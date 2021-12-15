Ghanaian entrepreneur, Gabriel Appiah, is the creator and chief executive officer of BTL Africa

His advertising and marketing brand is one of the fastest-growing in Physical, E-commerce, Experiential, and Digital Channels in Africa

Appiah has recalled his journey as an entrepreneur thriving in a very competitive space in an edition of the Corporate Nosy Guy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gabriel Appiah is the founder and CEO of BTL Africa, one of Africa’s fastest-growing advertising and marketing brands in Physical, E-commerce, Experiential, and Digital Channels.

His company has operations in seven African countries, according to Roland Ofori, a content creator.

With expertise in Experiential Marketing, Sports and Entertainment Management, Enterprise B2B partnerships, Sponsorship, and Influencer Management, Appiah and his dedicated team have worked with 15 top blue-chip companies such as Diageo, Vodafone, Nestle, MTN, Shell, Betway, Samsung, and Unilever, managing their crucial marketing and communications channels.

Gabriel Appiah: Meet the Ghanaian CEO of Africa's Fastest-Growing Advertising and Marketplace Brand Photo credit: Roland Ofori

Source: UGC

Portfolio

Notable projects in his portfolio include the execution of WAFU Unity Match, Vodafone 4G launch- Ghana, Launch of Airtel 4, a campaign for Ecobank app, Diageo off-trade engagement – Nigeria, Launch of Heineken and activities, and Ecobank app in Sierra Leone and Liberia, Africa Digital Awards – Kenya, and Coca – Cola food campaign – DRC.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Appiah, a Pan-African believer, is also a co-founder of Dice Africa, a business support platform that connects investors to the best resources in Africa for business growth.

Foundations

He is also a strong advocate of social good, something he currently expresses through three subsidiary foundations: the BTL Foundation, the BTL Academy, and Freak Out Africa.

The entrepreneur is also an executive council member of the Advertisers Association of Ghana and an executive of the Event and Meeting Planners Association of Ghana.

He shared his journey as an entrepreneur and how he has thrived and flourished in a very competitive space in an edition of the Corporate Nosy Guy series addressing the topic ''Becoming competitive as a start-up in Africa”.

The CEO of Eleven15 Restaurant

Meanwhile, Harrison Matti is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Eleven15 Restaurant in Accra, Ghana, where he started his food brand after graduating from university.

At the time, Matti could not secure a job despite making rounds of efforts to land himself in the corporate world.

While at it, he decided to venture into the food business, establishing his first restaurant at Lakeside in Accra.

Source: Yen.com.gh