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com.

The approval of the budget statement also happened in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, who is out of the country for a routine medical checkup in Dubai.

Minority rejects 2022 budget

The government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy read in the House by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, last week, had been rejected.

A walkout by the Majority from Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, did not prevent the House from continuing with the business of the day.

Members on the majority side staged a walkout after a disagreement over a voice vote which did not go in their favour.

Source: Yen.com.gh