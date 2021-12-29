A video making rounds on social media has alleged that there has been a bomb threat at Ghana's international airport - Kotoka International Airport.

According to reports, the airport was sent in lockdown as passengers and staff were asked to steer clear off a certain area of their airport.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw a man dressed in protective clothing going through what looked like a bag with the aims of finding and diffusing the bomb.

At a point in the video, people in the airport were made to lay on the floor as a way of protecting them from coming face to face with danger.

Some travellers who were all locked in the airport could be heard asking staff to allow them go out of the airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh