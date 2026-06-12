Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, is seeking to withdraw from the illegal mining case he is representing the embattled politician in

Wontumi is facing charges for mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

He is currently pursuing a plea deal in a separate fraud case related to the Ghana Export-Import Bank

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Andy Appiah-Kubi, the lawyer representing Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, in his illegal mining case, is seeking to withdraw his services because of a myriad of reasons having to do with the handling of the case.

The motion for withdrawal is expected to be moved before the High Court in Accra, which his hearing the case titled “The Republic v Bernard Antwi Boasiako @ Wontumi, Kwame Antwi and Akonta Mining Co. Ltd, with suit number CR/0004/2026.”

Chairman Wontumi is on the verge of losing his lawyer ahead of a critical judgement. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

If granted, Appiah-Kubi’s exit could mark a significant development in the case, given the stage of the proceedings and the lawyer’s concerns about disclosure, timelines, procedural decisions, and the broader atmosphere between the parties and the court.

In a breakdown from Dennis Law, the main reason for the withdrawal is dissatisfaction with how procedural matters in the case have unfolded ahead of the July 3 judgement.

According to the affidavit in support of the application, Appiah-Kubi stated that he represented the two accused persons since filing his notice of appointment on October 28, 2025.

He explained that, in the course of the proceedings, he filed an application requesting the prosecution to produce certain documents, including an alleged deed of assignment involving the accused persons, Henry Okum, and Michael Gyedu Ayisi.

The court dismissed the application even though the prosecution had not filed an affidavit in opposition.

Concern with handling of applications for Wontumi

The lawyer also disclosed that an appeal was filed against the ruling dismissing the submission of no case. A subsequent application for a stay of proceedings was also filed, but according to the affidavit, his application was dismissed.

Appiah-Kubi also complained about the limited time given by the court for the filing of written addresses, despite the enormous time he said he would need to review the evidence on record and the annexures.

The lawyer also stated that he believed the interests of his clients would be better served if he withdrew from the case to allow other legal professionals to take over from where he would leave off.

He told Citi News he was disappointed with the attitude, record and determination of the court in its management of the case.

Appiah-Kubi told Citi News he was disappointed with the attitude, record and determination of the court in its management of the case.

Why is Wontumi in trouble over alleged galamsey?

Boasiako is currently standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a license and of purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of engaging in illegal mining through his company, Akonta Mining. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

Wontumi seeks plea deal in fraud case

YEN.com.gh reported that Boasiako is seeking a plea deal in the ongoing criminal case involving alleged fraud linked to the Ghana Export-Import Bank.

On June 11, the Office of the Attorney-General said Boasiako had initiated steps toward a plea negotiation process.

Source: YEN.com.gh